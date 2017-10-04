Play it one more time | Turning back the pages

PLAY IT ONE MORE TIME
It is a strange phenomenon that an unusual and history making story can break out in the Adirondacks, which occupies the local people’s full attention, and many years later a similar tale can replay once again — this time with different actors on life’s stage, but in nearly the same location with the same general theme.
BLOCKBUSTER TALE
I was ambling through my TV guide on Wednesday night, Sept. 27, when I saw a miniseries advertised on Channel LIVEMOV dubbed “New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell.”
This obviously concerned the 23-day inmate escape from Clinton Correctional Facility at Dannemora in 2015 that most all of us had followed closely at that time and was to be the first of an eight-hour series.
I think that, back then in this area, many of us were daily looking for convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat to suddenly stumble into our back yards with police dogs nipping at their heels. The manhunt ended with Matt dead and Sweat back in custody. Film crews are currently filming in Chestertown, Loon Lake and Pottersville.
This slightly X-rated first installment, about prison employee Joyce Mitchell — who was sweet talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools encased in hamburg meat for her two prison lovers — was delightful, and actress Patrica Arquette did a memorable acting job. We can now look forward to more episodes.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
Long before Matt and Sweat were born, a similar version of their story played out in the Adirondacks. The main character in this particular drama was a local man named Alvin “Sam” Pasco who lived out most of his life in the Thurman area.
A NOTORIOUS FAMILY
Sam Pasco had a brother, George Pasco, and a sister, Mattie Wood, who was married to Cal Wood, a Stony Creek town character.
Sam, George and Mattie were the children of Joseph “Leander” Pasco, who was a cantankerous old man who liked to argue and carry around an umbrella, whether it was going to rain or not.
Cal and Leander both had hot tempers and one day they got into a argument which escalated into bad blood between the two men. The argument, as history has it, was when Cal accused his father-in-law of stealing the nuts from his wagon wheels, of robbing him of potatoes and breaking up a goose nest where Cal had two prized geese sitting on their eggs. They argued this out, which accomplished little, before local Judge Dunlap.
LEANDER’S LAST DAY
Around 5 o’clock, after leaving court, Leander left Creek Centre (Stony Creek) and headed up Aller Wood Road, where his home was located. Cal lived just around the corner on an old log road which branched off it, in a little log house.
Later that day Lafayette Grimes, walking home on Aller Wood Road, came across the dead body of Leander Pasco laying in the road, pitched head forward into his big black umbrella, peppered with buckshot with blood flowing out of his chest.
One of the 10 bullets that hit him pierced his heart and knocked out one of his teeth. Pieces of Cal’s old tattered coat lining were found at the scene of the crime that Cal had used for gun wadding. People remembered Cal as saying: “Some men have traveled these hills about as long as they are going to.”
MURDERER MEETS A BAD END
Cal Wood was housed in a tiny cell at Lake George and after being judged sane, he was later tried in court where he was twice convicted of murder. He received the death penalty.
Although a man named William Kemmler was the first man to be electrocuted in the state of New York, which occurred at Auburn Prison, Cal Wood became the first man to die in this manner on Aug. 2, 1892 at Dannemora Prison, the same prison that later housed Matt and Sweat.
FEARED AND ALSO ADMIRED
Sam Pasco lived in Thurman where he was known as “The Thurman Desperado,” and he was very proud of this title. He was an all around bad character, but he did have people who admired him for his “bad boy” image.
He was arrested in the summer of 1912 and sentenced for grand larceny in the second degree for cutting lumber on the lands of a neighbor and appropriating it for his own use. He spent a good amount of time in the notorious Lake George Jail.
Judge Raley sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment in Clinton Prison at Dannemora, but suspended the sentence on condition that he leave the country within 10 days and remain away from the county for ten years.
Sam accepted the conditions and was released. He said he was going to work in a logging camp in Canada.
He did not keep his word and he was arrested and sent to Clinton Prison, Dannemora for a term of 10 years.
When he was released from jail, he shot and killed his cousin’s husband, Orley Eldridge. Like Matt and Sweat, he was hunted by the police for days through the Adirondacks.
In April, 1918 he was eventually shot in the back and killed by a trooper on the Hudson River Road at the home of a friend who took him in to give him a meal.
Like Richard Matt and unlike Sam’s brother-in-law, Cal Wood, Sam cheated the Dannemora electric chair. He is buried in Thurman next to a church, under a big boulder which has just “Sam” engraved upon it. He was the town hero as well as the town villain.