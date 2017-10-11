Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – October 1917
Lady suffers bad fall
Mrs. Laura Bowen of Athol was brought to the home of her daughter Mrs. Sarah Cameron on Friday afternoon, suffering from an injury to her shoulder which she received in an accident.
Dr. J.M. Griffin was called to attend her and found that the ligaments of her right shoulder were badly strained and torn.
Mrs. Bowen, accompanied by some other ladies, were going from her home to her sugar orchard and taking a shortcut through a field. While climbing over a stone wall she stepped on a loose stone which caused her to fall heavily and her full weight fell on her shoulder.
Her son, George Bowen, brought her at once in his automobile to her daughter’s home where she could secure much needed medical treatment.
(Update: The Bowen family was one of the area’s first families, coming there before 1800 to settle in Thurman. Members of the early Scottish community gave the name “Athol” to their new town as it reminded them nostalgically of the home region they had left behind. Members of the Bowen family served in the Revolutionary War and Bowen Hill road was named in honor of Laura Bowen’s husband’s family.
Their daughter married into the prestigious Cameron family and the original Cameron settler, James Cameron, who arrived in Thurman in 1773, died there when he was 103 years old. “The mountain, “Jimmy’s Peak,” was named for him.)
Prominent gentleman passes away
Albert H. Thomas, born in Warrensburg Oct. 15, 1851 and all of his life a citizen of this community, passed away early this spring, May 8, 1917, at his prestigious home on Main Street.
He had been in poor health for several years but his condition did not become alarming until about a week before his demise when he suffered a stroke from which he failed to rally.
Since his early manhood Mr. Thomas had been a prominent figure in business, fraternal and social circles in Warrensburg, until failing health compelled him to abate his activities.
In business he began his career as a merchant, conducting a general store in a building which until it was destroyed by fire, stood on Main Street on the site now occupied by the Harris Block. This business he disposed of to the Dickinson Woodward Company and then engaged in the insurance business which he conducted successfully for many years.
Forming a partnership with the late Lewis Thomson, he also engaged in the business of real estate and lumbering under the name of Thomson and Thomas. They were for some 15 years the principal concern in their line in this section.
(Update: Albert Thomas was one of the early outstanding and memorable business men of Warrensburg. He left his mark on many central locations in town. His residence was lastly occupied here as the town owned a senior citizens home and he was vastly involved in building it into the lovely building that it is today, a labor of love.
I never attend a meeting in the back meeting room and look at the large bookcases there that I remember that they once housed his valuable gun collection.
The Harris Block, where he conducted his market, has now for many years been occupied by Jack Toney’s IGA market. Mr. Thomas’ partner was Lewis Thomson, whose home is today the Cornerstone Victorian, bed and breakfast on upper Main Street.
Albert Thomas is buried in a place of honor in on the old side of the Warrensburg Cemetery.)
Draftsmen say goodbye
Seven men of Warren County’s draft quota, comprising five percent of the 133 called for, left Glens Falls on the morning of Sept. 5, 1917 for Camp Devens at Ayer, Massachusetts, where all of the men from this section will within a few weeks be put in training for war service in France. The squad was in charge of Frank Orton, of Warrensburg. The men were all of Glens Falls.
The third allotment of drafted men was sent from Glens Falls on Sept. 29, 1917 to join the 60 soldiers from this county already training there. In this list there are three young men from Warrensburg. They are Don Heath, Leo H. Smith and Dennis E. Smith. These men will leave Glens Falls Saturday morning and a fitting farewell has been arranged. The men will be escorted from City Hall to the railroad depot by the Glens Falls City Band and Spanish War veterans.
Morgan Pasco, from the Glen, Percy Culver of Chestertown, Walter A. Straight of Johnsburg and Herbert Wescott of Bakers Mills will be in the number.
Wilbur Hitchcock of Bakers Mills, who enlisted two months ago and was assigned to duty in the navy, is home on leave for a few days visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hitchcock.
Don’t be too severe in your judgment of the Kaiser. Maybe he really thinks killing women and children is self defense. (Update: In 1917 they had Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and today we have North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un. History sadly repeats itself, time and again.)
Historic home sold
Fred Raymond has purchased from W.H. Russell the house and lot adjoining Bonnie Brae Villa on upper Main Street, which has been occupied for many years by the caretaker of the Russell property. It is now occupied by Truman Brown. (Update: Bonnie Brae Villa was built on to a small farm house located there in 1865 by Captain John L. Russell and it and burned in a suspected arson fire in 1980. It stood at the foot of the mountain behind today’s Post Office. Just three years later, in 1920, it was sold to Kate and Henry Parker who ran a boarding house there. I have no idea just where this house adjoining it could have been exactly located.)
