Touching a soft place in history | Turning back the pages

One Hundred years ago – Aug. 1918

Touching a soft place in history

I received a package in the mail containing a book that I had ordered. It was entitled “American Ulysses,” by author Ronald C. White. The volume contained the complete history of former General and U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant who died in 1885 in this area.

At the end of the narrative, I came across a fine drawing of President Grant on his death bed at Mount McGregor. His wife, Julia Dent Grant, held his hand and his physician, Dr. Shrady, and Grant family members were gathered around the dying man.

Twenty newspaper reporters lined up outside the door at a respectful distance. Seeing that room and Grant’s small bed suddenly brought back to me a memory that I had quite long forgotten.

A day long ago

Many years ago, I had the happy opportunity to travel with the historical society and my good buddy, Warrensburgh Town historian Mabel Tucker, to Wilton to see “Grant’s Cottage,” the shabby little retreat where this great hero of the Civil War spent his last days before succumbing to painful throat cancer.

In his final photograph, on April 19, 1885, he sat on the porch wearing his tall black stovepipe hat, reading his daily six newspapers.

“The hero of Appomattox” suffered greatly there as he struggled, in a race against death, to complete writing his Civil War book, “Personal Memoirs.” He was in dire need of the money because of bad business investments.

The tour guide was a jolly good fellow and we got along famously. I was mesmerized as I stood beside the small bed where the good general had breathed his last tortuous breath and I asked the guide if I might be allowed to sit on the bed. He said that it was not allowed, but he could have no complaint if he did not see me do it, and he preceded to look out of the window,

Transported to another time

Gently and with great reverence, I sat down on the bed which was covered with a very old handmade quilt cover. I folded my hands and let out my breath which I discovered I had been holding. Suddenly the room faded away, and I found myself transported to July 23, 1885, and the room was filled with long forgotten people who had been long in their graves.

As Grant laid dying, I could hear the sound of gentle weeping and feel the somber mood in the room. It was a very special moment, and I knew that I was actually touching history and had been afforded a great honor.

Footsteps from the past

Many famous visitors had traveled to that little cottage on Mount McGregor. Among the most famous was Grant’s close friend, Samuel Langhorne Clemens (Mark Twain). Former slave and abolition leader Frederick Douglass later wrote about his friend Grant, saying “In him the negro found a protector, the Indian a friend, a vanquished foe a brother, an imperiled nation a savior.”

I always wished to possess a copy of Grant’s “Personal Memoirs,” but copies were scarce. One day, in a second hand store, I came across and bought a fine leather bound copy of his book which had been printed in two volumes. To this day, I have never been able to locate volume one.

I never met Ulysses Simpson Grant, our 18th president, but somehow I feel that I might have known him, possibly in another life.

They took it to court

A lawsuit was tried before Justice Thomas W. Smith and a jury Aug. 14, 1918, in which E.S. Crandall sought to recover from William Hastings an amount claimed to be due him for rent of a store in the Crandall Block which was occupied by the defendant as a pool room.

The plaintiff claimed a monthly rental of $25. The defendant alleged that he agreed to, and did pay, $20 a month.

The jury brought in a verdict of “no cause of action.”

(Update – Emerson Stead Crandall, a wealthy man, lived with his wife, Mary Mixter Crandall and their three children in the big white house recently called the “White House Lodge,” next-door north to today’s Warrensburgh Museum.

Since 1896, he had owned and operated the three story “Crandall block” which included five stores on the ground floor and six large apartments on the second and third floors.

William Hastings was the father of former supervisor Charlie Hastings. $25 was considered to be a lot of money a hundred years ago.)

Sweet and sour notes

Six bushels of blueberries were picked by a Warrensburgh party of eight people on Crane Mountain. The party, headed by Ralph Brown, camped on the mountain over night.

Foster J. Harrington and Miss Florence M. Alger, both of Warrensburgh, were married Saturday evening, July 27, 1918, at the home of James Harrington with the Rev. S.R. Brown officiating.

M.L. Dunkley of Bakers Mills had his wrist severely cut by a rock falling from the cellar wall which he was laying.

Lyman Frasier died of tuberculosis, July 24, 1918, at his home in Haysburgh. Burial was in Horicon at the Elbow Cemetery.

A daughter, Julia Marie Menshausen, was born Tuesday, July 2, 1918, to Mrs. Richard Menshausen,

Lemon Morehouse of Johnsburgh has a new automobile.

A son was born to Mrs. Harvey Morehouse, Aug. 1, 1918, of Wevertown.

Mr. and Mrs. Abe Kats offer for sale their new home on Third Street, Warrensburgh. It is equipped with electric lights.

Hugh W. Reynolds is painting the schoolhouse in District No. 3, North Thurman.

The Baptist Church in Minerva has been presented with a grand piano by George Wellwood Murray of Montclair, New Jersey. (Update – I wonder if it is still there!)

