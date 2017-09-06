Prestigious settlers | Turning back the pages

BLACK CURTAIN OF TIME PARTED

At the suggestion of a reader, a gracious Warrensburg lady, I wrote a short piece last week about deceased local blacksmith “Billy” Barlow.

To my surprise, I found that at age 87, he died Aug. 30, 1967, about fifty years ago.

I mentioned that he lived at 5 Water St., Warrensburg and at a later time a local man, Max Morehouse and his family, lived at the same address.

This small bit of information blossomed into a golden array of great never-before-told Warrensburg history that has heretofore been shrouded in the mists of time and the black curtain of days gone by, parted for a breathless moment in order for me to peer back at pioneers, people and places that have long since gone to their dusty graves.

LOCAL BLACKSMITH REMEMBERED

William “Billy” Barlow, born in Horicon in 1880, later owned a popular Warrensburg blacksmith shop at the top of Horicon Avenue hill, on the right hand side. To my knowledge it is still standing there.

He enjoyed chewing tobacco since the age of age 8 years old, and he was very popular with the town’s people.

He lived at that house at 5 Water St. with his wife and six children.

Water Street, an out of the way narrow roadway, stretches from the back of George Henry’s Tavern down along the Schroon River to the Osborne Bridge.

The few houses located there sit upon the high bank opposite the river with a grand view looking south to River Street.

Prouty’s ramshackle Second Hand Antique shop once sat there on the river bank until it burned and was later demolished many years ago, next to today’s current popular duck feeding station.

Venture into the Warrensburg Town Clerk’s office to see a fanciful pastel artist’s rendering of Charley Prouty’s shop hanging on the wall. The artist was Harold C. Wolcott.

The shop was chock full of some of everything.

HISTORIC PIECE OF LAND

The house at 5 Water St., the home of the Barlows, was later owned by the Max Morehouse family. Max has been deceased for many years but I recently received a happy phone call from his widow, Ursula “Ulla” Morehouse, who resides there still.