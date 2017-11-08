Indian summer ends | Turning back the pages

MAKE IT GO AWAY
The action instituted by James Hillis and other taxpayers of the Town of Queensbury to restrain the Town of Queensbury and the Warren County Board of Supervisors from establishing the proposed county tuberculosis hospital on the Titus-Codner farms in Gurney Lane, will be argued in Supreme Court at Lake George. County Attorney Loyal L. Davis represents the county.
(Update: The hospital was later built and for many years it was known as “Westmount.” Today, under new ownership, it is re-named “Warren Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.” It has been much in the news for various violations in the past year.)
MISSED THE MARK
James Keenan of Warrensburgh, employed by Robert Bibby at North River, cut his right foot severely with an axe on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1917, nearly severing the great toe.
Dr. Leon Cote of Albany, who was hunting nearby, dressed the wound and Mr. Keenan was brought home to remain during recovery.
INDIAN SUMMER ENDS
A cold wave followed in the wake of the heavy rains as November labors onward in this area. There was a thin coating of ice over pools of water after a period of prolonged mild weather here. Crane Mountain was coated with snow in the early morning. The Schroon River and other local streams were considerably raised during the downpour. For the past month, the Schroon River has been at a low stage so that the water rippled over the rocky bottom just below the Osborne Bridge. It is stated that this was due to repairs on the Starbuckville Dam, near Chestertown.
LOST IN PLAIN SIGHT
A pocketbook containing more than $85 belonging to Delbert VanAuken was found in Lynch’s Bargain Store, Stony Creek, where it had remained unnoticed for over ten hours on a rack of axes. About a year ago a pocketbook belonging to Mrs. VanAuken was found in exactly the same spot.
(Update: It is no sin to be absentminded. Recently, in the daily newspaper there was a story about a shopper in a Portland, Maine grocery store who inadvertently grabbed someone else’s cart by mistake and did not notice that there was a baby sleeping in the cart until he got to the other end of the store.)
LOVE YOUR CHICKENS
Statistics show that the hen is the best paying investment today on the farm when given proper care and attention. If you want to get the best results, feed your chickens a little of Harvell’s Condition Powers occasionally — it makes the hens lay. A large package of these pills sells for 25 cents at Hammond’s Crystal Pharmacy, Warrensburgh.
WEDDING BELLS
Mr. and Mrs. Willis Langworthy, newlyweds, received a special wedding gift. From Mrs. Langworthy’s co-workers, in the Empire Shirt Company’s factory, the couple was given a beautiful upholstered willow-rocker which was purchased in Warrensburgh for them at the Woodward furniture store. (Update: The Woodwards sold furniture in one half of their store and conducted a funeral parlor in the other half.)
NEWS ROUNDABOUT
The new postage rates on first-class mail will go into effect Nov. 2, 1917. Be sure and put three cents postage on letters and two cents on post cards.
Mrs. M.B. Milliman, 93 years old, has knitted 24 pairs of socks for the soldiers.
The Young Men’s Dancing Association entertained at Music Hall with a Zita dance and proceeds were donated to the local Red Cross Auxiliary. (Update: “Music Hall” was located next door north of today’s Rite Aid drug store.)
Mr. and Mrs. Claude Lanfear of East Thurman welcomed an eight-pound boy to their home Friday evening, Oct. 26, 1917. He has been named Thurston Claude Lanfear.
Walter D. Weaver and Miss Lillian Hall, both of Warrensburgh, were married by the Rev. S.R. Brown Saturday evening, April 28, 1917, at the home of Mrs. Louise Hoag. The bride is the daughter of Fred Hall, of Hector, formerly of Warrensburgh. (Update: When I was a very young girl I met Lillian Weaver, an elderly lady, many years ago at a rummage sale she held on her front porch. I purchased a lovely heavy glass lemonade pitcher from her and I always think of her when I use it.)
E.H. McAuliffe, of Wevertown, wishes to state that the horses and other property recently sold at auction in that place, at his hotel, were his own personal property and were honestly sold at a bargain price.
FREE LOCAL GATHERINGS
November 1, 1917 is “All Saints Day,” and is observed with solemnity and special services in the Episcopal and Catholic churches. Nov. 2, 1917 is “All Soal’s Day.”
“John Barleycorn before the Jury” will be the subject of a fiery temperance address by the Rev. Fred J. Tower of Albany at the Fairyland Theatre on Nov. 2, 1917 at 8 o’clock. Admission is free and there is expected to be a large audience. (Update: The Fairyland moving picture theatre was located directly across the street from today’s Warrensburg Historical Museum.)
