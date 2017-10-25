Turning back the pages

WISH I COULD HAVE BEEN THERE

Recently on TV, that modern invention that dominates all of our lives, there has been a mini-series entitled “Outlander.”

In it, the lady heroine has the wonderful ability to leave her modern life in our present day and zip back in time a hundred or more years in the past in search of her lost love. Unfortunately it is never disclosed just how she does it. I wish that I knew because there are a couple of places, back in the far reaches of history, that I would love to have been there as a spectator.

A GLIMPSE OF THE PAST

It was just 609 years ago, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 1408, that Sigrid Bjornsdottir wed Thorstein Olafsson at Fjord Hvalsey (Whale Island) in Greenland. In my imagination I have envisioned many times just what an interesting spectacle that surely would have been.

Were they Norse settlers, probably Vikings? Did they grow grapes in that cold climate and did they have wine at their wedding? How great it would be to have one of H.G. Well’s time machines. If only Albert Einstein had only lived just a little longer, maybe we could have actually been there.

A ROUSING POLITICAL SPEECH

The old Glens Falls Messenger newspaper, on Sept. 17, 1856, told of a fiery, rousing speech, which lasted two hours, given by A. Oakley Hall, who spoke at the GOP Republican rally meeting in Warrensburg.

Our esteemed early settler, Peletiah Richards was the GOP president of the party and it was reported that 2,000 people were present in the audience.

Back in those days every gentleman was said to have carried a discreet “hip flask” in his back pocket and politics were not as refined and genteel as they were today before our colorful current president, Donald Trump, came along to liven up political rhetoric.

Peletiah was born in Connecticut in 1786 and never reached Warrensburg until 1802 when he was sixteen years old. At one time he owned practically the whole town, more than a hundred acres between Main Street and Hackensack Mountain. His beautiful home, modeled after Thomas Jefferson’s home at Monticello, today is only an empty parking lot at the north end of Tops grocery store.