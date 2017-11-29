Suffragettes march forward | Turning Back the Pages

One Hundred Years Ago: December, 1917
SUFFRAGETTES MARCH FORWARD
The political movement of lady Suffragettes in America and the UK to secure voting rights for women has been truly amazing.
The posting of 1,011,503 signatures upon beaver board went busily foreword, preparatory to being borne aloft in the carrying up Fifth Avenue in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1917.
These names were the plea of a million women for enfranchisement and political freedom. Their names are to be displayed in the great pageant by volunteers whose numbers were over 2,500 people.
This is expected to be the most effective argument for women suffrage ever submitted to the judgment of the people. This broad cultural and political movement was initiated by women to improve their social position by freeing themselves from the constraints and disadvantages of a society said to be dominated by men.
A woman’s right to vote is just simple justice. The busy parade headquarters are at 15 East 59th Street.
Miss Jeannette Rankin, member of Congress from Montana said, “Sentiment in favor of women suffrage is stronger in Congress today than it ever has been.” Mrs. James Leef Laidlaw recently spoke on the topic, “Woman’s Service in War and Peace,” at City Hall, Glens Falls.
President Woodrow Wilson said, “Suffrage is needed. I hope that the voters of the state of New York will rally to the support of woman’s suffrage by a handsome majority.” The president delivered his message recently to New York voters for the cause at the White House to a delegation of 100 Suffragette ladies headed by Mrs. deR. Whitehouse.
The Suffrage moving picture film, “Woman’s Work in War Time,” is now being shown at several of Loew’s theatres in New York.
(Update: The vote “won” after World War I in 1918, though it was limited to those women of 30 years of age or over. There were many men and women who were opposed to female suffrage and it was not until 1919 that woman over 21 years eventually achieved the right to vote. Woman’s liberation was traced back to the 1789 French Revolution.)
PLEA FOR BULL DURHAM TOBACCO
In a letter from “Somewhere in France” dated Aug. 12, 1917, a soldier wrote, “ Do not forget us pipe smokers when the issuing of tobacco is taking place. When Bull Durham is obtained by us it is worth its weight in gold. We miss this more than any other article that could be possibly obtained from the United States.” Signed by a captain of the U.S. Infantry.
GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Almon Waters, 90, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 1917. He was native of the Town of Horicon, a son of Howard Waters, and he left there in the 1850’s to make his home in Steuben County. For many years he operated a large farm there.
DUNKLEY MOVES ON
Sylvester Dunkley, who has been in the employ of Senator James A. Emerson, of Warrensburgh, as chauffeur for six and a half years, has been succeeded in that position by Mr. Vanderwerker, of Pottersville. Mr. Dunkley is now working in the local Adirondack Garage. (Update – I often think of Mr. Dunkley, of whom I have often read as Senator Emerson’s faithful employee, industriously polishing his employer’s fancy automobile, as I drive by the big old barn on Emerson Avenue, behind the Emerson House on 3826 Main Street. In their day, many carriage horses were housed in that wonderful old building and I am sure that the barn could tell many good stories, but today all is eerily silent there.)
NEW HUPMOBILE SHOWING
The public is looking forward eagerly to their first glimpse of the new 1918 Hupmobile motor car which will soon make its debut. Automobile production has been slow as of late due to the war going on. The Hupp Motor Car, of Detroit Michigan, has been producing fine motor cars for the public since 1908 and they are very popular. (Update: This company went on to be popular in the “roaring twenties” and made many different models, such as a coupe, 5 passenger touring cars, 2 passenger roadsters, a three door club sedan and a 7 passenger sedan and limousine. In 1927 they made the popular new Brougham model. Competition was stiff and the Hupp Company went out of business in 1940.)
SWEET AND SOUR NOTES
The delightful weather of the first half of November 1917 is worthy of remembrance. “Indian Summer” gave us many perfect autumn days. It was a fine time for the harvesting of potatoes which are now selling for $1.40 a bushel.
Grover Gill passed a few precious hours with his mother on Sunday, Nov. 11, 1917, in Stony Creek. He had a short furlough and returned to camp Devens on Sunday night as his mother tearfully watched him go.
A bonnet party was held recently in Albert Armstrong’s hall in Johnsburgh for the benefit of the parsonage and $9 was raised. A good supper was served and the men enjoyed wearing the bonnets.
Men’s union suits are currently on sale at Kempner & Merkle, 138 Glen Street, Glens Falls, for $1.19 each. Men’s socks are 17 cents and men’s wool underwear is 88 cents each. (Update – The store later bore the name of Merkle and Gilman, which survived for many prosperous years into the future.)
Frear’s of Troy is now selling men’s beautifully priced Raccoon coats for $25, for classy gentlemen to wear while driving their auto in winter. (Update – In summer a gentleman, as was the fashion, used to wear a spotless white linen cover coat to keep the road dust off his clothes.)
