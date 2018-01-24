Cold days, hard times | Turning back the pages

COLD DAYS, HARD TIMES

It has been a miserable, cold winter. I wish I could think of a stronger word than “miserable,” but such a word escapes me.

These dark days have been made so much brighter by all of the friendly phone calls I have received recently with many good stories concerning tales our Sun readers have read in this column. Thank you to one and all. I love hearing it!

When reading stories in the daily newspaper one could almost believe that the world is a rotten place filled with mean, cruel people, but I found that not to be so, at least not in the Adirondacks and in Warrensburg.

I very much appreciate the many acts of kindness and help which I have received from good people.

I would especially like to thank Eileen Frasier, Phil Coletti, Bruce Terrell, Peter Haggerty and Maclane Hadden for their friendship and for coming to my rescue numerous times in these dark days.

I think it is proper also to thank my good boss, Keith Lobdell, for his saintly patience with putting up with me.

There are certainly many good people who have hardships far greater than mine. I just can’t wait to see my first dandelion.

LOOKING FOR INFORMATION

I recently heard from my good friend Joseph Cutshall-King, the Adirondack’s well known historian, author and former newspaper columnist.

He has been much in the news lately concerning the beautiful 160 page book, “Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George,” highlighting this great photographer’s career with 150 photographs, paintings, sketches and maps from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

This was a project of the Glens Falls Chapman Museum for which Joe wrote the essay introduction on Seneca Ray Stoddard, his art and achievements.

On another note, Joe mentioned something that I found interesting. He said that he had recently been reading family letters concerning his great- uncle (brother of his father’s mother) by the name of Dr. George A. Green of Mechanicville.

Dr. Green would many times pass through Glens Falls to visit a cousin, Dr. Griffin, and upon occasion he would frequent the once grand old hotel that was in later years to be re-named “Colonial Arms,” in Warrensburg.