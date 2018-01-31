Taking to the ice

I had the opportunity to visit Adirondack Lake recently as the Indian Lake/Blue Mountain Fish and Game Club held its ice fishing derby.

I don’t have a lot of good experience with ice, even in the summer. Whenever I tried jogging, the ice always jumped out of my glass.

I have spent a little time on frozen bodies of water. We used to ice skate at a pond near the home where I grew up, but I didn’t learn to skate well. I tried to play hockey with the other kids, but it’s not easy playing hockey in hand-me-down figure skates. At least they weren’t white.

We also had a river nearby, and I once visited a schoolmate who lived near the river. A group of us went out on the river one day, and frankly, I didn’t like the way the ice groaned due to the river moving under it. I felt like it would open up any minute.

I didn’t feel the same level of angst going onto Adirondack Lake. Ernie, the vice-president of the Fish & Game Club, told me the ice would be about 14 inches thick by the time the derby rolled around. The first ice fisherman I met measured the ice as 12 or 13 inches thick.

I felt safe.

I also felt fairly safe walking in my “Yaktrax.” If anyone doesn’t know, they are grippers you attach to your shoes that seem to be made of rubber and the wire from a spiral notebook.

The original Yaktrax might have been that indeed. I bought the Yaktrax after slipping and falling outside my house on the warmest day of the winter. It was mid-50s and all the snow melted leaving nothing but ice that was being wet by water running off the garage roof. I have not fallen while using the Yaktrax, but I have tripped on a rug in the house.

I have to say, it would have been a rather warm day out on the ice, if not for the wind, which made it seem fairly cold. But just to ensure that I got the full affect, I accepted a ride from Ernie, who took me around the lake on his snowmobile while I attempted to shoot photos, including pictures of perch that weren’t battered and fried.

From what I understand, not a lot of northern pike were caught that day. However, that just means there will be more, and bigger fish next year.