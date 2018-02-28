Home for the holidays | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago – February 1963

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Giles Jennings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cameron, returned Thursday, Dec. 27, 1962, to his studies at North Eastern State College, Tahleguah, Oklahoma after spending the Christmas holidays with his family.

(Update: This year, around Jan. 31, 2018, Thurman resident Giles Jennings, 75, was pulled from Number Nine Brook — a stream on Cameron Road, Thurman — after the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle he was driving in bad weather rolled over and tumbled down a 10-foot embankment and into four feet of icy water. Clarence Roberts, 52, a Thurman passerby, summoned help.

Because a large sheet of ice was lodged against the vehicle, Mr. Jennings was unable to free himself and was forced to stay in the stream for about an hour before mutual aid came to his rescue and he was able to be rushed to the Glens Falls Hospital by the Warrensburg Emergency Squad and later transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Thurman Assistant Fire Chief Brian Constantineau heroically climbed on the roof of the vehicle to stabilize the man throughout his ordeal and Patrol Officer John DeCristofaro waded through the frozen stream breaking through ice to rescue the unfortunate man.

I wish to send Giles Jennings my heartfelt sympathy concerning his unfortunate accident and I truly hope he is fully recovered from his ordeal.)

NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN

When I was a teenager, many years ago, my reading material consisted mostly of romance magazines. I used to be able to buy one every Saturday, from my 50 cent weekly allowance and have money left over to go to the movies.

As I grow older, I find that I like to read the more heavy stuff. This week I have been re-reading one of my favorite books, “The Prince,” by Niccolo Machiavelli.

This great author was born in 1469 and died June 22, 1527 at Florence, Italy and “The Prince,” his world famous book, the greatest philosophical and political tract ever written, has been a volume which politicians have been studiously reading these many years on how to be successful in the near impossible world of politics and life on this planet.