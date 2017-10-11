Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – October 1917

Lady suffers bad fall

Mrs. Laura Bowen of Athol was brought to the home of her daughter Mrs. Sarah Cameron on Friday afternoon, suffering from an injury to her shoulder which she received in an accident.

Dr. J.M. Griffin was called to attend her and found that the ligaments of her right shoulder were badly strained and torn.

Mrs. Bowen, accompanied by some other ladies, were going from her home to her sugar orchard and taking a shortcut through a field. While climbing over a stone wall she stepped on a loose stone which caused her to fall heavily and her full weight fell on her shoulder.

Her son, George Bowen, brought her at once in his automobile to her daughter’s home where she could secure much needed medical treatment.

(Update: The Bowen family was one of the area’s first families, coming there before 1800 to settle in Thurman. Members of the early Scottish community gave the name “Athol” to their new town as it reminded them nostalgically of the home region they had left behind. Members of the Bowen family served in the Revolutionary War and Bowen Hill road was named in honor of Laura Bowen’s husband’s family.

Their daughter married into the prestigious Cameron family and the original Cameron settler, James Cameron, who arrived in Thurman in 1773, died there when he was 103 years old. “The mountain, “Jimmy’s Peak,” was named for him.)

Prominent gentleman passes away

Albert H. Thomas, born in Warrensburg Oct. 15, 1851 and all of his life a citizen of this community, passed away early this spring, May 8, 1917, at his prestigious home on Main Street.

He had been in poor health for several years but his condition did not become alarming until about a week before his demise when he suffered a stroke from which he failed to rally.

Since his early manhood Mr. Thomas had been a prominent figure in business, fraternal and social circles in Warrensburg, until failing health compelled him to abate his activities.

In business he began his career as a merchant, conducting a general store in a building which until it was destroyed by fire, stood on Main Street on the site now occupied by the Harris Block. This business he disposed of to the Dickinson Woodward Company and then engaged in the insurance business which he conducted successfully for many years.