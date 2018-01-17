The Ice King's domain | Turning Back the Pages

One hundred years ago – January 1918

THE ICE KING’S DOMAIN

All records are broken in this area by cold weather this past week. The weather reached down to 58 degrees below zero. Other places claim to have beaten us, but what are a few degrees among friends?

Relief is promised soon here in the Ice King’s domain. We have been compelled to endure and still suffer in the worst spell of weather ever known in this area of the Adirondacks where heretofore 35 or 40 below once during a winter has been considered rather phenomenal.

This morning, Jan. 3, 1918, the thermometer at T.J. Smith & Son’s grist mill (River Street) registered 40 below and everybody is rejoicing because the weather is getting warmer. Sunday morning (Dec. 30, 1917) was the coldest of the period and 58 below zero was registered by F. Dudley Pulver’s spirit thermometer at his home on Hudson Street. This is the lowest authentic record in this locality.

Sixty-nine below zero was said to have been registered at Thurman Station, but L.T. Spencer, D&H agent at that place, states that this was a canard (false rumor), as his thermometer actually recorded only 49 degrees as this was the best it could do as it had no greater capacity. Lake Pleasant recorded 60 degrees below zero.

The cold is widespread, covering nearly the whole country, and great suffering is reported at many points, principally in New York City and some other large cities, where shortage of coal has caused much misery. Warrensburgh has been very fortunate in this respect thanks to the foresight and enterprise of the local dealers A.C. Emerson & Company, who take care of their customers in a most satisfactory manner.

Plumbers have been the busiest men in the community, being kept on the go continually thawing out frozen water pipes in many homes. One firm alone reported 40 calls on Sunday morning. The government weather bureau promised relief on New Year’s Day, but it didn’t come.

(Update: During a September heat wave in southern California in 1917, a temperature of 134 degrees above zero was reported.