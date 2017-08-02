Turning back the pages

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER TIME July 7, 2017 — Near the Garrison Restaurant in Lake George, public works crews located and repaired a broken sewer line that was thought to be the cause, for the past two years, of contamination at the Million Dollar Beach. July 11, 1896 — During this week, Thomas Alva Edison, Mrs. Edison and Miss Grace Millet of Orange, New Jersey were staying at the Sagamore Hotel in Lake George. (Update: Despite only three months of formal schooling and increasing deafness throughout his life, this man was a pioneer in the field of electricity and his incredible inventions were numerous.) July 13, 1946 — Alfred Stieglitz, 82, died in New York City. (Update: Stieglitz was one of the greatest photographers of all time but he was mightily overshadowed by his wife, painter Georgia O’Keeffe. She first came to the Lake George area in 1908 and the couple later met in 1915. In 1918 he brought her to his family’s large summer cottage, “Oaklawn,” near Lake George Village. They were married in 1924 and in summer they lived for a time in the modest former Trask cottage across the road from his parent’s property. Georgia died in 1986 in New Mexico, outliving her husband by forty years. Stieglitz is rumored to be buried in an unmarked grave on the shore of Lake George in a motel parking lot near his parent’s former property. This is an unconfirmed but well known story. One of his photographs has always stuck in my mind. It was of a nervous carriage horse in New York City’s Central Park, obviously very early in the morning, with vapor coming out of the animal’s nostrils in the cold morning air. It was a story well told where no words were needed.) July 17, 1953 — A light two-seat Aeronca seaplane failed to clear a 2,000 foot peak near Deer Leap, several miles north of Bolton Landing shortly after take off and crashed 500 feet from the mountain top. Two burned bodies, that of David L. Serge and Charles J. Romano, were recovered from the wreckage.)

July 20, 1944 — “Operation Valkyrie” failed when German Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and others placed a suitcase bomb under a heavy oak table in a plot to kill Adolf Hitler in his bunker. Hero von Stauffenberg was executed for his “crime.” July 20, 1969 — The first manned moon landing was accomplished. July 21, 1783 — George Washington visited Crown Point, New York. July 21, 1979 — A day that will live long in Warrensburg history occurred when the Merrill-Magee auction was held at what is now the beautiful new Merrill-Magee Inn and Restaurant at 3 Hudson Street. The family of Grace Merrill Lown Magee, who died in 1979 and was the last member of the famous family that had lived there since 1833. All the treasures of this great house were auctioned off. Included was Grace’s 1934 Packard seven-passenger touring car, which was always driven by a chauffeur. It was sold for $75,000 at the auction. The house itself was bought by Ken and Florence Carrington, who always made townspeople welcome to come and enjoy their historic treasure and enjoy their apple tree wood burning fire place. July 21, 1979 — I was at the Merrill-Magee auction that fateful day and was sitting in the audience on the side lawn during the auctioneering. I casually noticed my friend, Police Deputy Robert Pendus, leaning up against a pillar watching the proceedings and thought little of it when he wandered off when he received a call. In Marion Park he was shot by a blast from a .65-caliber rifle in the abdomen. He survived but the shooter committed suicide. July 23, 1885 — Ulysses Simpson Grant, commander in chief of the Union Army in the American Civil War and 18th president of the United States, died at age 63 at Mount McGregor, New York. In the months he slowly lay dying, he wrote a two-volume history of his personal memoirs of the great war between the states. (Update: Many years ago when I attended a tour of “Grant’s Cottage,” with former Warrensburg Town Historian Mabel Tucker, a pleasant male tour guide allowed me to gently sit on the bed where Grant breathed his last breath. It was like reaching out and touching history and I considered it to be a great honor.