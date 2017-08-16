Candy kitchen attempted robbery | Turning back the pages

One Hundred Years Ago — August 1917

CANDY KITCHEN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

Two masked men on Sunday night, July 29, 1917, made a bold attempt to rob James Birdas — senior proprietor of the New York Candy Kitchen — in the Crandall Block, downtown; but were failed by the brave and determined resistance of their intended victim, who fought off their attack and single-handedly put them to flight, therefore saving a bundle of “kale” of the value of about $300.

“Jimmie,” as he is familiarly known, is a husky young Greek about twenty-five years old, popular by reason of his unfailing good nature and courtesy to all with whom he comes in contact. But with all his good nature he is a brave and efficient fighter as was shown as he mixed it up with his assailants on Sunday night.

Mr. Birdas and his brother and partner, Leo Birdas, occupy rooms over their store which is reached by a back stairway.

(Update: “The Crandall Block,” according to historian Steve Parisi’s definition, was “the three story woodframe building erected by Emerson S. Crandall in 1893 on the west side of Main Street and Herrick Avenue.” The building burned in a spectacular fire the night of Feb. 9, 1927. This location would be directly across the street from today’s Warrensburgh Museum, of which Mr. Parisi is the director. I guess one might say that kale and money are both green.)

MAN DROWNS, BODY MISSING

Russell Webster Dewey, 45, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, drowned in Friends Lake, Sunday evening, 7:30 p.m. He fell from a boat while being rowed across the lake by Carl Thompson, of Luzerne, and sank at once. His body has not been recovered.

Dewey was employed by McPhillips Brothers and had charge of the boat livery of the Troy house.

The men had passed the day in Chestertown and were returning home when the accident occurred. The boat was about fifty feet from shore and almost directly in front of Valentine’s Hotel. Thompson was completely unnerved by his companion’s death and was unable to tell how the accident occurred.

Boating parties were nearby and when the man failed to appear on the surface after he went down, several men dived after him, but the water was so deep that they could not reach him.