Death on Library Avenue | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago – March 1963
WINTER REFUSES TO LEAVE
The first day of spring, March 21, 1963, arrived and so did two more inches of fresh fallen snow. Anyway, spring must surely be just around that corner. Dr. Suzanne Schrenk said on Sunday, March 17, 1963 she saw a bedraggled robin on her lawn.
NORTHWAY PROGRESSING RIGHT ALONG
There has been an announcement that the 14-mile stretch of uncompleted Adirondack Northway between Albany and Lake George will not be opened until mid-July 1963 at the earliest.
The original opening date for the section was last December 1962, but unusually severe fall weather resulted in postponement.
Work to be finished includes paving of interchanges, completion of shoulders, seeding, sodding and putting up guard rails.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ELECTS OFFICERS
At a recent meeting of the Warrensburg Fire Company, Walton “Buck” Stone was elected chief. Assistant chief is Gerald Combs, first captain is Richard Griffin and second captain is James Gallup. Chief pumperman is Murray Pratt and Fire company secretary is William Peters.
The fire department will burn grass anywhere in the fire district upon request.
BAD LUCK AND PAINFUL INJURIES
Alan Hall, son of Clifford Hall, has suffered a sprained tendon in his back and is in the Glens Falls Hospital where he is recuperating satisfactorily.
Mary Ann Gallup, daughter of James Gallup, injured her leg as a result of a bad fall near the Warrensburg Central School.
Mark Bruce was injured on Sunday, March 24, 1963, as he was assisting in razing a house he had purchased at 34 Main St. He sustained a broken heel bone and is a patient in the Glens Falls Hospital.
OH, HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED
Alfred’s famous restaurant on the Glens Falls Road in Lake George is currently featuring their special steak dinner night; highlighting a one pound broiled sirloin cooked to juicy, pink-center perfection and including all the fixings with a special dessert.
The complete price for this fabulous meal is $3.95.
Over 50,000 of these luxury dinners have been served. Svend Munck is the host at the bar.
(Update: This landmark log restaurant was located across the street from Storytown USA. I recently spoke with a Queensbury couple who told me that today, 55 years later in 2018, they ate at a different popular restaurant in their area and the tab for the meal, including drinks and not including tip, was $175.
As a point of interest, choice sirloin steak in 1963 at the local Grand Union grocery store was 69 cents a pound. Currently, this week sirloin steak is marked down to $4.99 on sale.)
BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Helen B. Tucker, a retired Warrensburg school teacher, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Friday, March 22, 1963. Mrs. Tucker was born on March 22, 1871 in Athol to M. Warren and Harriet Stewart Bowen.
Her father was also a school teacher. He died in 1940. Their ancestors were among the earliest settlers in the town of Thurman.
Helen Tucker was married to E. Lincoln Tucker who died in 1940. For over 20 years she taught at the Warrensburg Central School.
(Update: Mrs. Tucker lived on River Street, just a couple of houses east of the home of her late niece, Town Historian Mabel Tucker.)
HAPPY ANNOUNCEMENT
Dr. and Mrs. W.E. Selleck of 22 Horicon Avenue, Warrensburg, announced the engagement of their daughter, Ruth Agnes Selleck of 128 Main St., to Pascal Leone, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Leone, of New Rochelle.
Miss Selleck is currently employed as a kindergarten teacher at Warrensburg Central School.
GALA WEDDING
Miss Clara June Morehouse, daughter of Mrs. Floria Morehouse, 206 Main St., Warrensburg, became the bride of Thomas Gerald Bolton, son of George Brown Bolton of Brant Lake, on Sunday, Dec. 30, 1962 in St. Cecilias Catholic Church, Warrensburg by the Rev. James C. Hickey.
Wedding music was played by Mrs. Betty Sprague. The bride was given in marriage by her brother, Max Morehouse and Diane France was maid of honor.
DEATH ON LIBRARY AVENUE
Henry Williams, 93, died Sunday morning, March 31, 1963 at Evergreen Haven Convalescent Home in Warrensburg. With the exception of a few years residing in Queensbury, he was a life long resident of Warrensburg.
Surviving are two sons, Harry and Lincoln Williams, three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His body currently resides in the vault at the Warrensburg Cemetery.
THE GOOD YEARS
Merv Hadden Auto Sales, at 281 Main St., Warrensburg, has a nice 1954 Harley Davidson motorcycle equipped with all the bells and whistles for $450. He also has, among many other choices, a 1954 Ford V-8 passenger wagon, spotlessly clean, for $125.
(Update: back in 1963 I drove a snazzy white 1959 Thunderbird convertible with red leather seats. Ah, the days of wine and roses! Alas, my “snazzy” days are over.)
