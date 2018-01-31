Those that came before us | Turning back the pages

THOSE THAT CAME BEFORE US
Did you ever look around the streets of Warrensburg and wonder to yourself: “Where have all the old-timers gone?”
These long-ago citizens loved, laughed, argued with their neighbors and worked at bringing babies into existence to supply the former frontier town with the next generation of earthly humans.
IN TUNE WITH GENEALOGY
When my husband Mervin Hadden and I were married in 1959, I found that because he was an only child, most all of the Haddens that had came before him were long gone. He had absolutely no idea who they were or even knew their names.
I started reading up on the subject with the help of the town historian, the late Mabel Tucker, and I made regular visits to the town cemetery. Over the years I have found quite an array of interesting Haddens who lived here and some who added their small bit to the town’s history.
HOW IT ALL STARTED
David Hadden, 23, came north to Warrensburgh in March of 1836 from Saugerties, Greene County to find a new life in the great Adirondack frontier.
He had formerly worked in the sole leather business for Benjamin Peck Burhans at Palenville, Ulster County.
When Burhans, 38, packed up and moved away when his leather firm dissolved, he moved north to become a legend here in a frontier town filled with opportunity.
He brought many of his former workers with him to labor in the new industry he had formed when he purchased the Warrensburgh leather manufactory of Quackenbush & Gray.
NEW TOWN, NEW START
Warrensburgh, not much more than a wide spot on a dirt road by the Schroon River with a huge boulder hanging over the trail (“High Rock”) had only been, at that time, a town for 23 years. Considered as a place of opportunity, there was already 1,191 people living here by 1830 and the town was filling up fast over a wide area by land hungry pioneers and farmers seeking opportunity and a better life.
It was a land made in heaven for the ambitious and soon-to-be prosperous Mr. Burhans.
He soon formed a leather manufactory partnership with General Thomas S. Gray, whose former palatial home still stands today and is locally known as “The Pillars.”
A SPIRIT FROM THE PAST
David Hadden married a local girl by the name of Mahala Young, who was born in a nearby town on Oct, 13, 1812.
They established a home in Warrensburgh, which is still standing today. It is the second house on the left going up Ridge Street, known in those days as “Hadden Hill.”
David owned all of the farm land which surrounded it. He is recorded as one of the first 40 householders in the town.
He died on Aug. 29, 1863, which I believe to have been from heart problems. He was only 50 years old.
Mahala lived until Feb. 4, 1896 and died when she was 84 years old, a long time to be a widow in the days when there was no Social Security.
THE NEXT GENERATION
The son of David and Mahala Hadden was Frederick H. Hadden, born to the couple in 1853. He and his wife, Harriet Jane Prosser, lived in the family home above mentioned on Hadden Hill and they had a daughter, Alice Hadden.
Their other two children were sons Roscoe David Hadden, born in 1890, and William H. Hadden, born in 1892.
The history of these two boys was always a mystery of which I have been gathering small pieces over the years. They both left their hometown to seek their fortunes as soon as they were able. Their father, Fred Hadden, died in 1914. Harriet Hadden died on Hadden Hill in 1930.
ROSCOE HEADS WEST
Warrensburgh boy Roscoe Hadden served in World War I.
He was inducted on Sept. 18, 1917 and sent to Iowa, where he served in Supply Company 338th Field Artillery until his discharge on Jan. 16, 1919 as a “wagoner” at Camp Dodge.
Originally he went to Windsor, Ontario and later moved to Mountrail County, North Dakota to be a farmer and later a rancher. In old records he is often referred to as “Rosco” and “Rasco.”
His wife was Mae Elisabeth Hadden, who was born in Minnesota. I found a history of four children, William, Charles, Ruth Ellen and Paul Hadden. Warrensburgh boy Roscoe David Hadden was 93 years old when he died on Nov. 1, 1983.
BROTHER WILLIAM LIKED AIRPLANES
William H. Hadden was a handsome young man, according to the photograph supplied to me by historian Steve Parisi. William made a name for himself in Warrensburgh before he left this town for greener pastures.
In William’s younger days he was chief operator of the Fairyland Theatre movie house in Warrensburgh. “Hap” Osborne was his assistant. He aspired, however, to going on to a higher office.
William became the Warrensburgh fire chief and in the January 1918 issue of the Warrensburgh News, I read:
“William Hadden has been prevailed upon to withdraw his resignation as chief of the fire department for the present at least, and will continue to act until such time as a meeting can be held for the election of officers. Chief Hadden is arranging a system of fire alarm signals for the various parts of town which will soon be announced.”
Another article read: “The Bohemian Club, at its meeting on Jan. 2, 1918, installed officers for the coming six months. Member William Hadden entertained the fellows with many good and appropriate stories.”
This dashing young man is said to have had a fascination for air planes which aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright had introduced to the public in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. William left Warrensburgh and headed for Dayton, Ohio to work at the Wright aircraft production factory there and that was the last time any one in his hometown presumably heard from him.
I hope that he lived long and prospered and left many little Haddens to carry on his and their pioneer grandfather’s name.
Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.