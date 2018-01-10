Sitting by the fire | Turning Back the Pages

SITTING BY THE FIRE These are modern times. I do not have to hope I chopped enough wood to keep warm on these frigid winter days and nights as my grandfather did — instead, I am destined to remember acute financial pain suffered while dealing with my adversary, the modern day propane dealer. I have lived on Milton Avenue for 14 years, overlooking the mighty Schroon River as it rolls past my backyard to join the Hudson River on its way to New York City and the Atlantic Ocean. On this cold January day, I no longer see rushing waves but instead I view a white frozen field of solid ice. From one shore to another are carved little foot paths that my army of resident squirrels have carved out to playfully skip from one shore to another. I particularly like to watch one little wretch as he gleefully jumps in the air and claps his back feet together and kicks snow into the face of his buddy behind him. He hasn’t any worry about winter rations, as he has been collecting non-stop all summer long, and now it’s play time. COLD DAYS, ANCIENT TIMES REMEMBERED Looking out at the cold January wasteland makes me wonder what it must have been like in the days before present day human beings acquired modern inventions to protect them from cruel old Mother Nature’s wrath. What must it have been like in 1786 when land speculator William Bond, 44, arrived here to view his land grant in Hyde Township that he had acquired in 1784 in New York City from merchant Jacob Watson for “375 pounds”? His land was thought to have been just a couple of blocks from my house over at Echo Lake. This ten acre lake was named “Bond’s Pond” for many years before some short sighted official who had no interest nor liking for history changed it. Bond was said to have been camped upon the pond’s shore. According to present day historian Steve Parisi, Hyde Township was owned by Edward Jessup and 39 other persons who had acquired the patent from George III, King of Great Britain, dated Sept. 10, 1774.

I have always thought of William Bond as a lone figure. I pictured him sitting alone by a campfire by the lake with his horses and covered wagon, in the middle of the great Adirondack wilderness with wolves howling in the distance. It was believed that even Indians did not camp in the Adirondacks because winters were so cold here. Bond is credited with being Warrensburg’s very first settler. STORY PROVED TO BE NOT SO I am reminded of the story of Adam and Eve — human beings who, according to the book of Genesis, were created by God to live in the Garden of Eden — the very first people on the planet Earth. They had three children and their eldest son, Cain, murdered his brother herdsman Abel, and was sentenced by God to a nomadic life and to roam the Earth. But in the story’s small print it is believed that he journeyed away to a far-off land and found a wife for himself. How could this be so? Where did these far away people come from? The planet Mars? In the small print about William Bond it is found that he had a wife, Jane, and 10 children; Elizabeth, Ann, Sarah, Eliza, Margaret, William, James, Joseph, Isaac and Samuel Bond. They obviously must have been sitting there by that campfire with their father. The family later moved to Chestertown where I read that William had acquired an additional land grant which he had tucked away in his back pocket. PRESTIGIOUS FAMILY In 1809 William Bond’s daughter Ann married Jesse Tripp, the son of Peleg and Mary Sammis Tripp, early settlers on land north of the Warrensburgh area. They had a son, James I. Tripp, who in 1846 became much involved with Chestertown’s government. James’ grandfather Peleg Tripp was born in 1755 in Rhode Island and was one of the very first settlers in Chestertown. Tripp Lake there today is named for him. Peleg died in 1838. VANISHED FROM HISTORY What ever became of William Bond? The name of William Bond is listed among the families in part of Hyde Township in 1832 in the South Gore, but this is very vague. Is this the same Bond? Former Warrensburg historian, the late Mabel Tucker, and I used to sit by the fire and speculate about what ever happened to the man after he disappeared from Chestertown history and seemingly dissolved into the twilight zone. Could it have been a UFO abduction? We never figured it out! History simply closed the book on this man.