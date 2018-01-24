Cold days, hard times | Turning back the pages

COLD DAYS, HARD TIMES
It has been a miserable, cold winter. I wish I could think of a stronger word than “miserable,” but such a word escapes me.
These dark days have been made so much brighter by all of the friendly phone calls I have received recently with many good stories concerning tales our Sun readers have read in this column. Thank you to one and all. I love hearing it!
When reading stories in the daily newspaper one could almost believe that the world is a rotten place filled with mean, cruel people, but I found that not to be so, at least not in the Adirondacks and in Warrensburg.
I very much appreciate the many acts of kindness and help which I have received from good people.
I would especially like to thank Eileen Frasier, Phil Coletti, Bruce Terrell, Peter Haggerty and Maclane Hadden for their friendship and for coming to my rescue numerous times in these dark days.
I think it is proper also to thank my good boss, Keith Lobdell, for his saintly patience with putting up with me.
There are certainly many good people who have hardships far greater than mine. I just can’t wait to see my first dandelion.
LOOKING FOR INFORMATION
I recently heard from my good friend Joseph Cutshall-King, the Adirondack’s well known historian, author and former newspaper columnist.
He has been much in the news lately concerning the beautiful 160 page book, “Water and Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George,” highlighting this great photographer’s career with 150 photographs, paintings, sketches and maps from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.
This was a project of the Glens Falls Chapman Museum for which Joe wrote the essay introduction on Seneca Ray Stoddard, his art and achievements.
On another note, Joe mentioned something that I found interesting. He said that he had recently been reading family letters concerning his great- uncle (brother of his father’s mother) by the name of Dr. George A. Green of Mechanicville.
Dr. Green would many times pass through Glens Falls to visit a cousin, Dr. Griffin, and upon occasion he would frequent the once grand old hotel that was in later years to be re-named “Colonial Arms,” in Warrensburg.
Joe told me several other interesting tidbits about this man and about World War I, but it is not my story to tell and we must wait and see what he has to write in the future, if anything, about this man.
As Dr. Green was involved in many ventures in this area, I am wishing that more information might possibly be forthcoming about Dr. Green, Joe’s illustrious great-uncle, from Sun newspaper readers.
Please find time to look inside that dusty old trunk in the attic. I am hoping for the best!
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO, JANUARY 1918
On Jan. 15, 1918 it was 21 degrees below zero. On Jan. 24, 1918 the ice in the Schroon River, near the County Home, is 32 inches thick.
Back in 1915 at this time, Lake George was frozen over, shore to shore.
Warrensburgh faced a water famine due to the ice being so thick in the reservoir on Harrington Hill.
The teachers in the Adirondack school were unable to keep school due to a broken furnace and frozen water pipes.
The price of a shave in Warrensburgh rose on Jan. 21, 1918 from 10 to 15 cents.
Frank Johnson, of Horicon, lost his general work horse. Elmore Tucker, of Athol, has bought William Hayes’ farm.
The Warrensburgh Woolen Mill, on Milton Avenue, was incorporated on Jan. 9, 1918 with capitalization of $100,000. L.W. Emerson, Senator James A. Emerson and Milton N. Eldridge are the directors.
GALA WEDDING
Miss Grace Farrar, eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Farrar, of Warrensburgh, and Alexander A. Schultze, of Sayville, Long Island, were married at the Church of the Holy Cross, Warrensburgh, Saturday morning, Dec. 29, 1918, by the Rev. Guy Harte Purdy. Only members of the family witnessed the ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Schultz left on the 10 o’clock trolley car for Lake George after the ceremony and went from there by steam train to Sayville where they will make their home.
Mr. Schultz is established there as a member of the hardware and plumbing firm of Robinson & Schultz. The bride has been a teacher in the Sayville school for five years.
BEARS LIKE HAM
In a camp at Elm Stream was a barrel of smoked hams. One morning the barrel was full. A week later, the cook found to his dismay that the barrel was hamless. Tracks of a young, fat furious bear were found around the building of the Great Northern Paper Company at Elm Stream and the mystery was solved.
PLAYING IN THE ATTIC
Elmore Tucker, of Athol, has purchased a Columbia Grafonola (phonograph) from R.D. Baker & Son, Warrensburgh. (Update: I remember playing with my grandmother’s Victor “talking machine” in Canada when I was a child. The records were not flat, they were rollers that fit on a tube. The only thing ever recorded in those days was opera and I listened to Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso for many a happy hour. He made his debut in 1894 in Naples and came to America in 1903. He had a voice that was envied by the angels.)
Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.