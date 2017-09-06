Prestigious settlers | Turning back the pages

BLACK CURTAIN OF TIME PARTED
At the suggestion of a reader, a gracious Warrensburg lady, I wrote a short piece last week about deceased local blacksmith “Billy” Barlow.
To my surprise, I found that at age 87, he died Aug. 30, 1967, about fifty years ago.
I mentioned that he lived at 5 Water St., Warrensburg and at a later time a local man, Max Morehouse and his family, lived at the same address.
This small bit of information blossomed into a golden array of great never-before-told Warrensburg history that has heretofore been shrouded in the mists of time and the black curtain of days gone by, parted for a breathless moment in order for me to peer back at pioneers, people and places that have long since gone to their dusty graves.
LOCAL BLACKSMITH REMEMBERED
William “Billy” Barlow, born in Horicon in 1880, later owned a popular Warrensburg blacksmith shop at the top of Horicon Avenue hill, on the right hand side. To my knowledge it is still standing there.
He enjoyed chewing tobacco since the age of age 8 years old, and he was very popular with the town’s people.
He lived at that house at 5 Water St. with his wife and six children.
Water Street, an out of the way narrow roadway, stretches from the back of George Henry’s Tavern down along the Schroon River to the Osborne Bridge.
The few houses located there sit upon the high bank opposite the river with a grand view looking south to River Street.
Prouty’s ramshackle Second Hand Antique shop once sat there on the river bank until it burned and was later demolished many years ago, next to today’s current popular duck feeding station.
Venture into the Warrensburg Town Clerk’s office to see a fanciful pastel artist’s rendering of Charley Prouty’s shop hanging on the wall. The artist was Harold C. Wolcott.
The shop was chock full of some of everything.
HISTORIC PIECE OF LAND
The house at 5 Water St., the home of the Barlows, was later owned by the Max Morehouse family. Max has been deceased for many years but I recently received a happy phone call from his widow, Ursula “Ulla” Morehouse, who resides there still.
The lady was born in Germany but she has lived in Warrensburg most of her life.
Ulla said that she knew Billy well but although she and Max owned the house, the Barlows only once rented an apartment there.
She was in possession of a precious old land search and a deed to the property which she read in part to me and it held some very interesting information about long ago, by-gone days and ancient settlers dead for countless years.
PRESTIGIOUS SETTLERS
Searches and deeds refer to property and not buildings, as buildings came and go with time — and land, hopefully, lasts forever.
The piece of land that the house currently sits upon on, in the 1800s, was once owned by Henry and Nancy W. Griffin.
I have found no information about these people. I can’t help but wonder if this could possibly be Henry Griffing, the once noted Warrensburg historian.
The names of the next owners leaped out at me as their names are deeply embedded in the history of the town. The men were Ira Cole and Nelson Warren.
IRA COLE REMEMBERED
Ira and Phebe Prosser Cole were among the first early settlers of Caldwell, halfway between Lake George and Warrensburg. Their grandson, Charles Edgar Cole, was the assistant editor of the Warrensburgh News.
Ira was once affiliated with Samuel Bates in owning the Warrensburgh Water Works under the title of Bates & Co., which was established in 1884.
They laid water pipes in the streets of the village and charged residents for their use. They secured the water from the John McLaren brook, two miles south of the village.
Ira Cole was Commissioner of Highways in 1887 and he was responsible for building the Osborne Bridge at the end of Water Street that connects Richards Avenue with River Street. Obviously, with his friend Nelson Warren, he was also a land speculator as together they jointly owned the lot on Water Street.
NELSON J. WARREN
Once upon a time, back in 1804, at the dawn of Warrensburg history, a married man named James Warren migrated here from Dutchess County.
His son, Nelson Warren, was only 3 years old at the time.
James was a man who appreciated the opportunity to work hard and do well in the newly established town in the Adirondacks. He rapidly became a well known innkeeper and businessman.
The town’s very first settler, William Bond, had only preceded him here by a mere 18 years.
In 1812, when Nelson was only 8 years old, James was drowned trying, according to some sources, to save his son from the rushing waters of the Hudson River near what is today the Thurman Bridge.
They were said to have been in a boat, coming back home from an election held in Thurman.
Legend has it that Nelson was so frightened and unnerved by the experience that his hair turned snow white, which never again regained its color.
James was so popular with the townspeople that they, according to legend, decided to name their new town “Warrensburgh.”
There has been much debate over the years about if this undocumented story is true or if the town was actually named for hero Dr. Joseph Warren, of Boston, as was Warren County.
Personally I think that the townspeople believed they had devised the best of both worlds.
Over the years Nelson did well as a businessman and accumulated considerable wealth and did well at land speculation.
He never married and was 85 years old when he died in 1886. Somewhere in the great beyond, I am sure that he appreciates being remembered this one last time, even if our story only concerns a little business deal on Water Street.
