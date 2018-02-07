Looking back at time | Turning back the pages

THE WINTER OF DISCONTENT

Here it is, another Saturday morning and I would like nothing better than to head out for the Richards Library to sit in my usual seat in front of the microfilm machine to read just what went on here in Warrensburgh 100 years ago.

My problem is that I am paranoid about what I perceive to be a fearsome green monster laying in wait for me. He is wearing a nasty torn tee shirt with the initials “FG” upon it. This identifies him as the ugly “Flu Germ.” I have no intention of leaving my safe, sanitary abode to seek out this monster’s odious company. “Better safe than sorry.”

Looking through my newspaper collection, the best I can offer is the winter of 1963, the Adirondacks and Warrensburg as it was 55 long years ago. How fast those years flashed by! Hopefully if you read this, you will find some happy memories in connection with that year.

THE WINTER OF 1963: REMEMBERING A GOOD NEIGHBOR

Harry Demarest, chairman of the membership committee of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and John C. Gould, president, recently discussed the drive for the 100 percent membership for 1963. Other members of the committee are Robert Pasco, George Grady, John Countryman, Cal Engle, John Hickey and Robert Muncil.

(Update: Harry and his wife, Anita Demarest, were my good next door neighbors on upper Main Street, Warrensburgh, from 1962 to 1977 after they bought Andy & Bill’s popular night spot from Andrew Becker and Bill Biers. They renamed it “Harry’s Cordial Inn.” Harry was a former New York City police officer. I have many good memories from those happy days.

In 1977 Harry and Anita sold their thriving establishment and moved to Bolton.

As Harry was never one to sit around and idle, before long he took on the job of town judge in Bolton and recently, as of Dec. 31, 2017, after 37 successful years, he retired. He was said to have possessed fairness and good judgment in abundance and Bolton is said to be very unhappy to have him go. It will be interesting indeed to see what new adventure this good man will take on next.