Candy kitchen attempted robbery | Turning back the pages

One Hundred Years Ago — August 1917
CANDY KITCHEN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Two masked men on Sunday night, July 29, 1917, made a bold attempt to rob James Birdas — senior proprietor of the New York Candy Kitchen — in the Crandall Block, downtown; but were failed by the brave and determined resistance of their intended victim, who fought off their attack and single-handedly put them to flight, therefore saving a bundle of “kale” of the value of about $300.
“Jimmie,” as he is familiarly known, is a husky young Greek about twenty-five years old, popular by reason of his unfailing good nature and courtesy to all with whom he comes in contact. But with all his good nature he is a brave and efficient fighter as was shown as he mixed it up with his assailants on Sunday night.
Mr. Birdas and his brother and partner, Leo Birdas, occupy rooms over their store which is reached by a back stairway.
(Update: "The Crandall Block," according to historian Steve Parisi's definition, was "the three story woodframe building erected by Emerson S. Crandall in 1893 on the west side of Main Street and Herrick Avenue." The building burned in a spectacular fire the night of Feb. 9, 1927. This location would be directly across the street from today's Warrensburgh Museum, of which Mr. Parisi is the director.)
MAN DROWNS, BODY MISSING
Russell Webster Dewey, 45, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, drowned in Friends Lake, Sunday evening, 7:30 p.m. He fell from a boat while being rowed across the lake by Carl Thompson, of Luzerne, and sank at once. His body has not been recovered.
Dewey was employed by McPhillips Brothers and had charge of the boat livery of the Troy house.
The men had passed the day in Chestertown and were returning home when the accident occurred. The boat was about fifty feet from shore and almost directly in front of Valentine’s Hotel. Thompson was completely unnerved by his companion’s death and was unable to tell how the accident occurred.
Boating parties were nearby and when the man failed to appear on the surface after he went down, several men dived after him, but the water was so deep that they could not reach him.
Dewey was formerly a traveling salesman. He had been in poor health for a year and came to the mountains in hope of receiving benefit from the change and he had indeed improved greatly.
He leaves a widow and two daughters in Philadelphia.
(Update: The body of Russell Webster Dewey came to the surface over a week later on Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 1917, about thirty feet from the spot where the man went down. It was first seen by an employee of Valentine’s Hotel who was out rowing. Dewey’s son-in-law, Joseph Loeffler, had been at Friends Lake for a week searching for the body and once found, he took the remains home to Philadelphia.)
WOMAN’S SUFFRAGE MARCHES ON
Governor Charles S. Whitman has long been counted as one of the supporters of women suffrage. He will be among the prominent speakers at the “Last Lap Conference” of the New York Woman Suffrage Party to be held in Saratoga on Aug. 29 and 30, 1917. There will be morning and afternoon sessions. Distinguished men and woman will be speakers.
Theodore Roosevelt has recently been quoted as saying, “I am highly in favor of the suffrage amendment. I feel that it should be passed at once in Washington, just as I feel that New York State should vote for woman suffrage this year.”
SUFFRAGISTS WORK FOR SOLDIERS
Mrs. C.J. Nordstrom, Warren County leader of the woman’s suffrage party, has volunteered to give this season’s entire clip of wool from the sheep at Tratelja Farm, at Diamond Point, amounting to seventy-five or eighty pounds, to make sweaters, helmets and other knitted garments, for our soldiers in France.
Harry Cunningham has consented to card the wool free of charge in his Warrensburgh mill and volunteers are called for to spin and knit the yarn, also without cost. Woman who will consent to do this work are requested to send their names to Mrs. Nordstrom as soon as possible.
BAPTIST CHURCH STEEPLE REMOVED
Two steeple jacks, on Friday, Aug. 13, 1917, tore down the steeple of the Warrensburgh Baptist Church — which was damaged by lightening in June, 1917. The steeple, which was the highest in town, will not be rebuilt, but a short belfry will be built in its place. (Update : The first Baptist Church was organized on Dec. 26, 1807. In 1876 construction was started on the large new church on Main Street. The big, tall steeple was destroyed by lightening in 1917 and a new smaller belfry was built that same year.
The whole church building burned in a horrific fire in 1998 and was rebuilt in a modern version that same year which stands proudly today on the original lot.)
WEDDING BELLS
Ernest Baker and Sarah Amanda Combs, both of Thurman, were married by the Rev. G.W. Hamilton, Thursday, July 19. 1917 at the Methodist Episcopal parsonage in Johnsburg. George Baker and Miss Millicent Combs were the attendants.
SPOKE TOO SOON
Sir William Osler, professor of medicine at Oxford University, is 68 years old. It would be cruel to call attention to the fact that this is the same Mr. Osler who contended that a man’s usefulness was ended at 60 and that he should then be chloroformed.
