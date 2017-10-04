Play it one more time | Turning back the pages

PLAY IT ONE MORE TIME

It is a strange phenomenon that an unusual and history making story can break out in the Adirondacks, which occupies the local people’s full attention, and many years later a similar tale can replay once again — this time with different actors on life’s stage, but in nearly the same location with the same general theme.

BLOCKBUSTER TALE

I was ambling through my TV guide on Wednesday night, Sept. 27, when I saw a miniseries advertised on Channel LIVEMOV dubbed “New York Prison Break: The Seduction of Joyce Mitchell.”

This obviously concerned the 23-day inmate escape from Clinton Correctional Facility at Dannemora in 2015 that most all of us had followed closely at that time and was to be the first of an eight-hour series.

I think that, back then in this area, many of us were daily looking for convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat to suddenly stumble into our back yards with police dogs nipping at their heels. The manhunt ended with Matt dead and Sweat back in custody. Film crews are currently filming in Chestertown, Loon Lake and Pottersville.

This slightly X-rated first installment, about prison employee Joyce Mitchell — who was sweet talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools encased in hamburg meat for her two prison lovers — was delightful, and actress Patrica Arquette did a memorable acting job. We can now look forward to more episodes.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

Long before Matt and Sweat were born, a similar version of their story played out in the Adirondacks. The main character in this particular drama was a local man named Alvin “Sam” Pasco who lived out most of his life in the Thurman area.

A NOTORIOUS FAMILY

Sam Pasco had a brother, George Pasco, and a sister, Mattie Wood, who was married to Cal Wood, a Stony Creek town character.

Sam, George and Mattie were the children of Joseph “Leander” Pasco, who was a cantankerous old man who liked to argue and carry around an umbrella, whether it was going to rain or not.

Cal and Leander both had hot tempers and one day they got into a argument which escalated into bad blood between the two men. The argument, as history has it, was when Cal accused his father-in-law of stealing the nuts from his wagon wheels, of robbing him of potatoes and breaking up a goose nest where Cal had two prized geese sitting on their eggs. They argued this out, which accomplished little, before local Judge Dunlap.