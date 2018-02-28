Home for the holidays | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago – February 1963
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Giles Jennings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cameron, returned Thursday, Dec. 27, 1962, to his studies at North Eastern State College, Tahleguah, Oklahoma after spending the Christmas holidays with his family.
(Update: This year, around Jan. 31, 2018, Thurman resident Giles Jennings, 75, was pulled from Number Nine Brook — a stream on Cameron Road, Thurman — after the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle he was driving in bad weather rolled over and tumbled down a 10-foot embankment and into four feet of icy water. Clarence Roberts, 52, a Thurman passerby, summoned help.
Because a large sheet of ice was lodged against the vehicle, Mr. Jennings was unable to free himself and was forced to stay in the stream for about an hour before mutual aid came to his rescue and he was able to be rushed to the Glens Falls Hospital by the Warrensburg Emergency Squad and later transferred to Albany Medical Center.
Thurman Assistant Fire Chief Brian Constantineau heroically climbed on the roof of the vehicle to stabilize the man throughout his ordeal and Patrol Officer John DeCristofaro waded through the frozen stream breaking through ice to rescue the unfortunate man.
I wish to send Giles Jennings my heartfelt sympathy concerning his unfortunate accident and I truly hope he is fully recovered from his ordeal.)
NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN
When I was a teenager, many years ago, my reading material consisted mostly of romance magazines. I used to be able to buy one every Saturday, from my 50 cent weekly allowance and have money left over to go to the movies.
As I grow older, I find that I like to read the more heavy stuff. This week I have been re-reading one of my favorite books, “The Prince,” by Niccolo Machiavelli.
This great author was born in 1469 and died June 22, 1527 at Florence, Italy and “The Prince,” his world famous book, the greatest philosophical and political tract ever written, has been a volume which politicians have been studiously reading these many years on how to be successful in the near impossible world of politics and life on this planet.
One hundred years ago – Feb. 7, 1918
A ONCE IN A LIFE TIME CONCERT
Alice Neilsen, the famous Grand Opera soprano who was recently married to Dr. Leroy R. Stoddard of New York City, formerly of Glens Falls, has offered to sing without charge for the Glens Falls Chapter of the American Red Cross at a concert to be given in Christ Church, Methodist Episcopal, on Feb. 25, 1918 in Glens Falls.
Tickets may be procured in Warrensburgh from Mrs. Louis E. Reoux and Mrs. Frank W. Smith, of the local Red Cross auxiliary.
Dr. Stoddard will bear the entire expense of the concert, excepting purely local expenditures which the Red Cross Committee will care for.
The use of the church has been donated and the Bullard Press will provide programs and tickets. It is expected that all other expenses will be donated in order that the entire proceeds may be devoted to the purchase of materials for war relief work.
Dr. Stoddard is offering the concert as a memorial to his father, the late Seneca Ray Stoddard, of Glens Falls, who died April 26, 1917. Miss Neilsen’s accompanist is a noted organist. She will also bring with her the solo cellist of the Philharmonic orchestra.
FURNITURE SALE AT THE FUNERAL PARLOR
Woodward Home Furnishers, from the estate of J.A. Woodward, Warrensburgh, with Berry Woodward manager. The furniture sale special this month is the Butler Design Collection featuring the Cretonne pattern. The package deal consists of a massive six foot table, a 44 inch buffet, china closet and six chairs, upholstered with genuine leather. This handsome suite is priced at $97.85. Carroll D. Harrington, Assistant.
(Update: Joseph A. Woodward became a licensed undertaker in 1889. That same year, he purchased from Fred W. Herrick a furniture and undertaking business. Mr. Woodward died in 1914 and his brother, Berry, took over the business.)
RATE HIKE LOOMS
The price of the Glens Falls newspaper, the Post Star and Times, delivered in Warrensburgh by carrier boys, will be 15 cents a week after Feb. 1, 1918. The increase from 12 cents a week is made necessary by the added cost of production due to the high cost of paper and other materials.
