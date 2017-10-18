Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – October 1917

SOLDIERS DEPARTING FOR WAR

The Town of Horicon, during the Civil War, furnished more soldiers for the Union Army than any other town in Warren County, according to its population.

That the spirit of patriotism has not abated with the passing years was proven by the grand farewell demonstration given by the townspeople on Thursday night, Oct. 4, 1917 for the six young men who left Glens Falls on the following Saturday with Warren County’s third quota for the National Army Training Camp at Ayer, Massachusetts.

Practically the whole town turned out to honor the departing soldiers. The exercises were held in Kenovan’s Hall and after this was crowded to its capacity, about 500 more people remained outside to catch as much as they could of the excellent program which had been prepared for the occasion by the efficient Committee of Arrangement, Supervisor Jesse Starbuck, former supervisor Samuel C, Baker and Frederick H. Duell.

The proposal for the demonstration came from the Misses Owens, of the Palisades Hotel.

PROUD GUESTS OF HONOR

The town’s six surviving veterans of the Civil War were seated on the stage beside the guests of honor, the new soldiers of 1917, Arthur W. Smith, Dennis J. Sullivan, George W. Keenan, Harley Kingsley, Clayton Morehouse and Joseph Frasier.

The streets were illuminated with red fire during the early evening and the North Creek Band rendered patriotic airs and enlivening selections until 8 o’clock when the program in the hall was opened with a prayer by the Rev. C.B. Alford, the Episcopal rector of Chestertown and Horicon.

Captain Austin A. Ross, a silver-voiced veteran of 1861-1863, who though 76 years old retains the enthusiasm and patriotism of his early manhood, introduced the speakers and also sang with spirit the Civil War ditty, “The Old Coffee Kettle.”

Following the speaking, sandwiches, coffee, ice cream and cake were served to all present, and a comfort kit of writing paper, a fountain pen, and a flashlight went to the six new soldiers.

A box of cigars was also given to the men by D.B. Friedman of Camp Watch Rock.