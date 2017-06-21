Frank's Power Pusher | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago – Late spring, 1917

FRANK’S POWER PUSHER

Frank LaRocque, who works in the Warrensburgh Woolen Company’s trousers factory, bought a motor attachment for his bicycle in order to ride from the Warren House with greater ease to and from his work.

While trying it out on Friday noon, April 13, 1917, on the Thurman Road near the Burnhamville Paper Mill, he lost control of the motor and becoming “rattled,” ran the machine into a ditch and took a header. He received a severe cut on the head and was taken to the office of Dr. A.J. Young to have the wound dressed.

Frank was not laid up from his work but he decided that muscular power was good enough for him and discarded the new-fangled contraption which brought him to grief. Unless he has since changed his mind, a perfectly good motor attachment may be bought from him very cheap.

(Update: The “Warren House” was the hotel once located next door, south of today’s New Way Lunch. Frank obviously lived at the hotel and worked at the Woolen Mill at 18 Milton Avenue, land on which I live at this time in history. Having a motor on a bicycle was definitely a “new-fangled” and ridiculous flight of the imagination and Frank’s idea was undoubtedly laughed at.

Here it is a hundred years later and as I sit at my computer on the land where Frank used to work, it is Americade week and an endless stream of so called “bicycles, with attached motors,” are running past my house night and day. No one is laughing any longer. It makes a person wonder just what “new-fangled” contraptions will be going past here in the year 2117, if the world manages to last that long.)

HOTEL JUST A MEMORY

Foley’s, the only hotel in Bakers Mills and a well known resort for sportsmen, was destroyed by fire, Saturday night, Feb. 24, 1917, at 10 o’clock.

The hotel was owned by Jeremiah Foley, of Glens Falls, and conducted by his son-in-law, John Ryan. It was a three-story frame structure and had accommodations for fifty guests.

The fire started in the upper story and was discovered by James Bateman, as he was walking by. He ran into the hotel and informed Mr. Ryan, who aroused other persons in the building. All had ample time to escape and all the furniture on the lower floor was removed, but it was impossible to stop the progress of the flames.

A crowd gathered quickly and the men formed a bucket brigade but their efforts were of little avail and it was only a short time before the building was a mass of ruins.

The building was a large one for its location and did a profitable business as it was the only hotel in the vicinity and did well during hunting season. The loss is estimated at about $5,000 with insurance of only $2,800.

HALF WITTED NE’ER-DO-WELL

Orrin Bruce, of Adirondack, was arrested in Chestertown and arraigned the morning of March 14, 1917 before Justice H.P. Bevins on a charge of stealing goods from a peddler’s cart. He admitted to the crime and was sentenced to sixty-one days imprisonment in the Albany penitentiary.

He was taken to Lake George, on the afternoon of his arraignment, by Constable Merritt Alling and lodged for the night in the County Jail there.

A year or so ago Bruce was convicted of brutally killing cattle in Adirondack and for this he served a three months term in the penitentiary. He is mentally peculiar and was suspected of being insane, but after an examination, physicians pronounced him sane and responsible for his acts, but he is generally considered half-witted.

LADY PASSED AWAY

Catherine A. Wicks, aged 101 years old, died Friday, May 18, 1917, in Saratoga Springs. She was a half breed Indian and formerly an old Saratoga cook who acquired fame as the inventor of Saratoga chips.

TOGETHER IN ETERNITY

Mr. and Mrs. George Dunkley, of Johnsburg, who were burned to death in a house fire, on Tuesday night, April 10, 1917, leaves two sons, Fletcher and Beecher Dunkley, both of Bakers Mills.

The funeral was held Thursday, April 12, 1917 in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, the Rev. C.A. Heath officiating, They were both laid away encased in one casket and internment was in the Bates Cemetery. (Update: This whole horrific story was told in this column in the June 17, 2017 Adirondack Journal/Sun newspaper.)

TOO MANY TO COUNT

The Robinson bill taxing cats and providing for their destruction, when not licensed, was the subject of a conference of legislative leaders recently and it was decided to kill the measure. Senator Robinson introduced the bill at the request of the Conservation Commission. (Update: It was decided to kill the measure and not kill the cats, a wise decision.)

NEWS ROUNDABOUT

A valuable suggestion: If housewives would peel their potatoes an inch thick, where there is a sprout and place the peelings aside, they can become seed potatoes and may be planted. It is important to think of such things now during war time when food is short. (Update: I tried it and it works just fine.)

