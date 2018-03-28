Young family life | Turning back the pages

GOOD MEMORIES HAVE BAD ENDING

A tragic accident occurred in our area that forced many good local citizens to pause and realize all too well just how fragile our lives are here on the planet Earth. This bad news made me stop and reminisce upon past years that I once considered to be the best of times.

YOUNG FAMILY LIFE

Many years ago — around the early 1960s and beyond — my husband Merv Hadden bought a small camp on the Schroon River from his good buddy, local barber Mitch Abood.

This consisted of a rustic building that Mitch built himself at the base of the mountain. Across the road, on the riverside, was a small 8-foot by 35-foot house trailer where Mitch played the role of local hermit.

The view across the river is breathtaking, especially at sunset.

As a belated wedding present, Merv gave this property to me and I have always cherished it. It was not long before he bought a big modern house trailer from his friend, Karl Duell, Sr., to replace the small one on the lot.

On an average Sunday in the summertime we would pack up at home in Warrensburg and go up there on the Pottersville Road with two of our young children, our son Maclane and my step-son John Hadden. They loved to swim in the river, off the dock, with their beloved little dog, Snipper.

We would all ride in the boat, up the river, with a packed picnic basket and spend the day on Schroon Lake and occasionally visit with the neighbors around us. Those were happy times!

CRUISING DOWN THE RIVER

I especially liked to travel down the river a short distance to the historic Starbuckville Dam bridge and visit with good friends there.

Today, the Riverside Pines seasonal home development is on the corner at the west end of the bridge.

I have a vivid memory of that small area, now named Carl Turner Road. My husband, for a short time, owned another camp at the end of this road but he soon sold it not long after he acquired it as a business speculation.