A little name dropping | Turning back the pages

A LITTLE NAME DROPPING

Many years ago, well known historian and eccentric Howard Mason used to write a popular newspaper column titled “Backward Glances,” where he used to reminisce about long-dead people he knew who once lived in the Glens Falls, Cleverdale, Pattens Mills, area.

I was very pleased when Glens Falls Historian Wayne Wright gifted me with a copy of Howard’s book back in 2015. Howard C. Mason, 87, died July 19, 1969.

I often think of Howard when I find myself thinking of people, mostly dead and gone, some I knew personally and some I didn’t, who once lived in Warrensburg and the surrounding area.

Last week, June 24, I wrote about Frank LaRocque, a young man who worked in the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill back in 1917. I wondered if Frank was related to Jerry LaRocque who once ran the Fairyland Movie Theatre across the street from today’s history museum.

The same day the newspaper came out, I read the new copy of the Warrensburgh Historical Quarterly in which my good friend, Rita Ferraro wrote a fine article about Joe Aiken who also worked in the Woolen Mill at the same time as Frank did and later quit his job to join the army during World War I.

Joe’s son, Lester Aiken, married Kitty Langworthy and Lester died in 1948 in an automobile accident two weeks after the wedding. This was nine years before I arrived in Warrensburg, but I remember people still talking about that awful tragedy.

Kitty later married my good friend, Austin Perry and they ran a prosperous appliance store in today’s liquor store building, owned today by Rick and Kathy Galusha.

Austin and Kitty were also known for owning beautiful horses at their ranch, located at the old Judd house, which was built prior to 1789, situated above the Judd Bridge, at the south end of town.

Austin, a very handsome and nice man, was later a successful member of the Warrensburg Town Board before he died several years ago.

One thought leads to another memory and life goes on in Warrensburg. I like to get on the telephone with my old friend, Arthur Moffitt and we can really hash out some good stories about the good old days. “The saying is that “the past is a bucket of ashes,” but I don’t believe it for a minute.

One hundred years ago – spring, 1917

TOGETHER IN ETERNITY

Mr. and Mrs. George Dunkley, of Johnsburg, who were burned to death in a house fire, on Tuesday night, April 10, 1917, leaves two sons, Fletcher and Beecher Dunkley, both of Bakers Mills.

The funeral was held Thursday, April 12, 1917 in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, the Rev. C.A. Heath officiating. They were both laid away encased in a single casket and internment was in the Bates Cemetery.

(Update: This whole horrific story was told in this column in the June 17 edition of the Adirondack Journal/Sun newspaper.)

LADY PASSED AWAY

Catherine A. Wicks, aged 101 years old, died Friday, May 18, 1917, in Saratoga Springs. She was a half breed Indian and formerly an old Saratoga cook who acquired fame as the inventor of Saratoga chips.

TUBERCULOSIS HOSPITAL BLUES

James Hillis, William Hillis and John Chapman, of Queensbury, have instituted a taxpayers action against the Warren County Board of Supervisors to restrain them from establishing the proposed county tuberculosis hospital on the site selected on the Codner – Titus farm on Gurney Lane, French Mountain. It is expected that the action will be brought to trial in Supreme Court in May, 1917 in Lake George.

(Update: Despite the fight to prevent a tuberculosis hospital from being built there, one was constructed and it eventually became known as Westmount Sanatorium. It officially closed on Sept. 30, 1957 as a tuberculosis hospital.

The Westmount nursing home in Queensbury was sold by the county in 2015 to Center’s Health Care and is now known as the Warren Center. The institution is now struggling with a situation that was a mix-up made several years ago which resulted in the county not submitting paperwork for $552,000 reimbursement for nursing home services through the Medicaid program, money that is now considered lost.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty is quoted as saying he is “flabbergasted” by the situation.)

TOO MANY TO COUNT

The Robinson bill, taxing cats and providing for their destruction when not licensed, was the subject of a conference of legislative leaders recently and it was decided to kill the measure. Senator Robinson introduced the bill at the request of the Conservation Commission. (Update: It was decided to kill the measure and not kill the poor cats, a wise decision.)

NEWS ROUNDABOUT

W.M. Ticknor says, “Now is the time you have tried to make your home look nice and cosy. It will not look just right to you unless you have electric lights. Phone me and I will give you a reasonable figure.”

A valuable suggestion — If housewives would peel their potatoes an inch thick, where there is a sprout and place the peelings aside, they can become seed potatoes and may be planted. It is important to think of such things now during war time when food is short.

(Update: I have tried it and it works just fine.)

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.