Crime does not pay | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago ­— November 1917

STONY CREEK MAN FOUND DEAD

Floyd Perkins, of Stony Creek, died suddenly of heart disease while driving in a wagon from Fuller’s Camp in Thurman to Combs’ Camp in Stony Creek.

His dead body was sitting upright in the seat when the rig was met by Samuel Harris, whose attention was attracted because Perkins failed to turn out for him to pass. He had been to the Fuller Camp with a party of hunters. The body was removed to Stony Creek for burial.

Perkins was 38 years old and leaves a widow and two children.

DANGEROUS POT HOLES

Leonard Carpenter of Adirondack was returning from Riverside Friday night, Oct. 2, 1917, when he was thrown from the high spring seat on his lumber wagon by the forward wheels dropping suddenly in a hole in the road. The wheel passed over his head nearly severing his left ear.

MORE BOYS OFF TO WAR

Nine more Warren County boys were sent to Camp Devens at Ayer, Massachusetts the morning of Nov. 14, 1917 to take their places in the ranks of Uncle Sam’s national army. They were sent to fill vacancies caused by the rejection of several young men who failed to pass required physical examinations for war service.

They were Frank Crowe, Francis Reardon, Elmer J. West Jr., William Garwood, Albert F. Ball, Leo McCormac, Louis Federman, Ernest Haselton and William Goldstein.

The nine soldiers were gathered on the rear platform of the train and they waved handkerchiefs as the train moved out to the strains of “The Star Spangled Banner,” rendered by the band.

In other news, Frank Orton was home from Camp Devens recently on a 48 hour furlough to visit his mother, Mrs. Ella Orton, and his many friends in Warrensburgh. He expressed himself as well pleased with army life.

CRIME DOES NOT PAY

Edward Tripp of Warrensburgh, indicted for forging a signature to a $12 check, was arraigned before Judge George S. Raley in County Court in Lake George on Monday night, Nov. 12, 1917, and was given the alternative of serving his country in the army or going to jail.