Arms frozen by gasoline | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago — December, 1917

ARMS FROZEN BY GASOLINE

D.E. Pasco, 57, his sons Walter and Wyman Pasco, and their employee, the Rev. Frank Johnson, had their hands frozen, Saturday, Dec. 8, 1917, while transferring gasoline from a car to a big tank near the D&H tracks behind their store on River Street.

Wyman Pasco suffered the greatest injury and it was feared for a time that he would lose some of his fingers and possibly his hands, but he is now doing well and all members will be saved.

A defective valve on the car, by which a connection was made with the tank, was the cause of the trouble. The gasoline would not run and the valve was loosened, when all of a sudden the oil came with a rush and it was only after a long struggle that the flow was stopped.

All of the men had their hands and forearms covered with the fluid which, in the intense cold, froze almost as it touched them.

Its action was similar to cocaine and it was not until they returned to the store that they realized that their hands were frozen. The injuries were very painful, but fortunately none of the men will be permanently disabled.

(Update: Delbert Elmer Pasco, a local business tycoon of note, was the owner of D.E. Pasco & Sons, a hardware store which he bought in 1912, on River Street. Curtis Lumber Company is today at that location. He also owned, along with other things, the mill next door on South Street.)

OLD HOTEL CHANGES NAME

The hotel on lower Main Street, Warrensburgh, formerly known as the Bolton House and purchased from Harry Bolton in the spring of 1916 by William Kelley, of Glens Falls, has been christened Maple Grove Hotel.

It was closed this month until June 10 when it will be reopened as a boarding house and temperance hotel. Mr. and Mrs. Kelley have gone to Mechanicville to pass the winter with their daughter.

(Update: This old hotel had a scandalous past. It was located on Main Street, directly across the street from the Judd Bridge, next door north of the famous, but long gone, “High Rock.”