Arms frozen by gasoline | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago — December, 1917
ARMS FROZEN BY GASOLINE
D.E. Pasco, 57, his sons Walter and Wyman Pasco, and their employee, the Rev. Frank Johnson, had their hands frozen, Saturday, Dec. 8, 1917, while transferring gasoline from a car to a big tank near the D&H tracks behind their store on River Street.
Wyman Pasco suffered the greatest injury and it was feared for a time that he would lose some of his fingers and possibly his hands, but he is now doing well and all members will be saved.
A defective valve on the car, by which a connection was made with the tank, was the cause of the trouble. The gasoline would not run and the valve was loosened, when all of a sudden the oil came with a rush and it was only after a long struggle that the flow was stopped.
All of the men had their hands and forearms covered with the fluid which, in the intense cold, froze almost as it touched them.
Its action was similar to cocaine and it was not until they returned to the store that they realized that their hands were frozen. The injuries were very painful, but fortunately none of the men will be permanently disabled.
(Update: Delbert Elmer Pasco, a local business tycoon of note, was the owner of D.E. Pasco & Sons, a hardware store which he bought in 1912, on River Street. Curtis Lumber Company is today at that location. He also owned, along with other things, the mill next door on South Street.)
OLD HOTEL CHANGES NAME
The hotel on lower Main Street, Warrensburgh, formerly known as the Bolton House and purchased from Harry Bolton in the spring of 1916 by William Kelley, of Glens Falls, has been christened Maple Grove Hotel.
It was closed this month until June 10 when it will be reopened as a boarding house and temperance hotel. Mr. and Mrs. Kelley have gone to Mechanicville to pass the winter with their daughter.
(Update: This old hotel had a scandalous past. It was located on Main Street, directly across the street from the Judd Bridge, next door north of the famous, but long gone, “High Rock.”
Originally known as the Riverside Hotel, proprietor Powell Brace, known as “Pet,” was shot and killed there on April 23, 1902 by John Creedon, a drunk bar patron.
In 1905 it was bought by Stephen Waters and renamed the Trimble Hotel. Waters sold it in 1909 to Harry Bolton and it was known as the Bolton House. In 1917 new owner William H. Kelly ran it as a “temperance” hotel, probably trying to live down its alcohol fueled past, and he died in 1920.
Kelly’s widow sold it to C.C. Klemm, of Washington, D.C. in 1920 and it was renamed once again, this time as the Aw-Kum-On Inn. The building burned in 1926 and was replaced on the other side of the road by a restaurant and gas station bearing the same name. I seem to remember Don Stone being there at one time.
Former supervisor Charlie Hastings used to tell me some wonderful risqué stories about the place when it was called the Riverside Hotel, but I don’t know if I would dare to put them in this column in The Sun, a family newspaper.)
INVASION OF THE FROST KING
The ground was covered with a light coat of snow on Tuesday morning, Nov. 20, 1917 which reminded us that the Frost King would soon have the country in its grip.
Lake George is now frozen over its entire length in December. This is the first time in years that the lake has frozen entirely closed over before Christmas as it usually remains open until January.
(Update: In 1917 people called cold weather “just another miserable winter.” I have noticed that in the recent 2017 newspapers “they” are no longer calling our current weather “global warming,” but are now referring to it frequently as “climate change.”
“They” would have us believe that the erratic weather is to be blamed on earthly humans, not on Mother Nature who, as demonstrated throughout history after a quiet spell, always wakes up to produce bazaar misery on human beings.
Despite the imaginary warming trend, my furnace never seems to stop running this month and this fall, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, my water pipes were frozen. Technically winter does not start until Dec. 21. It is obvious that the winter weather of 1917 is exactly like the winter of 2017 with no or little change.
I have just one burning question, who are these people called “they” that are instructing us on the behavior of Mother Nature? Why do they never give us their names?)
SWEET AND SOUR NOTES
The price of coal advanced 50 cents and is now selling for $8.50 a ton in Warrensburgh.
Nearly all the grocers in town have a “no sugar” sign in their windows due to the war shortage. A shortage of other commodities is predicted in the near future.
Demand for pork products is increasing in spite of high prices. The wise farmer will grow more pigs in the coming year.
A son was born to Mrs. Orson Hull on Nov. 5, 1917 in Lewisville (River Street.) He has been named Jesse Conrad Hull.
A son was born to Mrs. Will Harris of Athol, Sunday, Dec. 2, 1917.
C.S. Woodward’s house, on Hudson Street, is being wired for electric lights.
Freeman Duell and sons, Albert and Kenneth Duell, are busy cutting logs in South Horicon.
A dance was announced the night of Nov. 23, 1917 at Music Hall with music by Tierney’s Orchestra. Admission was free and a charge of ten cents was made for each dance, alternating between round and square dances.
