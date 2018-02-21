On Thursday, we celebrate what is simply known as the greatest United States sporting moment of all time. Period. End of story.

Feb. 22, 1980.

It was the ultimate David v. Goliath as the United States and their group of college boys took on the militarized hickey machine that was the USSR.

A goal with no time left. The Russians pulling the greatest goalie in the world. Mike Eruzione’s blast from just below the blue line that found the back of the net and Jim Craig’s final 10 minutes of play in net followed by the words Al Michaels will always be known for:

“Do you believe in miracles? Yes!”

(My skin tingles just writing that.)

You want to know what kind of miracle this was? You only need to look at the Olympics happening now. After several Olympics of NHL players, the United States is back to college and lower level professional players against the rest of the world.

How’s that going?

Well, go no further than the OAR team, Olympic athletes from Russia, who scored a 4-0 win over the Stars and Stripes in the final game if qualifying.

Team USA finished the preliminaries with a 1-2-0 record and will play Slovakia — not to be confused with Slovenia, who scored a 3-2 comeback against the US — in a win-or-go-home play-in game.

Not the same as the Team USA that were always in the hunt with NHL players.

But, there’s the thing about the miracle. It came out of nowhere. The Russians had scored a 10-1 win over us days before the Olympics began. They were a betting line dog in each game, if there were betting lines, especially Russia.

Michaels even admitted their broadcast plan was to hope it stayed close through the first period — first — so people would tune back in. No one saw what happened happening. Everything had to go right.

If Mark Johnson takes one-half skate more, the goal at the end of the first doesn’t count.

If Herb Brooks goes to the backup goalie, would he have been able to turn away the same shots Craig did?

If Eruzione doesn’t come off the bench at the right time, does he get the shot off that wins the game?

But all that did happen, and today, let us celebrate that moment that brought a country at odds together to celebrate something as simple as putting a rubber puck through a net.