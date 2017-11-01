South on the Northway: Observations on life in the Adirondacks

I moved from the Jersey Cape area to the Adirondacks in June, for the time being renting a garage apartment in Pottersville. After some weeks, a coworker asked me, “So what is there to do for entertainment in Pottersville?”

There are things to do, but not necessarily in downtown Pottersville.

As I watched sports news, I considered going to Glens Falls or Albany to watch minor league baseball. Then October rolled around and I hadn’t been to a ballgame.

This month, however, I asked my bride (we married July 29) if she would mind going to Glens Falls to see a hockey game.

“Of course,” she said. “I love hockey.”

I didn’t realize how much of a fan she was until, at the game, she started yelling at the refs.

“He’s hooking! Don’t they see that?” she said.

I checked the schedule, and at the end of the week, the Adirondack Thunder were hosting the Toledo (Ohio) Walleye - my hometown’s minor league hockey franchise.

Toledo has had hockey under various incarnations. Before the Walleye, which is a native fish, there were the Goaldiggers, the Hornets, and my favorite name, the Toledo Blades. Toledo, Spain, for which the town was named, is famous for two things: the painter El Greco, and swords. Additionally, both the skates and hockey stick have a “blade,” so I likes the name.

“Thunder” is a good name, because that’s what it sounds like when someone is checked into the boards. I got seats near one end of the rink, so there was plenty of “thunder” near our seats. There were also plenty of seats to view the action - all reasonably priced.

I noticed there were a lot of kids at the game, so there must have been a lot of families there.

At one point, the fans stood up and were doing a specific kind of clap. Obviously, they were doing a “Thunder Clap.” Kudos to whomever came up with that idea.

The Thunder won 5-3, and at the end of the game, employees at the Cool Insuring Arena (Glens Falls Civic Center) stood by the exits telling people, “See you tomorrow,” planting the suggestion that we return the next day. We did not, but as I told my wife, “That was one of the most enjoyable sporting events I have ever been to.”

I’m sure we’ll be back once or twice before the regular season sends in April.