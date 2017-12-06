Frontier Town | Turning back the pages

PEOPLE FROM ANOTHER TIME, ANOTHER ERA
It is a strange thing, but definitely not an unpleasant one, to live in two worlds remembering people who once, long ago, walked our streets and inhabited our little part of the mighty Adirondacks — then being friendly today with those who inhabit the space that those people once upon a time occupied here on earth.
STORIES AND PEOPLE REMEMBERED
It has always been my opinion that the Town of Stony Creek, a magical place of 87 square miles, is packed with history and has unforgettable stories to tell.
In 1855 the population was 913. In 2010, the permanent population was 767, according to records.
When a person crosses that bridge to enter the town, it is like passing into another land. Nothing has ever been done slowly in Stony Creek. In 2005, 151 years after its opening, the Stony Creek United Methodist Church finally closed its doors for good.
Many years ago, in 1989, my good friends Carol and Peter LaGrasse and I got together and wrote a book, “An Enduring Heritage,” on the history of this fascinating little town. Carol, may Heaven bless her, deserves an award for her saintly patience and putting up with me in those days.
NOTABLE PEOPLE
Several memorable citizens, to name a few, who put Stony Creek (Creek Centre) on the map were John Bowman, Jack Arehart and John O’Neill.
Also to remember are Daniel Gill, Francis Dean, David and Edythe Haskell and Cindy Cameron.
For those who have been lucky enough to be there, who can possibly forget those wonderful Saturday night square dances at Arehart’s Hotel? Little did it occur to us at that time that we were witnessing history. We all believed in those days that “today” would last forever and old age was only meant to be inflicted upon sinners.
I used to love to hear popular Supervisor John O’Neill and his Blue Water Boys play their bluegrass and country and western music on the Floyd Bennett Bandstand in Warrensburg. Never to be forgotten also was “Daddy Dick” Richards, a truly fine man and a musician with only one arm, who created great music with that little band.
John O’Neill, 58, died unexpectedly on May 14, 2003. I am grateful to members of his family for bringing to me some of his historical documents, greatly singed by a hotel fire, but readable. They gave me some very interesting reading material.
A STORM TO REMEMBER
A portion of history that will never be forgotten in Stony Creek was on Aug. 4, 1904 when it started to rain. The storm and the thunder and lightening were unceasing.
That storm rapidly progressed into a torrential deluge, the worst the area had ever seen. There was a rainfall of 14 inches in only four hours. The storm started about four o’clock in the afternoon and as it rapidly progressed throughout the night, streams and creeks overflowed, banks washed out and religious citizens must have had many thoughts of Noah and wished that they had been forewarned so that they could have also built an ark.
Piles of lumber were washed out and sent downstream and they knocked out the supports of the Collins House (later Arehart’s Hotel) at Creek Centre, bumping into bridges along the way. When the hotel collapsed, there were stories of sharpshooting natives shooting out kerosene lamps with their firearms through the hotel windows to avoid fires.
In West Stony Creek, 10 miles away, George Thomson’s barn, with 19 cows in residence, was struck by lightening and set afire. Four of the cows were killed and one of George’s sons was caught under a cow and two of the lad’s ribs were broken.
When Postmaster Smith saw the water pouring down from the sky, he grabbed his stamps and his cashbox and high tailed it out of the post office and down the street, out of harm’s way.
FRONTIER TOWN
Since Stony Creek was founded on Nov. 3, 1852, when it was separated from the Town of Thurman, it has been the average citizen for which the town is to be credited. Scores of stories come flooding back to my mind that I have read in old copies of the Warrensburgh News over these many years.
One story that I remember well was about an average, hard working farmer, who had toiled hard in the hot sun on a summer day and staggered into his little house, exhausted and hungry. On the kitchen shelf of his messy little kitchen was a can of half eaten food that had sat out there since the day before. Famished, he quickly wolfed down the food and sat down to rest. A few hours later he died in agony from food poisoning.
STORIES COME FLOODING BACK
Horrified, it broke my heart when I read about the lady in by-gone days, that lived alone in a little house in Stony Creek.
She woke up in the middle of the night to realize that her house was on fire. Unable to beat the smoke and flames to get to the front door, she ran to the cellar to seek reprieve and relief.
Soon the neighbors witnessed the tragedy and rushed to her rescue. There was a small window in the cellar and she was a fat lady. Desperately screaming, she reached out her arms and men tried to pull her out of the opening but she was just too large. The burning building finally caved in with a crash and she died in the flames.
If you will please pardon the pun, “The past is a bucket of ashes.”
