Crime does not pay | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago — November 1917
STONY CREEK MAN FOUND DEAD
Floyd Perkins, of Stony Creek, died suddenly of heart disease while driving in a wagon from Fuller’s Camp in Thurman to Combs’ Camp in Stony Creek.
His dead body was sitting upright in the seat when the rig was met by Samuel Harris, whose attention was attracted because Perkins failed to turn out for him to pass. He had been to the Fuller Camp with a party of hunters. The body was removed to Stony Creek for burial.
Perkins was 38 years old and leaves a widow and two children.
DANGEROUS POT HOLES
Leonard Carpenter of Adirondack was returning from Riverside Friday night, Oct. 2, 1917, when he was thrown from the high spring seat on his lumber wagon by the forward wheels dropping suddenly in a hole in the road. The wheel passed over his head nearly severing his left ear.
MORE BOYS OFF TO WAR
Nine more Warren County boys were sent to Camp Devens at Ayer, Massachusetts the morning of Nov. 14, 1917 to take their places in the ranks of Uncle Sam’s national army. They were sent to fill vacancies caused by the rejection of several young men who failed to pass required physical examinations for war service.
They were Frank Crowe, Francis Reardon, Elmer J. West Jr., William Garwood, Albert F. Ball, Leo McCormac, Louis Federman, Ernest Haselton and William Goldstein.
The nine soldiers were gathered on the rear platform of the train and they waved handkerchiefs as the train moved out to the strains of “The Star Spangled Banner,” rendered by the band.
In other news, Frank Orton was home from Camp Devens recently on a 48 hour furlough to visit his mother, Mrs. Ella Orton, and his many friends in Warrensburgh. He expressed himself as well pleased with army life.
CRIME DOES NOT PAY
Edward Tripp of Warrensburgh, indicted for forging a signature to a $12 check, was arraigned before Judge George S. Raley in County Court in Lake George on Monday night, Nov. 12, 1917, and was given the alternative of serving his country in the army or going to jail.
Tripp stated that he had no desire to go to jail and was very anxious to go into the army.
The same privilege was accorded Daniel Galusha, William Curtis and Henry Barney, against whom criminal actions were brought.
Galusha and Curtis were indicted for burglary and Barney for robbery.
SUCCESSFUL DEER HUNTERS
Erle Rierden and Willis Shaw, both of Warrensburgh, returned home from a deer hunt in the vicinity of Newcomb, bringing each of them a 200 pound buck. They are considerably elated over their good luck.
Allie Bump, Fred Bump and Esmond Smith of Adirondack were three lucky hunters who killed deer. Esmond Smith’s deer weighed 256 pounds dressed.
Irving Moulton, of North Thurman, killed a fine deer on Crane Mountain.
INDIAN SUMMER PREVAILS
The delightful weather during the first half of November, 1917 is worthy of comment. "Indian Summer" has given us its many perfect autumn days and let us hope that the end is not here yet.
NEW CARS IN PRODUCTION
The Apperson Brothers Automobile Company has just come out with their new “anniversary” model for 1918. They have been making fine cars since 1902. (Update: This manufacturer built a popular “Beverly” sportster in 1922. They stopped producing automobiles in 1926.)
NEWS ROUNDABOUT
The “Ten Cent Tea” served in the parish rooms of the Episcopal Church for the benefit of the Red Cross produced a profit of $5.55 for the cause.
“Cuddle,” the little pet dog of Mrs. Ernest G. Woodward, has passed on. Mrs. Woodward misses her companionship, which she had enjoyed for eight years.
Mrs. Michael Conlin was awarded a judgment of $11 damages to her clothing which was spotted with mud by a passing automobile driven by William Orr of North Adams, Massachusetts.
William Lynch’s Mitchell automobile caught fire recently in North River and burned. He had no insurance.
Charles Baker, of Bakers Mills, has a crew of men sawing pulp wood on his job near Crane Mountain.
Employees of the Empire Shirt Company in Warrensburgh are getting in to the swing of their new job of making government tents for the soldiers and the output is increasing daily. Shirt-making is carried on and the little factory is a very busy place.
Thought for the day: It is announced that now, during war time, when it is so important to conserve, a ton of sugar is wasted every year by people who do not bother to stir their coffee.
