Those that came before us | Turning back the pages

THOSE THAT CAME BEFORE US

Did you ever look around the streets of Warrensburg and wonder to yourself: “Where have all the old-timers gone?”

These long-ago citizens loved, laughed, argued with their neighbors and worked at bringing babies into existence to supply the former frontier town with the next generation of earthly humans.

IN TUNE WITH GENEALOGY

When my husband Mervin Hadden and I were married in 1959, I found that because he was an only child, most all of the Haddens that had came before him were long gone. He had absolutely no idea who they were or even knew their names.

I started reading up on the subject with the help of the town historian, the late Mabel Tucker, and I made regular visits to the town cemetery. Over the years I have found quite an array of interesting Haddens who lived here and some who added their small bit to the town’s history.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

David Hadden, 23, came north to Warrensburgh in March of 1836 from Saugerties, Greene County to find a new life in the great Adirondack frontier.

He had formerly worked in the sole leather business for Benjamin Peck Burhans at Palenville, Ulster County.

When Burhans, 38, packed up and moved away when his leather firm dissolved, he moved north to become a legend here in a frontier town filled with opportunity.

He brought many of his former workers with him to labor in the new industry he had formed when he purchased the Warrensburgh leather manufactory of Quackenbush & Gray.

NEW TOWN, NEW START

Warrensburgh, not much more than a wide spot on a dirt road by the Schroon River with a huge boulder hanging over the trail (“High Rock”) had only been, at that time, a town for 23 years. Considered as a place of opportunity, there was already 1,191 people living here by 1830 and the town was filling up fast over a wide area by land hungry pioneers and farmers seeking opportunity and a better life.

It was a land made in heaven for the ambitious and soon-to-be prosperous Mr. Burhans.