Turning back the pages

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER TIME

July 7, 2017 — Near the Garrison Restaurant in Lake George, public works crews located and repaired a broken sewer line that was thought to be the cause, for the past two years, of contamination at the Million Dollar Beach.

July 11, 1896 — During this week, Thomas Alva Edison, Mrs. Edison and Miss Grace Millet of Orange, New Jersey were staying at the Sagamore Hotel in Lake George. (Update: Despite only three months of formal schooling and increasing deafness throughout his life, this man was a pioneer in the field of electricity and his incredible inventions were numerous.)

July 13, 1946 — Alfred Stieglitz, 82, died in New York City. (Update: Stieglitz was one of the greatest photographers of all time but he was mightily overshadowed by his wife, painter Georgia O’Keeffe. She first came to the Lake George area in 1908 and the couple later met in 1915. In 1918 he brought her to his family’s large summer cottage, “Oaklawn,” near Lake George Village. They were married in 1924 and in summer they lived for a time in the modest former Trask cottage across the road from his parent’s property. Georgia died in 1986 in New Mexico, outliving her husband by forty years.

Stieglitz is rumored to be buried in an unmarked grave on the shore of Lake George in a motel parking lot near his parent’s former property. This is an unconfirmed but well known story.

One of his photographs has always stuck in my mind. It was of a nervous carriage horse in New York City’s Central Park, obviously very early in the morning, with vapor coming out of the animal’s nostrils in the cold morning air. It was a story well told where no words were needed.)

July 17, 1953 — A light two-seat Aeronca seaplane failed to clear a 2,000 foot peak near Deer Leap, several miles north of Bolton Landing shortly after take off and crashed 500 feet from the mountain top. Two burned bodies, that of David L. Serge and Charles J. Romano, were recovered from the wreckage.)