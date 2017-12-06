Frontier Town | Turning back the pages

PEOPLE FROM ANOTHER TIME, ANOTHER ERA

It is a strange thing, but definitely not an unpleasant one, to live in two worlds remembering people who once, long ago, walked our streets and inhabited our little part of the mighty Adirondacks — then being friendly today with those who inhabit the space that those people once upon a time occupied here on earth.

STORIES AND PEOPLE REMEMBERED

It has always been my opinion that the Town of Stony Creek, a magical place of 87 square miles, is packed with history and has unforgettable stories to tell.

In 1855 the population was 913. In 2010, the permanent population was 767, according to records.

When a person crosses that bridge to enter the town, it is like passing into another land. Nothing has ever been done slowly in Stony Creek. In 2005, 151 years after its opening, the Stony Creek United Methodist Church finally closed its doors for good.

Many years ago, in 1989, my good friends Carol and Peter LaGrasse and I got together and wrote a book, “An Enduring Heritage,” on the history of this fascinating little town. Carol, may Heaven bless her, deserves an award for her saintly patience and putting up with me in those days.

NOTABLE PEOPLE

Several memorable citizens, to name a few, who put Stony Creek (Creek Centre) on the map were John Bowman, Jack Arehart and John O’Neill.

Also to remember are Daniel Gill, Francis Dean, David and Edythe Haskell and Cindy Cameron.

For those who have been lucky enough to be there, who can possibly forget those wonderful Saturday night square dances at Arehart’s Hotel? Little did it occur to us at that time that we were witnessing history. We all believed in those days that “today” would last forever and old age was only meant to be inflicted upon sinners.

I used to love to hear popular Supervisor John O’Neill and his Blue Water Boys play their bluegrass and country and western music on the Floyd Bennett Bandstand in Warrensburg. Never to be forgotten also was “Daddy Dick” Richards, a truly fine man and a musician with only one arm, who created great music with that little band.