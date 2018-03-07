Children must attend school | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago: March 1918

CHILDREN MUST ATTEND SCHOOL

The Board of Education of Warrensburgh Union Free School District No. 1, at a meeting held Jan. 9, 1918, decided to enforce with greater firmness the compulsory education law.

There are only two legal excuses for the absence from school of a pupil under 16 years of age; illness and impassable roads. In the boundaries of the district it is seldom that the latter excuse can be honestly given.

For the first offense a parent who causes or permits a child to remain out of school without a legal excuse is liable to a fine of $5. The second offense brings a heavier fine.

There has grown up here a laxness regarding the absence of pupils from school which, it has been decided must be stopped. Excuses will hereafter be insisted upon in cases of any pupils absent.

Parents should take warning from this notice and be careful that they do not lay themselves liable to prosecution for violation of the law with this heavy fine.

The truant officer has been instructed to perform his duties without fear of violence to himself.

(Update: In those early days, after the turn of the century, this was a hot topic among rural farmers who were forced by law to send their children to rural schools against their will.

In those times there was no birth control, thus a typical farm family usually contained numerous children. Many families and local factory workers suffered dire poverty and a farmer desperately needed a child with a strong back to stay at home or on the farm and help his family struggle to keep the wolf from the door and provide bread on the table.

Most hard rock farmers could see absolutely no possible reason to have a child waste valuable days in a school room to obtain the reading and writing skills which their parents usually did not personally possess, when in later life the child would have absolutely no need or use for such “tomfoolery.”

It was believed it to be the duty of a student to be better used at home milking cows and laboring in the corn fields when possibly his father, mother and sisters worked in the local dress factory, woolen mill or tannery.