Turning Back the Pages

Local blacksmith dies

William “Billy” Barlow, 87, of Water Street in Warrensburg died on Aug. 30, 1967 after a long illness.

He was born in 1880 and started his career in Horicon when he was 17 years old at his father’s shop. Later, he operated a blacksmith shop in Warrensburg from 1915 to 1965 for more than 50 years. It was said that he could shoe around 12 horses a day at $1 each.

Barlow was married to Nellie Clark and had six children, Minnie, Laura, Albert, Harry, Robert and Anna. Nellie died on Oct. 2, 1965. Their grandson, Clark, was killed in action in Vietnam on April 22, 1968.

Barlow was buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

News around town

Max Morehouse was honored on Aug. 31, 1967 at a surprise birthday party at his home in Warrensburg. Morehouse was a manager at the Stewarts Ice Cream shop on Main Street, and the party was thrown by his employees. He was a very nice man and was well liked by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He and his wife, Ulla, had two children, Lynn and Max. The family later lived in Billy Barlow’s former home on Water Street.

Richard Potter had residential building lots for sale on top of Ridge Street in Warrensburg, which had water, electric power and a beautiful view.

An open house was held on Sept. 17, 1967 at the First Methodist Church in Warrensburg honoring the 15th wedding anniversary of Edgar (“Dick”) and Myrtle Baker. Hilda Foote and Julia Kacenes were the hostesses.

Warrensburg Supervisor Charles Hastings was urging townspeople to register to vote.

Another year, another time

Sometime in August 1896, Lester Hall, a delivery man for cottagers and campers, drowned in Ganouski Bay in Lake George.

On Aug. 13, 1917, two steeple jacks took down the tall steeple of the Warrensburg Baptist Church, which had been struck by lightening in June of that year.

On Aug. 11, 1926, workers doing construction on the land for the new school at Lake George found a large fragment of an iron cannonball.

On Aug. 25, 2013, there was an earthquake, 2.7 magnitude, at 9:33 a.m. five miles south of Warrensburg.

On Aug. 27, 1956, Pilot Lt. Charles Allison Jr., 33, crashed his plane into Davis Mountain near Indian Lake during a severe storm. Badly injured, he dragged his body two miles and survived.

Contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210 for more information or questions.