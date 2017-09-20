Turning back the pages

Reminiscence of a past tragedy It is a strange thing how a past tragedy, long ago and forgotten, can unexpectedly break through time and space and re-tell us the story just one more time. I was on a house cleaning binge and retrieved a bag of nearly forgotten items from my store room that had survived a long ago house fire, to sort out and throw away. I found an old, yellowed moldy newspaper clipping there that was water soaked, rotting, falling apart and unsalvageable. It looked as if it had once been pasted in a scrap book. The words were still legible, and I carefully read it. The clipping, which was labeled June 18, 1908, was 109 years old. I found the story, undoubtedly written by editor John L. Tubbs, so interesting that I carefully copied all of the words into my computer and printed out a copy for posterity before I reluctantly threw the original away. A sorrowful story recalled Mrs. George Gleason, a lady that lived on River Street in Warrensburgh, suddenly disappeared one day, and after five weeks of ceaseless vigilance and worry on the part of her relatives and friends, no more information was to be found as to her whereabouts. At the turn of the century, Adirondack spring logging was an important industry and the Schroon river, especially in the area of the Grist Mill, was always chocked with logs, a common sight. People living on River Street, between the Gristmill and nearby Baker’s store, complained of a terrible stench arising from that point in the jam of logs. The saw mill of A.C. Emerson, adjacent to the Grist Mill, was shut down for repairs. Taking advantage of the low water, David M. Woodward, 68, a member of the firm who lived nearby on the corner of Hadden Hill (Ridge Street) and River Street, decided to investigate one evening after dinner and, if possible, find some cause for the offensive smell. He was married to Mrs. Gleason’s sister. With concentrated earnestness, he carefully treaded his way over the wedged logs and soon detected a disagreeable odor and upon close observation could see a piece of dark dress goods and finally a human hand.

Lady found at last To quote Mr. Tubbs, “Impulsively satisfied that he had brought to light the solution to a mystery on the dark side of a human life, Mr. Woodward summoned help to break away the logs which had become lodged at the point since the river driving had began. Willing hands soon made an opening in the jam and the body of Mrs. Gleason was found out of water caught in the logs. Sheets and a blanket were procured and the remains, which were in a terrible state of decomposition, were tenderly borne to the old Burhans saw mill by Mr. Woodward assisted by James Stewart, Delbert Brown, Alex Smith, Jesse Stone and Charley tabor.” This, according to Mr. Tubbs was after three o’clock and Coroner Burt, of Lake George, was promptly summoned and undertaker Joseph A. Woodward took charge of the remains, which was hurried, because of the rancid decomposition, and by five o’clock Mrs. Gleason was interred in the village cemetery in the family plot. Her bearers were Ira Cole, James Stewart, Frank G. Stone and Mac R. Smith, gentlemen all well known to Warrensburgh history readers, many of whom are related to present day citizens. Mrs. Gleason’s life A memorial service was held for Mrs. Gleason, 64 years of age, in the Methodist Episcopal Church on Sunday afternoon, at 2 o’clock with the Rev. J.C. Booth officiating. She was survived by her husband, George Gleason, a son, Harold Gleason, of Warrensburgh and another son, Arthur J. Gleason of Prescott, Arizona. A sister, Mrs. David M. Woodward and another sister, Mrs.Victoria Moon, of Albany. Out of interest I tried to find out a little more about the George Gleason family and what eventually happened to them all, but I had little luck. I could not discover Mrs. Gleason’s first name but her maiden name was probably Edwards, as her sister, Rebecca Edwards was married to David Woodward. David and Rebecca’s daughter was Ella Haskell who was the mother of the late David Haskell. David’s beautiful home is today the Stony Creek museum. Mrs. Gleason was last seen alive, Sunday evening, May 17, 1908. Her cape was found on the Osborne bridge that same night and the general belief was that she endeavored to drown herself in the river but no one really knew, this theory was not substantiated. It seems that no one really cared enough to search for her until many weeks after her strange disappearance.