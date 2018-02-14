New store on River Street | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago: Winter 1963

NEW STORE ON RIVER STREET

Becky and Bill Reed, who were married last summer (1962), are now the new owners of the grocery store at 132 River Street, Warrensburg. Mr. Henry Maye, former owner of the store since 1950, plans for he and his wife Olga to spend winters in Florida.

Bill Reed graduated from Warrensburg Central School in the Class of 1960 and was employed by the Warrensburg-Lake George News until last fall when he leased the job printing department of the paper. His new duties will prevent him from continuing as sports writer of The News. Bill says he will continue as a printer and grocer.

“Becky will run the grocery store,” he says, “while I run the print shop.”

Their many friends wish them well with their new ventures. John Gould, president and John Hennig, secretary of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce send their best wishes and hopes for success to the Reeds.

(Update: This building, located across River Street from the entrance to the Milton Avenue, woolen mill bridge, has a long history.

Just after 1947, when my late husband Mervin Hadden returned from World War II, he bought this building. His first wife, Sally Baldauf, ran the grocery store while Merv started his first used car dealership in the blacksmith shop and barn across the street in what is now the east end of the parking lot of the former Wayside Hotel. The grocery store building later became the American Legion.)

ATHOL NATIVE SUCCUMBS

Mrs. Rosa Belle Crevison, former postmistress in Athol for nine years, died Monday evening at the home of her daughter, Mrs. G.P. Holtman in Kenton, Ohio where she had resided since she had retired from the post office.

Mrs. Crevison came to Athol in 1929 and became postmistress in 1934, serving in that capacity until 1943. She has another daughter, Mrs. Willis Wells, 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

(Update: Mrs. Crevision’s granddaughter, Mrs. Edwin (Ann) Hunter, ran the Warrensburg Laundry business here for many years before she and her husband retired to Florida.)

DEATH IN THE NEWS