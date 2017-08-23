Rest in peace | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – August, 1917

REST IN PEACE

Electra Ross, 73, a native of Sodom, was found dead in her chair in Albany recently. She succumbed to the intense heat, which overcame her suddenly.

The body was brought back to Sodom on Saturday, Aug. 4, 1917 and laid beside her sister in the burial plot of the family of J.L. Morehouse. Services at the grave were conducted by the Rev. Charles Heath.

Just as the sun was going down they laid her away to await the resurrection morn when all that are dead shall live again. She left one sister, Miss Ruth Ross and three brothers, Ira Ross, Dr. H.L. Ross and Ellsworth Ross.

AUGUST WEATHER

Dog days have started in, dry and hot, so that farmers can secure the abundant hay crop. Farmers are busy haying in Athol and expect a good crop.

The weather bureau gives no hope of early relief. The mercury has been soaring in the upper altitudes of the thermometer tubes all week. The highest point reported here was ninety-two in the shade at the Warren House, yesterday, Aug. 1, 1917, in Warrensburg. It is hot, hot, hot!

Bathing at Echo Lake Beach is a popular pastime and every afternoon and evening finds the beach crowded and the cool waters of the lake thronged with many swimmers.

ANIMALS NUMEROUS IN AREA

A young girl berrying on the Lake George Road one day last week, just below the watering trough, saw a big black bear and two cubs cross the road near her and disappear into the woods. Though the animals saw her they paid no attention to her but leisurely ambled along on their way with no evidence of concern.

Deer are so numerous in the vicinity of Saranac Lake that the manager of the Saranac Inn has the greatest difficulty in preventing them from devouring vegetables which are grown to supply the hotel tables. In one night the deer destroyed the spinach growing in 700 feet of trenches.

