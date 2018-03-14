Death on Library Avenue | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago – March 1963

WINTER REFUSES TO LEAVE

The first day of spring, March 21, 1963, arrived and so did two more inches of fresh fallen snow. Anyway, spring must surely be just around that corner. Dr. Suzanne Schrenk said on Sunday, March 17, 1963 she saw a bedraggled robin on her lawn.

NORTHWAY PROGRESSING RIGHT ALONG

There has been an announcement that the 14-mile stretch of uncompleted Adirondack Northway between Albany and Lake George will not be opened until mid-July 1963 at the earliest.

The original opening date for the section was last December 1962, but unusually severe fall weather resulted in postponement.

Work to be finished includes paving of interchanges, completion of shoulders, seeding, sodding and putting up guard rails.

FIRE DEPARTMENT ELECTS OFFICERS

At a recent meeting of the Warrensburg Fire Company, Walton “Buck” Stone was elected chief. Assistant chief is Gerald Combs, first captain is Richard Griffin and second captain is James Gallup. Chief pumperman is Murray Pratt and Fire company secretary is William Peters.

The fire department will burn grass anywhere in the fire district upon request.

BAD LUCK AND PAINFUL INJURIES

Alan Hall, son of Clifford Hall, has suffered a sprained tendon in his back and is in the Glens Falls Hospital where he is recuperating satisfactorily.

Mary Ann Gallup, daughter of James Gallup, injured her leg as a result of a bad fall near the Warrensburg Central School.

Mark Bruce was injured on Sunday, March 24, 1963, as he was assisting in razing a house he had purchased at 34 Main St. He sustained a broken heel bone and is a patient in the Glens Falls Hospital.

OH, HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED

Alfred’s famous restaurant on the Glens Falls Road in Lake George is currently featuring their special steak dinner night; highlighting a one pound broiled sirloin cooked to juicy, pink-center perfection and including all the fixings with a special dessert.

The complete price for this fabulous meal is $3.95.

Over 50,000 of these luxury dinners have been served. Svend Munck is the host at the bar.

(Update: This landmark log restaurant was located across the street from Storytown USA. I recently spoke with a Queensbury couple who told me that today, 55 years later in 2018, they ate at a different popular restaurant in their area and the tab for the meal, including drinks and not including tip, was $175.