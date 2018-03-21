Sesquicentennial celebration | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago – Winter 1963

SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

This year, in 1963, the Town of Warrensburg and Warren County will celebrate the 150th birthday anniversary of the date on which the town and county were founded, Feb. 12, 1813.

“Warrensburgh” was named (supposedly) in honor of James Warren, who came to this locality in 1804 and opened a tavern, later a store, and eventually a potash factory. He died on April 28, 1812 when he drowned in the Hudson River near Thurman.

Warren County was named for General Joseph Warren, the hero of Bunker Hill.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Warren County Council of Chambers of Commerce have been actively preparing an appropriate celebration of this historic occasion.

(Update: Currently, on Feb. 12, 2018, we celebrated the 205th anniversary of the town and county.

In 1963 Robert Muncil was president of the Warren County Council of Chambers and John Gould was the newly installed president of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce. Many gala events were scheduled in Chester, Bolton, Warrensburg, Lake George, Stony Creek, Thurman and North Creek.)

NEW CONSERVATION BUILDING

The five-county headquarters building of the New York State Conservation Department on upper Hudson Street, Warrensburg, was dedicated at a formal ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 1963. Conservation Commissioner Harold G. Wilm and Sen. Eustis Paine were the major speakers.

The building, with 7,300 square feet of usable office space, was erected at a cost of $226,236. About forty employees of the Conservation Department will make their headquarters in the building.

The target date for opening the building is June 1, 1963.

PLANS FOR A NEW CHURCH

Hope of obtaining the old, unused Athol Methodist Church and property was abandoned a few weeks ago by the congregation.

Land to build a new church has been donated to Christ Community Church of Athol by Mr. Nathan Ingraham, an Athol resident.

When the gentleman saw that it was not possible to obtain the old property he presented the deed to the new non-denominational church.

Further donations of labor, materials and money will be gratefully received by the executive committee headed by Joseph Gedeon, president and Paul Mosher, vice-president of the church committee.