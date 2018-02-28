State needs to take lead in curbing salt runoff

× Expand Photo by Rich Redman

The warm sun beat down on my arm as it hung out the window.

It was Feb. 21 and the temperature was over 60 degrees.

I was on the road, my hand out the window catching the air. It was like a summer day.

Fly fishing is calling, too early I realize, but I had to see the river. It’s in me and has to come out.

Lindsey Vonn took bronze last night. I think about that as I see the skiers on Whiteface, downhill skiing, upslope from the Ausable River where I fish. They take the lift up, so they can slide back down the trails. I understand. We fish our way upstream and walk the trails back down.

Entering the Whiteface parking area, I spotted something that twisted my conservation karma: sandy runoff, loads of it, carried by melting snow coming off of the roads and parking lots into the river. Grabbing my camera, I had to capture the gritty moment of truth. There were brown rivulets of sand, running off into the river, with no controls of any sort.

I stared at the runoff thinking: I worked my whole career trying to keep waters clean for drinking, swimming and trout fisheries.

Farmers have voluntarily spent thousands of dollars to reduce runoff from fields and barnyards. They have installed dirty water controls and entrapment areas to capture sediment, plus they installed clean water controls to keep the clean water clean.

Cows have been fenced out of rivers, and trees planted for buffers to cleanse runoff and shade the river to support aquatics.

I personally know many local farmers who have stretched their budgets due to environmental concerns and regulatory laws. Farmers are trying!

So how is it that the owners of the Whiteface Ski facility, the state of New York and the Olympic Regional Development Authority, are getting away with letting road sand run off into a renowned trout fishery?

Common sense says they can’t and shouldn’t! As one of those “trout hugging” river guys, I must speak out!

Sediment or sand fill in the interstitial spaces in redds where eggs may hatch. Reduced oxygenated water flows through the gravel damage growing embryos.