Suffragettes march forward | Turning Back the Pages

One Hundred Years Ago: December, 1917

SUFFRAGETTES MARCH FORWARD

The political movement of lady Suffragettes in America and the UK to secure voting rights for women has been truly amazing.

The posting of 1,011,503 signatures upon beaver board went busily foreword, preparatory to being borne aloft in the carrying up Fifth Avenue in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1917.

These names were the plea of a million women for enfranchisement and political freedom. Their names are to be displayed in the great pageant by volunteers whose numbers were over 2,500 people.

This is expected to be the most effective argument for women suffrage ever submitted to the judgment of the people. This broad cultural and political movement was initiated by women to improve their social position by freeing themselves from the constraints and disadvantages of a society said to be dominated by men.

A woman’s right to vote is just simple justice. The busy parade headquarters are at 15 East 59th Street.

Miss Jeannette Rankin, member of Congress from Montana said, “Sentiment in favor of women suffrage is stronger in Congress today than it ever has been.” Mrs. James Leef Laidlaw recently spoke on the topic, “Woman’s Service in War and Peace,” at City Hall, Glens Falls.

President Woodrow Wilson said, “Suffrage is needed. I hope that the voters of the state of New York will rally to the support of woman’s suffrage by a handsome majority.” The president delivered his message recently to New York voters for the cause at the White House to a delegation of 100 Suffragette ladies headed by Mrs. deR. Whitehouse.

The Suffrage moving picture film, “Woman’s Work in War Time,” is now being shown at several of Loew’s theatres in New York.

(Update: The vote “won” after World War I in 1918, though it was limited to those women of 30 years of age or over. There were many men and women who were opposed to female suffrage and it was not until 1919 that woman over 21 years eventually achieved the right to vote. Woman’s liberation was traced back to the 1789 French Revolution.)