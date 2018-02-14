New store on River Street | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago: Winter 1963
NEW STORE ON RIVER STREET
Becky and Bill Reed, who were married last summer (1962), are now the new owners of the grocery store at 132 River Street, Warrensburg. Mr. Henry Maye, former owner of the store since 1950, plans for he and his wife Olga to spend winters in Florida.
Bill Reed graduated from Warrensburg Central School in the Class of 1960 and was employed by the Warrensburg-Lake George News until last fall when he leased the job printing department of the paper. His new duties will prevent him from continuing as sports writer of The News. Bill says he will continue as a printer and grocer.
“Becky will run the grocery store,” he says, “while I run the print shop.”
Their many friends wish them well with their new ventures. John Gould, president and John Hennig, secretary of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce send their best wishes and hopes for success to the Reeds.
(Update: This building, located across River Street from the entrance to the Milton Avenue, woolen mill bridge, has a long history.
Just after 1947, when my late husband Mervin Hadden returned from World War II, he bought this building. His first wife, Sally Baldauf, ran the grocery store while Merv started his first used car dealership in the blacksmith shop and barn across the street in what is now the east end of the parking lot of the former Wayside Hotel. The grocery store building later became the American Legion.)
ATHOL NATIVE SUCCUMBS
Mrs. Rosa Belle Crevison, former postmistress in Athol for nine years, died Monday evening at the home of her daughter, Mrs. G.P. Holtman in Kenton, Ohio where she had resided since she had retired from the post office.
Mrs. Crevison came to Athol in 1929 and became postmistress in 1934, serving in that capacity until 1943. She has another daughter, Mrs. Willis Wells, 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
(Update: Mrs. Crevision’s granddaughter, Mrs. Edwin (Ann) Hunter, ran the Warrensburg Laundry business here for many years before she and her husband retired to Florida.)
DEATH IN THE NEWS
William Drake, 86, a former resident of 9 Marion Ave., Warrensburg, died Dec. 29, 1962 at Westmount Sanatorium.
His wife, Minnie, is also a patient there. They observed their 65th wedding anniversary at the institution on Christmas Day, 1962.
Survivors are a daughter, Mrs. Louis Rexford, and a son, Theron Drake; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. William Drake was buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery.
Hiram Brown, 93, died Jan. 3, 1963 at Evergreen Haven rest home, Library Avenue, Warrensburg. He was a former resident of Schroon River Road where he had recently made his home with a sister. Mrs. Daisy Combs. He was the brother of George R. Brown of Stony Creek. Burial was in the Warrensburg Cemetery.
GOODBYE QUEEN VILLAGE
Mr. and Mrs. Andy Becker and Mr. and Mrs. William Biers, now residing on Warren Street, expect to move to Johnstown where they will operate a liquor store.
Andy and Bill, Dottie and Birdie wish to say to their many Warrensburg friends, “au revoir.”
(Update: After operating their popular nightspot, “Andy and Bills,” in North Warrensburg from 1948 to 1962, they sold it and moved to Johnstown. My husband and I, their former neighbors, visited them in Johnstown on May 8, 1963. Dottie and Birdie were sisters.)
BABIES ARRIVE HERE
A new daughter was born Monday, Dec. 31, 1962 to Mrs. Stanley Noble, Echo Lake Road, Warrensburg, in Glens Falls Hospital. The baby has a sister, Lee Ann and a brother, Scott Brent Noble.
A son, Richard Elwyn Pennock Jr., was born Thursday, Jan. 10, 1963 to Mrs. Richard Pennock, 6 Catherine St., Warrensburg. The baby has two sisters, Diane and Debbie Pennock.
A daughter, Jane Marie Brainard, was born Feb. 2, 1963 to Mrs. Carl Brainard, Warrensburg. This child is the second great-grandchild of John Haskell, Athol.
LOCAL HAPPENINGS
The Ballos Hotel and Restaurant, in Lake George, which was closed for the winter, burned in a fierce fire on Jan. 6, 1963. The blaze was discovered at 4:15 in the morning by Deputy Sheriff Norman Pulver. About 200 fireman in seven fire companies responded.
Birthday greetings came from the president to Mrs. Augusta Wilson of Lake George on Jan. 19, 1963, the occasion of her 100th birthday.
In what it takes to make Warrensburg housewives mad, Water Commissioner Charlie Hastings has flushed out the water mains on Hudson, Elm and other village streets. In these homes the water turned to a rusty brown, staining clothes and raising tempers.
Mrs. Fred J. DeVries, of Warrensburg, was elected president of the Warren County Federation of Woman’s Republican Clubs, succeeding Mrs. Raymond Walkup, of Queensbury.
The home formerly occupied by Elmer Pasco, on Route 27, one mile north of The Glen, was purchased by Leroy Bouchard, of Brentwood, Long Island. Mrs. Florence Carrington was the real estate lady.
(Update: I would like to send my sincere love and friendship to my dear friend, Delila Walter, who celebrated her 103rd birthday on Jan. 31, 2018 at the Warren Center (Westmount) in Queensbury. When I last saw her there in October 2016, she looked fit as a fiddle and was the life of the party.)
