Children must attend school | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago: March 1918
CHILDREN MUST ATTEND SCHOOL
The Board of Education of Warrensburgh Union Free School District No. 1, at a meeting held Jan. 9, 1918, decided to enforce with greater firmness the compulsory education law.
There are only two legal excuses for the absence from school of a pupil under 16 years of age; illness and impassable roads. In the boundaries of the district it is seldom that the latter excuse can be honestly given.
For the first offense a parent who causes or permits a child to remain out of school without a legal excuse is liable to a fine of $5. The second offense brings a heavier fine.
There has grown up here a laxness regarding the absence of pupils from school which, it has been decided must be stopped. Excuses will hereafter be insisted upon in cases of any pupils absent.
Parents should take warning from this notice and be careful that they do not lay themselves liable to prosecution for violation of the law with this heavy fine.
The truant officer has been instructed to perform his duties without fear of violence to himself.
(Update: In those early days, after the turn of the century, this was a hot topic among rural farmers who were forced by law to send their children to rural schools against their will.
In those times there was no birth control, thus a typical farm family usually contained numerous children. Many families and local factory workers suffered dire poverty and a farmer desperately needed a child with a strong back to stay at home or on the farm and help his family struggle to keep the wolf from the door and provide bread on the table.
Most hard rock farmers could see absolutely no possible reason to have a child waste valuable days in a school room to obtain the reading and writing skills which their parents usually did not personally possess, when in later life the child would have absolutely no need or use for such “tomfoolery.”
It was believed it to be the duty of a student to be better used at home milking cows and laboring in the corn fields when possibly his father, mother and sisters worked in the local dress factory, woolen mill or tannery.
Reading about the early life of Abraham Lincoln reflects on this common situation.
A $5 fine for truancy in those days was a great hardship. Those children could only look forward to a life that was a copy of the existence that they and their neighbors had grown up with and that which they had always seen at home.
There were many early one-room school houses scattered around this village and area but many of the teachers themselves had no more than an 8th grade education.
The prestigious Warrensburgh Academy was built in 1854 on land donated on Elm Street, across the street from today’s Richards Library by Linus D. Barnes, but there was a heavy tuition fee involved for a boy to attend school there. I never read of a female enrolled at the academy.
We take education pretty much for granted in these modern times but few of the pupils that attend school today have knowledge or appreciate just how lucky they are because it was definitely not always that way.)
Fifty-five years ago – March, 1963
MOTHER NATURE COMES IN LIKE A LION
An ice jam piled up at the Glen Bridge on the Hudson River and then gradually filtered south toward Albany and on to the Atlantic Ocean. Warm weather has spurred a rapid thaw of the 90 inches of snow which fell here during the past winter.
It was just 50 years ago, March 30, 1913 that the Woolen Mill bridge, on Milton Avenue, was threatened with destruction by the swollen Schroon River when heavy rains fell almost without ceasing for four days and nights.
The Hudson River reached the crest of the flood which was the highest mark known since the big freshet of 1869, when all the river men say the water was at least two feet higher at that time.
NEWS AROUND LAKE GEORGE
Wade F. Earl is running for the office of mayor against Robert Caldwell, 65, of Lake George.
(Update: Mayor Caldwell won the election, 158 to 119 votes. He served as a village official for many years and for more than 40 years he was cashier and chief clerk of the D&H railroad station.)
Gladys Vernum, town clerk of Lake George, enjoyed hiking Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 1963, from her home at North Caldwell to Lake George Village, about a distance of six miles in an hour and 40 minutes, walking in the warm spring like weather. She returned home by bus.
WHITFORD HONORED BY GRAND UNION
George A. Whitford, 18 Hudson St., Warrensburg manager of the local Grand Union store, was guest of honor given by the company on Thursday, March 14, 1963, at the Circle Inn, Latham, in honor of his 25th anniversary with the Grand Union (now Tops grocery store.)
Whitford was presented with a personal gift and a diamond service pin.
(Update: George Whitford was a lovely man. Today, his daughter, Barbara Whitford, has for many years worked in the office of the Richards Library.)
SWEET AND SOUR NOTES
Willie Ordway, an enthusiastic 21 year old collagen, rolled a perfect 300 game at the Gore Mountain Lanes on Friday night, March 1, 1963, while open bowling.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Murray will operate the Jack Murray Dude Ranch at The Glen this year. They plan to make extensive repairs.
(Update: Bruce Irwin, of Thurman, has been seeking information about Camp Somerville and the Wagon Wheel, located on the Glen Creek area in connection with the Jack Murray Dude Ranch.)
