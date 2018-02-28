State needs to take lead in curbing salt runoff

Photo by Rich Redman
The warm sun beat down on my arm as it hung out the window.
It was Feb. 21 and the temperature was over 60 degrees.
I was on the road, my hand out the window catching the air. It was like a summer day.
Fly fishing is calling, too early I realize, but I had to see the river. It’s in me and has to come out.
Lindsey Vonn took bronze last night. I think about that as I see the skiers on Whiteface, downhill skiing, upslope from the Ausable River where I fish. They take the lift up, so they can slide back down the trails. I understand. We fish our way upstream and walk the trails back down.
Entering the Whiteface parking area, I spotted something that twisted my conservation karma: sandy runoff, loads of it, carried by melting snow coming off of the roads and parking lots into the river. Grabbing my camera, I had to capture the gritty moment of truth. There were brown rivulets of sand, running off into the river, with no controls of any sort.
I stared at the runoff thinking: I worked my whole career trying to keep waters clean for drinking, swimming and trout fisheries.
Farmers have voluntarily spent thousands of dollars to reduce runoff from fields and barnyards. They have installed dirty water controls and entrapment areas to capture sediment, plus they installed clean water controls to keep the clean water clean.
Cows have been fenced out of rivers, and trees planted for buffers to cleanse runoff and shade the river to support aquatics.
I personally know many local farmers who have stretched their budgets due to environmental concerns and regulatory laws. Farmers are trying!
So how is it that the owners of the Whiteface Ski facility, the state of New York and the Olympic Regional Development Authority, are getting away with letting road sand run off into a renowned trout fishery?
Common sense says they can’t and shouldn’t! As one of those “trout hugging” river guys, I must speak out!
Sediment or sand fill in the interstitial spaces in redds where eggs may hatch. Reduced oxygenated water flows through the gravel damage growing embryos.
Secondly, the sediments in high concentrations can smother the embryos killing them and lastly, there is the possibility of entrapment of emerging fry if an armor of consolidated sediment is deposited on the surface of the redd. Basic stream Ecology 101 taught by T. Waters, Leopold, Willers, A. S. Hazzard and R. Behnke.
Over the bank ran the grit and garbage into the swollen river. While skiers edged their way down the slopes, sand flushed down the drains on the bridge, into the trout waters below.
It’s time the “new” New York state leadership takes as much interest in the fishery as they do the hiking, skiing and winter sports industry.
Trout fishing in New York is very important. Sportsmen and women’s hunting and fishing licenses bring in millions of dollars, and local fishing economies benefit.
Having Olympic facilities that encourage tourists is great. The North Country needs tourist dollars, but you don’t forsake the fishery just to keep skiers happy and the dough rolling in: use their dough to fix the problems they caused — not ours.
Many in the trout congregation would love to see a wild fishery, but habitat improvement is needed first, and reducing the sediment from the ski area is one step up a steep slope.
New York state should be setting an example and lead from the front. Walmart in Ticonderoga has sediment basins to capture runoff, and so should Whiteface to protect the Ausable River. So “sense when” is the state allowed to let this happen?