Looking back at time | Turning back the pages

THE WINTER OF DISCONTENT
Here it is, another Saturday morning and I would like nothing better than to head out for the Richards Library to sit in my usual seat in front of the microfilm machine to read just what went on here in Warrensburgh 100 years ago.
My problem is that I am paranoid about what I perceive to be a fearsome green monster laying in wait for me. He is wearing a nasty torn tee shirt with the initials “FG” upon it. This identifies him as the ugly “Flu Germ.” I have no intention of leaving my safe, sanitary abode to seek out this monster’s odious company. “Better safe than sorry.”
Looking through my newspaper collection, the best I can offer is the winter of 1963, the Adirondacks and Warrensburg as it was 55 long years ago. How fast those years flashed by! Hopefully if you read this, you will find some happy memories in connection with that year.
THE WINTER OF 1963: REMEMBERING A GOOD NEIGHBOR
Harry Demarest, chairman of the membership committee of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and John C. Gould, president, recently discussed the drive for the 100 percent membership for 1963. Other members of the committee are Robert Pasco, George Grady, John Countryman, Cal Engle, John Hickey and Robert Muncil.
(Update: Harry and his wife, Anita Demarest, were my good next door neighbors on upper Main Street, Warrensburgh, from 1962 to 1977 after they bought Andy & Bill’s popular night spot from Andrew Becker and Bill Biers. They renamed it “Harry’s Cordial Inn.” Harry was a former New York City police officer. I have many good memories from those happy days.
In 1977 Harry and Anita sold their thriving establishment and moved to Bolton.
As Harry was never one to sit around and idle, before long he took on the job of town judge in Bolton and recently, as of Dec. 31, 2017, after 37 successful years, he retired. He was said to have possessed fairness and good judgment in abundance and Bolton is said to be very unhappy to have him go. It will be interesting indeed to see what new adventure this good man will take on next.
I would personally love to see him come back to Warrensburg and reopen “Harry’s Cordial Inn” once again.
In the February, 1963 issue of the Warrensburg News, I read in one of Harry’s ads: “On Bonanza Days, Feb. 16, 1963, there will be a Valentine Beefsteak Party at Harry’s Cordial Inn. Steamed clams are 60 cents a dozen and shrimp cocktail with filet mignon bits are $2.50 a person. There will be dancing until 3 A.M.” Who could resist a great night on the town like that? We miss you Harry!
LOOKING BACK AT TIME
It was just 50 years ago — around Feb. 10, 1913 — that a cold snap struck Old Mother Earth suddenly after a prolonged season of comparatively warm weather and caused Warrensburgh to shiver and produce a severe earthquake in this general area, at about 11 o’clock in the morning.
A crack appeared in the ground about an inch wide and several hundred feet long which was opened in the ground.
Two more later shocks caused houses in the town to rock. (Update: I have read that the major crack in the ground was in the area of the Warrensburgh Cemetery.)
GOOD THINGS TO EAT
Oscar’s Meat Market, the celebrated “House of Meats,” is selling a five pound roll of their best lean hamburg meat for $2.50 a roll this week.
Fancy pork loins are to be had currently, the week of Feb. 7, at the Grand Union store for 29 cents a pound. Russet potatoes are 8 cents a pound.
Howard Johnson’s restaurant, in Lake George, has an “all you can eat” fish fry for $1 per person. Children eat for 75 cents.
PASSED AWAY
George H. Buyce, 71, Bowen Hill Road, Athol, passed away Jan. 30, 1963 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Survivors are his wife, Eva, and a son, Elmer Buyce. George lived in Athol for 61 years.
STEWART SPEAKS OF DAYS GONE BY
Well-known Warrensburg historian Stewart Farrar, who was born in 1892, spoke of his father George Washington Farrar when he said: “My father earned five dollars a week for 60 hours a week operation of a machine at the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill, on Milton Avenue. In those days money went for necessities.”
(Update: Stewart left school when he was 16 years old and in 1918, at the peak of World War I, Stewart went to work at the Woolen Mill himself. That was the year that his wife, Barbara, died of influenza. Stewart died in 1983.)
NOSTALGIA
A son was born to Mrs. Philip Kenyon, of Athol, Feb. 5, 1963. A son was born Feb. 6, 1963 to Mrs. Eugene Rounds, of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Mary Patrica, was born March 2, 1963 to Mrs. James Jordan. Little Mary is the granddaughter of Dr. John E. Cunninghm, of Warrensburg.
In Brant Lake, Earl Granger Jr., son of Earl Granger, celebrated his 13th birthday on Jan. 30, 1963. Present were his sisters, Betty, Sally, Patty and Cindy Granger and his brothers, Jerry, Rickey and Roy Granger.
In Thurman, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Harris, on the Thurman Road, celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary, Saturday, Jan. 26, 1963 at dinner in Glens Falls. They were married Jan. 26, 1929 in the First Methodist Church, Warrensburg, by the Rev. Allen F. Bain.
