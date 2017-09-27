Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago - October 1917

Mystery death prevails

The lifeless body of James Roberts of Lake George was found Tuesday afternoon on Oct. 9, 1917 near a shanty on a lumber job at Berry Pond near the back of Prospect Mountain in Lake George.

The appearance of the ground around the body indicated that the man suffered greatly before his death and the earth was torn up within a radius of 20 feet.

Roberts was last seen alive Friday afternoon on Oct. 5, 1917 when George Burnham, foreman of the job, left to be absent for several days. It was upon his return that he found the body. Roberts leaves a widow and several children.

Horse escapes injury

An automobile owned by C.H. Tuttle and driven by Charles Bly, and a wagon occupied by H.H. Morehouse, came into collision on the Lake George - Warrensburg Road. Mr. Morehouse was thrown out and badly shaken up, and the wagon was broken, but the horse escaped uninjured.

The car, after hitting the wagon, ran into a stone heap and was badly damaged. Mr. Bly was also badly shaken up.

Man shoots himself

Gordon Wescott of Bakers Mills accidentally shot himself on Thursday, Sept. 27, 1917 while cleaning a gun he had recently purchased.

He thought he had removed all of the cartridges, but there was one left in the barrel, which exploded the ball making a flesh wound in the young man’s thigh. Suffering considerable pain, he managed alone to get to North Creek where he received medical attention before he was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital.

Dam project progressing

Seventy men and 18 horses are employed by the Moynehan Lumber Company on a job in the town of Stony Creek.

The company is building a dam at the outlet of Harrisburgh Lake to flood their logs out of West Stony Creek.

Boy’s want smokes

A drive has been started for “over there,” to supply our brave soldiers with their favorite tobacco and cigarettes, who are somewhere in France fighting a war for us.

The American Tobacco Company has offered to send 45 cents worth of their product for only 25 cents. Two packages of Lucky Strike cigarettes currently retails for 25 cents, three packages of Bull Durham cigarette papers sell for 15 cents, and a tin of Tuxedo tobacco is only 10 cents.