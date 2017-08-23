Rest in peace | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – August, 1917
REST IN PEACE
Electra Ross, 73, a native of Sodom, was found dead in her chair in Albany recently. She succumbed to the intense heat, which overcame her suddenly.
The body was brought back to Sodom on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1917 and laid beside her sister in the burial plot of the family of J.L. Morehouse. Services at the grave were conducted by the Rev. Charles Heath.
Just as the sun was going down they laid her away to await the resurrection morn when all that are dead shall live again. She left one sister, Miss Ruth Ross and three brothers, Ira Ross, Dr. H.L. Ross and Ellsworth Ross.
AUGUST WEATHER
Dog days have started in, dry and hot, so that farmers can secure the abundant hay crop. Farmers are busy haying in Athol and expect a good crop.
The weather bureau gives no hope of early relief. The mercury has been soaring in the upper altitudes of the thermometer tubes all week. The highest point reported here was ninety-two in the shade at the Warren House, yesterday, Aug. 1, 1917, in Warrensburg. It is hot, hot, hot!
Bathing at Echo Lake Beach is a popular pastime and every afternoon and evening finds the beach crowded and the cool waters of the lake thronged with many swimmers.
ANIMALS NUMEROUS IN AREA
A young girl berrying on the Lake George Road one day last week, just below the watering trough, saw a big black bear and two cubs cross the road near her and disappear into the woods. Though the animals saw her they paid no attention to her but leisurely ambled along on their way with no evidence of concern.
Deer are so numerous in the vicinity of Saranac Lake that the manager of the Saranac Inn has the greatest difficulty in preventing them from devouring vegetables which are grown to supply the hotel tables. In one night the deer destroyed the spinach growing in 700 feet of trenches.
ADIRONDACK LANDS
Over thirty percent of the occupants of state lands in the Adirondacks have already vacated or have agreed to move as a result of the efforts of Conservation Commissioner George D. Pratt to close up the squatter situation in the forest preserve.
DEAD FAR FROM HOME
Harold Holden Lang, a former resident of Glens Falls, was one of five men killed when an explosion occurred on the United States submarine A-7 at Cavite, Philippine Islands. He was a machinist’s mate on the vessel.
TRIAL TO BE HELD
T.J. Fish, of Chestertown, was appointed foreman of the grand jury at Lake George. Among the cases to be examined by that body is that of Henry Bennett, of Johnsburg, accused of assault in the first degree. It is alleged that Bennett attacked William D. Combs with dangerous weapons with intent to kill.
NEWS ROUNDABOUT
The church in Diamond Point has been newly fitted up with new windows, most of them being memorial windows and very fine.
Six men at Hoopers Mines, North River, were injured by a large rock they were lifting, when it fell on them. No one was hurt seriously.
Truman Hall’s house, in Athol, was destroyed by fire Thursday night, April 5, 1917, caused by an over-heated stove pipe. They were unable to save anything.
When the gas stove he was attempting to light exploded, Miss Frances C. Gates, 21, daughter of Frank B. Gates, of Auburn, received fatal injuries.
Charles E. Burhans is badly disfigured as the result of an accident where one of the wheels of his automobile, which he was taking off, flew off and struck him in the face.
Senator James A. Emerson has been appointed a member of the State Senate War Committee.
A son was born to Mrs. William Wood, of Athol, Monday, April 9, 1917. He has been named William Edward Wood. Mrs. Wood has been critically ill for some time.
In Bakers Mills, Seneca Smith is building a workshop near his dwelling house.
Don Heath’s blooded bull dog, “Jeff,” died in May, 1917. His loss is still deeply mourned by his owner, whose inseparable companion he was.
The folks at D.E. Pasco & Sons, River Street, Warrensburg, say: “We’ve got new Ford automobiles now, but because of the war, we can’t get any more and they won’t last long by the way they are going.”
At Lynch’s Big Bargain Store, in Stony Creek, Armour’s best salt pork is 23 cents a pound, red Alaska salmon goes for 18 cents a pound, pink salted salmon is 12 cents and salt herring in 9 cents a pound.
