Stay active in winter through the E-town Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

Are you looking for a way to stay active as the weather cools?

Platform tennis is a racket sport enjoyed by all ages. It is a very social sport, usually played as doubles. It is the only racket sport that can be enjoyed outdoors in cold weather. This unique appeal attracts people who desire fresh air, competition, and social engagement through our cold, dark winter.

The game is played on a deck about one-third the size of a tennis court and is surrounded by 12-foot fencing which allows play off the walls, as in racquetball. The base of the elevated court is enclosed, allowing for a heating system beneath. The heaters melts ice off the deck surface, allowing athletes to play outdoors in all weather conditions. A lighting system allows play day or night.

A membership fee is required to cover the cost of maintenance, but fees are very reasonable, and it can be played all year. The season starts Oct. 1.

A single platform membership is $135, due by Nov. 1. After that date, the cost goes up to $160. The family rate applies to all members of a household and is $250. After Nov. 1, the family rate goes up to $300.

Keep an eye out for a beginner platform tennis clinic this fall to learn more. Community members who play platform tennis can be found by visiting the Facebook group “Social Center Platform Tennis.”

Yoga this week includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Jessica Green will offer her next free computer basics class on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Writers group meets Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. All are welcome! Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Louise vonBrockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.