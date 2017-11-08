Indian summer ends | Turning back the pages

MAKE IT GO AWAY

The action instituted by James Hillis and other taxpayers of the Town of Queensbury to restrain the Town of Queensbury and the Warren County Board of Supervisors from establishing the proposed county tuberculosis hospital on the Titus-Codner farms in Gurney Lane, will be argued in Supreme Court at Lake George. County Attorney Loyal L. Davis represents the county.

(Update: The hospital was later built and for many years it was known as “Westmount.” Today, under new ownership, it is re-named “Warren Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.” It has been much in the news for various violations in the past year.)

MISSED THE MARK

James Keenan of Warrensburgh, employed by Robert Bibby at North River, cut his right foot severely with an axe on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1917, nearly severing the great toe.

Dr. Leon Cote of Albany, who was hunting nearby, dressed the wound and Mr. Keenan was brought home to remain during recovery.

INDIAN SUMMER ENDS

A cold wave followed in the wake of the heavy rains as November labors onward in this area. There was a thin coating of ice over pools of water after a period of prolonged mild weather here. Crane Mountain was coated with snow in the early morning. The Schroon River and other local streams were considerably raised during the downpour. For the past month, the Schroon River has been at a low stage so that the water rippled over the rocky bottom just below the Osborne Bridge. It is stated that this was due to repairs on the Starbuckville Dam, near Chestertown.

LOST IN PLAIN SIGHT

A pocketbook containing more than $85 belonging to Delbert VanAuken was found in Lynch’s Bargain Store, Stony Creek, where it had remained unnoticed for over ten hours on a rack of axes. About a year ago a pocketbook belonging to Mrs. VanAuken was found in exactly the same spot.

(Update: It is no sin to be absentminded. Recently, in the daily newspaper there was a story about a shopper in a Portland, Maine grocery store who inadvertently grabbed someone else’s cart by mistake and did not notice that there was a baby sleeping in the cart until he got to the other end of the store.)