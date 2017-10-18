Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – October 1917
SOLDIERS DEPARTING FOR WAR
The Town of Horicon, during the Civil War, furnished more soldiers for the Union Army than any other town in Warren County, according to its population.
That the spirit of patriotism has not abated with the passing years was proven by the grand farewell demonstration given by the townspeople on Thursday night, Oct. 4, 1917 for the six young men who left Glens Falls on the following Saturday with Warren County’s third quota for the National Army Training Camp at Ayer, Massachusetts.
Practically the whole town turned out to honor the departing soldiers. The exercises were held in Kenovan’s Hall and after this was crowded to its capacity, about 500 more people remained outside to catch as much as they could of the excellent program which had been prepared for the occasion by the efficient Committee of Arrangement, Supervisor Jesse Starbuck, former supervisor Samuel C, Baker and Frederick H. Duell.
The proposal for the demonstration came from the Misses Owens, of the Palisades Hotel.
PROUD GUESTS OF HONOR
The town’s six surviving veterans of the Civil War were seated on the stage beside the guests of honor, the new soldiers of 1917, Arthur W. Smith, Dennis J. Sullivan, George W. Keenan, Harley Kingsley, Clayton Morehouse and Joseph Frasier.
The streets were illuminated with red fire during the early evening and the North Creek Band rendered patriotic airs and enlivening selections until 8 o’clock when the program in the hall was opened with a prayer by the Rev. C.B. Alford, the Episcopal rector of Chestertown and Horicon.
Captain Austin A. Ross, a silver-voiced veteran of 1861-1863, who though 76 years old retains the enthusiasm and patriotism of his early manhood, introduced the speakers and also sang with spirit the Civil War ditty, “The Old Coffee Kettle.”
Following the speaking, sandwiches, coffee, ice cream and cake were served to all present, and a comfort kit of writing paper, a fountain pen, and a flashlight went to the six new soldiers.
A box of cigars was also given to the men by D.B. Friedman of Camp Watch Rock.
SOLDIERS LEAVING FOR TRAINING CAMP
At departure day, Saturday, Oct. 6, 1917 in Glens Falls, Mrs. Hulbert Culver of Chestertown bid goodbye to her son, Percy Culver, who, unmarried, is off to war.
George W. Keenan, of Horicon and John H. Braisted, of Hague, have been disqualified because of defective eye-sight and have been discharged and returned to their homes.
In other news, Miss Elizabeth Bryant, daughter of J.T. Bryant, of Glens Falls, went to New York to report for duty as a Red Cross nurse in the United States Navy. She expects to be sent to France.
GOVERNMENT SEIZES SHIP
The palatial steamer Adirondack, of the Hudson River Navigation Company, has been commandeered by the government and has been taken to the Brooklyn Navy yard, where steam heat and electric light connections have been made with the power plant on shore. The boat will be used as a receiving ship for naval recruits.
KNAPP TO BUILD AT PEARL POINT
It is stated that George O. Knapp, whose beautiful summer home at Shelving Rock, Lake George, was recently destroyed by fire, is making plans to purchase the Pearl Point Hotel adjoining the property and will raze the buildings and add the grounds to his estate.
In the spring Mr. Knapp will rebuild on the site of his destroyed home and the new structure will be fire proof and modern to the last degree.
NEWS ROUND ABOUT
Chestnuts are ripening fast and are expected to be very plentiful this season.
Charles Dalaba, of Thurman, is recognized as the champion snake killer of this area as he states that he has killed 109 reptiles this past season.
Some carpenters in Bolton Landing are talking of going to Lyon Mountain, where wages are good at fifty-seven and one half cents an hour and the work is said to be not too difficult.
Camel cigarettes are on sale at Lynch’s Stony Creek Bargain Store for 11 cents a pack. Their beautifully decorated big display window sports a full size khaki tent and hunter’s equipment.
The drive is still on and gathering speed to rise money to supply our soldiers “over there” with tobacco and cigarettes.
Potatoes are being offered this fall freely by farmers at $1 a bushel and quantities have been sold at 75 cents a bushel. Free of scab and blight, the recent frost has checked the growth of these tubers.
George Moston, of North Creek, has an excellent carriage horse for sale which weighs 1,000 pounds. Terms are reasonable.
Harry Cunningham says that his bicycle with a green frame and no mudguard was stolen from his home and he will pay $10 to get it back.
The Empire Shirt Company will, on Oct. 25, 1917, make its first shipment to the government of Army tents manufactured here in the local factory in Warrensburg. Seven large cases will be sent.
Deprived of the opportunity to handle a machine gun, former president Theodore Roosevelt will settle down once more to his typewriter. (Update: “Teddy” Roosevelt had his typewriter and the man so like him, today’s President Donald Trump, has his “twitter” account. History constantly repeats itself.)
Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.