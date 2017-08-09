Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

Aug. 1, 2006 – It was 100 degrees in Glens Falls.

Aug. 1, 2006 – The Brant Lake General Store was destroyed by arson fire. “Daby’s,” built in 1895 by the Barton Brothers, was 111 years old. The current owners at that time were Valerie and Steve Steinman.

Aug. 1, 2007 – Two horses, Levi, 15, and Red Hawk, 8, from Roaring Brook Ranch, were spooked by bees and ran across Route 9N to get back to their barn. They were hit by a dump truck and killed.

Aug. 2, 1876 – Jack McCall shot James Butler, “Wild Bill Hickok” in the back of the head during a card game in Saloon #10 in Deadwood, Dakota territory, killing him instantly.

Aug. 2, 1959 – Mervin Robinson Hadden and Jean Elizabeth Spaulding were married.

Aug. 3, 2006 – Robert A. Ferenczi, 61, of Gansevoort, overturned his single-engine Piper Cub seaplane in Lake George near Diamond Point. There was no injury.

Aug. 3, 2008 – Famous Russian author Alexsandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn, 89, died in Vermont where he had lived since 1976.

Aug. 4, 1961 – Barack Obama was born in Hawaii.

Aug. 5, 1962 – Actress Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles home, due to a probable “acute barbiturate poisoning.” Possible murder theories later circulated.

Aug. 6, 1933 – Edythe Louise Brown and David Charles Haskell were married. (Update: This couple’s beautiful former home is now the Stony Creek Museum.)

Aug. 6, 2008 – The grand new sidewalk was finished past the Richards Library, on Library Avenue, Warrensburg.

Aug. 8, 1946 – The Warrensburg Cemetery Association formerly opened the “new side” section of the town cemetery. One lot, at $100, held six people.

Aug. 8, 1946 – Norman H. Bryan, 39, drowned in Gull Bay, Lake George, near Hague.

Aug. 9, 1757 – After a siege of six days, British General George Munro surrendered Fort William Henry, in Lake George, to French General Marquis d’Montcalm.

Aug. 10, 1757 – The infamous Fort William Henry Indian massacre at Lake George, on Military Road south of the fort, occurred en route to Fort Edward.