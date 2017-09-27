TiNADA offers hope and support for community

“Addiction is a family disease,” said Pam Nolan, a Ticonderoga resident and member of the Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TiNADA) Coalition.

The coalition is changing its focus from the facts about the problem to the solutions.

The group is emphasizing the fact that there is recovery from drug dependence, much of which focuses on friends sharing their hope.

“One person may use, but the whole family suffers. It’s important for our local families to know that if you or someone you love suffers from substance abuse disorder, you are not alone,” she said. “There is help out there, and with it hopes for sustained recovery.”

Nolan described her own hope in the promise of recovery.

“Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate, and many of us have been impacted by or know of families that have been struggling with addiction,” she said. “My son Jason has battled with addiction in the past and our family has experienced some dark times. It’s very easy to let the feeling of shame and guilt prevent you from seeking help and support, especially in a small town.

“I hope that by sharing my story, I can raise awareness and shed some light on the stigma of addiction, and that someone who is on that roller coaster feeling alone and overwhelmed will reach out to a support or recovery group.”

The stigma Nolan mentions can often stop those who need help the most from seeking assistance. No one starts out wanting to become addicted. However, good people can and do make bad choices.

TiNADA is striving to provide the Ticonderoga community with a broader understanding of substance abuse disorder and increase awareness of the recovery and related support resources available both in and outside the local community.

Ticonderoga is fortunate to have three recovery groups in addition to the local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and other Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings in the area:

NA for people with a drug dependency seeking recovery, Nar-Anon for family members and friends of individuals with a drug dependency, and Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery group.

The second of four planned gatherings designed to provide an opportunity for informal discussion about addiction around coffee and dessert is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 20 Amherst Ave in Ticonderoga.

“This is a casual evening of support, discussion and hope. There is no need to suffer alone and in silence, our TiNADA members want to share our experience, strength and hope,” Nolan said.

Members of the greater Ticonderoga community are invited to drop in, fill a cup, grab dessert and listen to or participate in the conversations.

Check The Sun each week for an update on the sessions and information, and preventionteam.org for a listing of local support and recovery group meetings.