Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago - October 1917
Mystery death prevails
The lifeless body of James Roberts of Lake George was found Tuesday afternoon on Oct. 9, 1917 near a shanty on a lumber job at Berry Pond near the back of Prospect Mountain in Lake George.
The appearance of the ground around the body indicated that the man suffered greatly before his death and the earth was torn up within a radius of 20 feet.
Roberts was last seen alive Friday afternoon on Oct. 5, 1917 when George Burnham, foreman of the job, left to be absent for several days. It was upon his return that he found the body. Roberts leaves a widow and several children.
Horse escapes injury
An automobile owned by C.H. Tuttle and driven by Charles Bly, and a wagon occupied by H.H. Morehouse, came into collision on the Lake George - Warrensburg Road. Mr. Morehouse was thrown out and badly shaken up, and the wagon was broken, but the horse escaped uninjured.
The car, after hitting the wagon, ran into a stone heap and was badly damaged. Mr. Bly was also badly shaken up.
Man shoots himself
Gordon Wescott of Bakers Mills accidentally shot himself on Thursday, Sept. 27, 1917 while cleaning a gun he had recently purchased.
He thought he had removed all of the cartridges, but there was one left in the barrel, which exploded the ball making a flesh wound in the young man’s thigh. Suffering considerable pain, he managed alone to get to North Creek where he received medical attention before he was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital.
Dam project progressing
Seventy men and 18 horses are employed by the Moynehan Lumber Company on a job in the town of Stony Creek.
The company is building a dam at the outlet of Harrisburgh Lake to flood their logs out of West Stony Creek.
Boy’s want smokes
A drive has been started for “over there,” to supply our brave soldiers with their favorite tobacco and cigarettes, who are somewhere in France fighting a war for us.
The American Tobacco Company has offered to send 45 cents worth of their product for only 25 cents. Two packages of Lucky Strike cigarettes currently retails for 25 cents, three packages of Bull Durham cigarette papers sell for 15 cents, and a tin of Tuxedo tobacco is only 10 cents.
Every one wants to give a little to one of our boys on the firing line where it is found that tobacco is almost a panacea, a cure for all troubles.
A whiff of a pipe or so of a cigarette and what really matters about mud and slime? Ask any soldier deep in a shell torn ditch whether he would rather have a square meal or a package of cigarettes and nine times out of ten he will pick the cigarettes.
Donations are asked for from the public for this just cause. Do your part in aiding our business establishment by paying for one or more packages of smokes to be sent to the protectors of our country. (Update: To say that the world has really changed in a mere 100 years would obviously be a vast understatement.)
Lady passes away
Mrs. Sarah Stevens, 67, a long time resident of Bakers Mills, widow of Ruel Lackey, died Sept. 26, 1917. She leaves three sons, three daughters and a brother, Rozelle Stevens.
Her parents were among the first settlers of the town. She was buried in the Bates Cemetery.
Current economy
The present exorbitant prices of meat, together with the reported scarcity of hogs and cattle should cause farmers of this country some concern for the future.
The venerable old axiom that all that goes up must come down is in serious danger of being contradicted in the case of food prices now that we are at war.
News round about
Frosty nights and days of brightened sunshine are causing the mountains to take on the autumnal tints so attractive to the tourists.
Harry Smith, of Bakers Mills, has purchased an automobile and he has taken lessons to learn how to drive it.
A Chestertown bear is said to be lingering around Alligator Pond. Keen hunters Thomas Mitchell, Willis Kingsley and James Culver are hot on his trail.
Miss Catherine Eisenlord, of Minerva, known as “Aunt Kitty,” celebrated her ninety-first birthday anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 30, 1917 at the home of David Jones and she received over 100 cards.
The Richards Library, in Warrensburg, has raised $109.23 for the war fund.
George Delbert Lane, one year old son of Walter Lane, of Warrrensburg, was operated upon for the removal of adenoids, Saturday morning, Sept. 29, 1917, in the Glens Falls Hospital.
Dainty georgette crepe and chiffon blouses are on sale and pretty models will be found at Kempner & Merkel’s store at 138 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Women’s nightgowns are 69 cents and housedresses are 79 cents each.
Prosperity, it is said, is causing a shortage of one dollar bills. We have noticed it, also a shortage of two dollar bills and five dollar bills and several other denominations.
