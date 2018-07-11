Bad day at Kellum Pond | Turning back the pages

One Hundred Years Ago – July, 1918

Bad day at Kellum Pond

Ira Hewitt, 82, while fishing from a rowboat late Saturday afternoon, July 20, 1918, at Kellum Pond, accompanied by his eight year old grandson, Clarence Tripp, stood up to put on his coat, lost his balance, fell into the pond and was drowned.

He sank without a struggle, the waters closed over him and he was seen no more.

His body has not yet been recovered although a large number of searchers have worked many long hours in an effort to bring the aged man to the surface with grappling hooks.

It is stated that where he went down the bottom of the pond is very muddy and is also covered with dead trees which have fallen in the water from time to time. It is believed that his clothing has caught on some of these obstructions and the body is thus held down.

Small boy traumatized

The little boy, badly frightened when his grandfather fell from the boat, waited anxiously for him to rise to the surface, and when he did not again appear, he rowed ashore for assistance.

Fred Tripp, Mr. Hewitt’s son-in-law, with whom he made his home, summoned other men of the vicinity and went to the scene of the accident. They immediately began dragging for the body and continued until dark when the search was abandoned until morning. It has been continued every day since but without result.

Unless the body is caught among the debris at the bottom of the pond and held down, it is possible that it will rise of itself after several days.

Looking for a probable cause

The boy stated that a short time before the drowning his grandfather went ashore and drank very freely of water from a spring that was very cold. It is thought that the water, coupled with the intense heat, may have caused the old man to have a chill causing him to attempt to put on his coat, lose his balance and fall into the water.

Ira Hewitt had lived all his life in the neighborhood of Spruce Mountain, where Kellum Pond is situated. He is the third brother of the Hewitt family to meet death by drowning, the others being James and Miles Hewitt, who were drowned a number of years ago at The Glen.

Disastrous June freeze

The news from all the northern towns include stories of great damage done to gardens by the big freeze near the end of June 1918, and the loss is estimated at thousands of dollars.

Entire gardens were ruined in many cases and the ground has been plowed up and planted with buckwheat.

The damage was widespread and covered practically all of the northern part of New York state. Sunday was the coldest June 23 in 10 years, but wind and fog averted some further damage by frost.

The following Tuesday brought an agreeable change, and seasonable weather again prevails with a promise of a heat wave to come on June 29, 1918. The heavy frost did lots of damage to gardens particularly in the vicinity of Athol. Beans and potatoes, budded, were laid flat and so were corn, pumpkins and squash.

(Update – If this phenomenon was not bad enough, on Saturday afternoon, July 6, 1918, a severe hail storm did considerable damage in North River to the crops there. Food must have become short that coming winter.

In 1918, old Mother Nature showed her claws and in 2018 she reversed her tactics to show her evil other side. The old saying is, “It’s either a feast or a famine.”

Lady suffers damage

While descending the steps of a side piazza at the home of her niece, Mrs. James A. Emerson on Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Emma Dickinson of Champlain, missed her footing and fell heavily to the ground, breaking her right thigh bone.

Dr. Griffin was called and removed her to the Saratoga Hospital where she is resting as comfortably as can be expected. Mrs. Dickinson is seventy-eight years old and the knitting of this large bone must necessarily be slow.

(Update – The historic old Emerson House, located on the corner of Main Street and Emerson Avenue in Warrensburgh, was once the home of Senator James A. Emerson, and the house has many stories to tell. It is the first house south of today’s Top’s grocery store plaza.

The present day owner, Faithanne Buck, has told me that someday she would like to write a history of her beautiful house. )

Lake George graduates

Eight students were graduated from the Lake George High School on Tuesday evening, June 25, 1918. They are Martha Parrott, Lucille Worden, Lucy Forsell, Dorothy Hubble, Alice Eldridge, Alice Shaw, Gwendolyn Brown and Frederick Howe. The Rev. E.M. Parrott gave the address.

New Adirondack citizens

A son was born at Johnsburgh on June 16, 1918 to Mrs. Irving Armstrong. He has been named Irving Donald Armstrong.

A daughter was born at East Thurman on June 17, 1918 to Mrs. Bert Reynolds. She has been named Elsie Louise Reynolds.

A daughter was born at Riverbank on July 4, 1918 to Mrs. Owney Coon, but the baby lived for only a short time. She was named Laura Grace Coon. The father is serving in the army.

A baby arrived at Riverbank on July 5, 1918 to Mrs. Dennis Pratt. The father is serving in the army.

Sweet and sour notes

Wesley Morehouse of Sodom had some new potatoes for dinner, Sunday, July 7, 1918, dug from his own garden.

Fred Frasier of Graphite is a clever performer on the accordion and can make his old instrument talk.

John Beadnell purchased a fine yearling colt of E.J. Hewitt of East Thurman.

Easue Baker and son, Irving Baker, are rebuilding the church shed at Kenyontown, which was tipped over by the wind last fall.

