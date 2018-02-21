Painful 1918 winter | Turning back the pages

PAINFUL 1918 WINTER NEVER SEEMS TO END

Owing to the extremely cold weather and over-abundance of snow of this record-breaking winter, things are in a bad way up in Sodom, a little hamlet in the Town of Johnsburgh. The Warrensburgh News correspondent there sees a gloomy outlet for spring, but in spite of this he absolutely refuses to worry. This is the right spirit. Listen and take cheer, ye pessimists, from the brave advice of this dauntless spirit.

It has been the coldest here this winter that it has been in many years. Almost everyone’s cellar has frozen. If it keeps on much longer there will be no potatoes left for seed next spring, and none to eat. It looks as if now we would have to spring out on greens, if any manages to grow.

But what is the use of borrowing trouble? It comes fast enough for all of us and we can make it no better by worrying. Let us all look on the bright side and do the best we can. It is an ill wind that blows no good to anyone and maybe the good is coming this way soon — I hope so.

BAD TIMES ROLL ON

After the last great storm, it took 10 men, four horses, the road machine and scraper three days to open the road from Bakers Mills through Sodom.

The stage could not get through and we had to go without our daily mail, but there was one thing to be grateful for: there was no one sick, no one drunk and no one quarreling, all was peace and good will to all.

Some of the women had to take a shovel around the house so as to get out and attend to chores as some of the men are in the woods hard at work.

WATER SHORTAGE FELT

Warrensburgh faces a water famine. Unless weather conditions improve and there is an early abatement of the severe cold, it seems practically inevitable.

The pressure in the village mains has been greatly reduced during this first week of February, indicating a rapidly failing supply in the Warrensburgh Water Company’s reservoir on Harrington Hill.