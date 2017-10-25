Turning back the pages

WISH I COULD HAVE BEEN THERE
Recently on TV, that modern invention that dominates all of our lives, there has been a mini-series entitled “Outlander.”
In it, the lady heroine has the wonderful ability to leave her modern life in our present day and zip back in time a hundred or more years in the past in search of her lost love. Unfortunately it is never disclosed just how she does it. I wish that I knew because there are a couple of places, back in the far reaches of history, that I would love to have been there as a spectator.
A GLIMPSE OF THE PAST
It was just 609 years ago, on Sunday, Sept. 16, 1408, that Sigrid Bjornsdottir wed Thorstein Olafsson at Fjord Hvalsey (Whale Island) in Greenland. In my imagination I have envisioned many times just what an interesting spectacle that surely would have been.
Were they Norse settlers, probably Vikings? Did they grow grapes in that cold climate and did they have wine at their wedding? How great it would be to have one of H.G. Well’s time machines. If only Albert Einstein had only lived just a little longer, maybe we could have actually been there.
A ROUSING POLITICAL SPEECH
The old Glens Falls Messenger newspaper, on Sept. 17, 1856, told of a fiery, rousing speech, which lasted two hours, given by A. Oakley Hall, who spoke at the GOP Republican rally meeting in Warrensburg.
Our esteemed early settler, Peletiah Richards was the GOP president of the party and it was reported that 2,000 people were present in the audience.
Back in those days every gentleman was said to have carried a discreet “hip flask” in his back pocket and politics were not as refined and genteel as they were today before our colorful current president, Donald Trump, came along to liven up political rhetoric.
Peletiah was born in Connecticut in 1786 and never reached Warrensburg until 1802 when he was sixteen years old. At one time he owned practically the whole town, more than a hundred acres between Main Street and Hackensack Mountain. His beautiful home, modeled after Thomas Jefferson’s home at Monticello, today is only an empty parking lot at the north end of Tops grocery store.
Peletiah’s name is lost in town history and I think I would be hard pressed to find a student at the Warrensburg School who had ever heard of him. There is, however, a Tiffany-quality stained glass window which was installed in his memory at the First Presbyterian Church. He died in 1870.
As far as the hip flask is concerned, it should be noted that Peletiah Richards understood politics and owned a distillery just south of town in North Caldwell.
SPEAKING OF POLITICS
Just 161 years ago, on October 21, 1856, world famous Congregationalist preacher Henry Ward Beecher, 43, spoke for three hours at a Republican meeting in Fort Edward. An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 people were privileged to hear his oration.
During his speech he defended temperance which was against “Demon Rum” and railed against the black sin of slavery. He was only 64 years old when he died in New York City, probably bitterly hating the fact that God had given him so little time to carry on his passionate work and to aid in reconstructing his beloved country after the great war that had nearly decimated it. A man would have to have been passionate indeed to speak for three hours.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO – OCTOBER, 1917
WOMAN SUFFRAGE PARTY EXPANDS
The Woman Suffrage party opened their Warren County headquarters in Glens Falls, in the store formerly occupied by Rugg & Moren, corner of Glen and Warren streets. The rooms are in charge of Miss Milla Fish, but Mrs. C.J. Nordstrom, of Diamond Point, is present most of the time and under her vigorous supervision no part of the work is at any time permitted to lag.
Miss Mary Park London of Alabama is also helping in the Warren County campaign.
The large windows of the building on the two streets are filled with bulletins of the Suffrage work. A vigorous campaign will be waged with meetings in all parts of the county and addresses by a competent corps of speakers and an outdoor meeting will be held Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 1917 in Glens Falls. Illustrated lectures in moving picture theaters throughout Warren County have been conducted.
In other news, a Chestertown suffrage meeting was held recently under the guidance of Miss Colvin, of New Jersey and Miss London, of Alabama, at the residence of Mrs. William H. Kittenbach, to discuss the approaching fall political campaign.
(Update: The dynamic Caroline Emily Brereton Nordstrom was born June 11, 1863, the daughter of Thomas John Brereton Nordstrom and Amelia M. Denny, at the height of the Civil War and she never lost her fighting spirit. She was the wife of Dr. Carl Nordstrom.
Throughout her lifetime, failure was never an option once she made up her mind to the rightfulness of her cause and she deeply inspired everyone around her. She was honored recently, on Sept. 23, 2017, a hundred years later, at her grave in Queensbury’s Pine View Cemetery during the walking tour given by the Chapman Museum.)
