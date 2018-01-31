The greatest concession food ever!

Needless to say, I have been to a few athletic contests in my days.

High school, college and professional, I have been there.

And. needless to say, I often sample the concession stands throughout northern New York, along with some out west.

During that time, you get some staples, go-to foods that if you are at their place, you have to have.

Until recently, the concession food at the top of my list was easily the French fries you get at George Brendler Field in Chazy: Mickey Fries, they are called, after their creator, Mickey Khan.

As far as I am concerned, they are the perfect crispness, perfect seasoned, ideal spud creation of all time.

However, this winter it has been replaced on the summit of the concession food mountain by something so simple, so basic, I would have never thought of it.

Grilled cheese.

Yes, grilled cheese. If I could get the grilled cheese at Westport Central School with a side of Mickey Fries from Chazy, that may be nirvana.

However, I feel bad about the timing of this column, because the senior class who came up with this slice of deliciousness is no longer fundraising after the second academic quarter has ended. But still, I must write about this with the hopes of this catching on.

It was the senior class at Westport who came up with the idea of adding grilled cheese to the menu of your usual hot dogs, chips, candy and other concession items, and it became the biggest seller they have had during their four years of fundraising.

How simple!

Ingredients needed: bread, cheese, maybe some butter. Have an oven around — boom!

You got grilled cheese.

It’s so simple, yet a staple of almost everyone’s childhood or sick days. They also sold a side of tomato soup, and while I’m not a fan, I know there are many who are. It is one of those things that I think many will say, why didn’t we think of this sooner.

And while there may still be grilled cheese at future games, it may never be the same recipe. But it will forever be up there as a Hall of Fame concession food.

So, now I will be on the lookout for the next great menu item to join Westport grilled cheese and Mickey Fries to be deemed worthy to join them in concession stand greatness.

Great, now I’m hungry, and the Chazy preseason soccer tournaments don’t begin for another seven months...

And as an aside: Patriots over Eagles in Super Bowl. Why? I want New England’s only Super Bowl losses ever to be against the same team and same QB - Eli and the Giants.