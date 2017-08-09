Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

Aug. 1, 2006 – It was 100 degrees in Glens Falls.
Aug. 1, 2006 – The Brant Lake General Store was destroyed by arson fire. “Daby’s,” built in 1895 by the Barton Brothers, was 111 years old. The current owners at that time were Valerie and Steve Steinman.
Aug. 1, 2007 – Two horses, Levi, 15, and Red Hawk, 8, from Roaring Brook Ranch, were spooked by bees and ran across Route 9N to get back to their barn. They were hit by a dump truck and killed.
Aug. 2, 1876 – Jack McCall shot James Butler, “Wild Bill Hickok” in the back of the head during a card game in Saloon #10 in Deadwood, Dakota territory, killing him instantly.
Aug. 2, 1959 – Mervin Robinson Hadden and Jean Elizabeth Spaulding were married.
Aug. 3, 2006 – Robert A. Ferenczi, 61, of Gansevoort, overturned his single-engine Piper Cub seaplane in Lake George near Diamond Point. There was no injury.
Aug. 3, 2008 – Famous Russian author Alexsandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn, 89, died in Vermont where he had lived since 1976.
Aug. 4, 1961 – Barack Obama was born in Hawaii.
Aug. 5, 1962 – Actress Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles home, due to a probable “acute barbiturate poisoning.” Possible murder theories later circulated.
Aug. 6, 1933 – Edythe Louise Brown and David Charles Haskell were married. (Update: This couple’s beautiful former home is now the Stony Creek Museum.)
Aug. 6, 2008 – The grand new sidewalk was finished past the Richards Library, on Library Avenue, Warrensburg.
Aug. 8, 1946 – The Warrensburg Cemetery Association formerly opened the “new side” section of the town cemetery. One lot, at $100, held six people.
Aug. 8, 1946 – Norman H. Bryan, 39, drowned in Gull Bay, Lake George, near Hague.
Aug. 9, 1757 – After a siege of six days, British General George Munro surrendered Fort William Henry, in Lake George, to French General Marquis d’Montcalm.
Aug. 10, 1757 – The infamous Fort William Henry Indian massacre at Lake George, on Military Road south of the fort, occurred en route to Fort Edward.
Aug. 10, 1831 – Captain William Driver of the brig Charles Daggett, named the American flag “Old Glory.”
Aug. 10, 2008 – Glens Falls Mayor Roy Akins, 66, died at his home of a brain tumor.
Aug.11, 2007 – The Adirondack Museum at Blue Mountain Lake celebrated 50 years.
Aug. 12, 1967 – Jacques Suzanne, 87, died in Whallonsburg. He was an Arctic explorer, an animal trainer and movie actor. Burial was in the North Elba Cemetery, Lake Placid.
Aug. 12, 2007 – Entertainer Merv Griffin, 82, died.
Aug. 13, 1926 – Cuban strongman Fidel Castro was born.
Aug. 13, 1913 – The Schroon River, in Warrensburg, was little more than a big brook, the water having fallen lower than any dry period of previous years. The reservoir, on Alden Avenue, was nearly exhausted.
Aug. 13, 2007 – Baseball Hall of Fame great Phil Rizzuto, 89, died in West Orange, New Jersey of pneumonia. He was a shortstop for the New York Yankees.
Aug. 15, 1914 – The Panama Canal finally opened.
Aug. 17, 1786 – Davy Crockett, the fifth son of John and Rebecca Hawkins Crockett, was born in eastern Tennessee. He died a hero’s death in 1836 at the Alamo.
Aug. 17, 1807 – Robert Fulton’s North River steamboat headed up New York’s Hudson River on its way to Albany for the first time.
Aug. 19, 1893 – Frank Wisner, owner of a soda shop in Colorado, made the first root beer float, which he called “Black Cow Mountain.”
Aug. 19, 1954 – The Maplewood’s baseball team, organized in Warrensburg in 1909, held a reunion at Andy & Bill’s Tavern in north Warrensburg.
Aug. 19, 1954 – The lumberyard of Robert J. Sweet, in north Warrensburg, burned with $50,000 damage.
Aug. 21, 2007 – Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the new Village Green (formerly Henry Hudson Townhouses) apartments which replaced the old complex between Hudson Avenue and Broad Street, Glens Falls.
Aug. 22, 1901 – Adolf Lorraine, 26, a member of Sig Sautelle’s circus, drove a circus wagon off the North Creek road, hit his head and died. His unmarked grave is in the Warrensburg Cemetery.
Aug. 22, 1918 – A brood sow owned by Thomas Lonergan, of Graphite, gave birth to a litter of pigs and ate the whole bunch of them.
Aug. 22-23, 1958 – Diane Struble swam the entire length of Lake George. Her daughter is Gwenne Rippon.
Aug. 22, 2006 - Democratic U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton campaigned in Glens Falls for her upcoming primary against Jonathan Tasini, an anti-war activist.
Aug. 24, 1911 – Isaac French, 66, of North Granville, died minutes after being bitten on the right hand by a woodchuck in his cow pasture — of a heart attack.
Aug. 24, 1967 – Noah John Rondeau (1883-1967), Adirondack hermit, died at Lake Placid and was buried in the North Elba Cemetery.
Aug. 25, 1968 – Lake George TV cooking star Rachael Ray was born in Glens Falls.
Aug. 31, 1997 – Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed and chauffeur Henri Paul perished in a car crash in a Paris tunnel.
