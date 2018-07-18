One hundred years ago — June, 1918

A sad departure

After a long period of intense suffering, which she bore with rare patience and courage, Mrs. Sanford Young entered into eternal rest at 7 o’clock Monday morning, June 17, 1918.

Conscious of her approaching end, she calmly gave directions for her funeral and bade goodbye to her dear ones gathered around her. With perfect faith and resignation she contemplated her transition from earth to heaven and was ready and willing to go, regretting only separation from her beloved husband and sons.

She died as she had lived, a devoted Christian. She had been a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church since girlhood and for many years she was a Sunday school teacher.

Mrs. Young was born July 20, 1867 and apart from her husband she leaves behind two sons, Edson and Irving Young.

(Update: I have always thought it curious that, in bygone days, obituaries were written with such detail but a married lady’s first name was very seldom ever mentioned. Mrs. Young’s maiden name, however, was Fuller.

On June 16, in this column, I mentioned the names of local boys who were killed in World War I. I failed to mention Earl McBride and Tracy Ross. Missing also was the name of Edson F. Young, Mrs. Young’s son. If memory serves me correctly, the Sanford Young family lived on River Street, not far from today’s Grist Mill Restaurant.)

Wedding bells

James H. Cunningham, of Warrensburgh, and Miss Alice Wallace, of Chestertown, were married Sunday afternoon at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Wallace. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Guy Harte Purdy.

The happy couple will reside at 16 Willow St., Hudson Falls. Mr. Cunningham is a graduate of the Albany College of Pharmacy.

(Update: James Cunningham was the grandson of Thomas and Mary Burdick Cunningham.

In 1884 James’ father, Frank Cunningham and Abial Burdick, built an addition to the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill, which was on the property where I live today on Milton Avenue. They were the first recorded owners, on file, of the mill.

I look out of my window at my big, empty front lawn and wonder just how it all must have appeared back in those bygone days.

Frank Cunningham drowned in September 1923 in the Schroon River.)

Supervisor’s mother dies

Cynthia Noble Eldridge, 60, widow of the Honorable Taylor J. Eldridge and mother of Warrensburgh Supervisor Milton N. Eldridge, died Tuesday, May 7, 1918 in Troy.

She was the daughter of the Honorable David Noble and was born Jan. 8, 1858 in Johnsburgh. She also had a daughter, Martha Eldridge. Burial was in North Creek.

(Update: Supervisor Milton N. Eldridge was born in Wevertown in 1881. In 1911 he was elected supervisor of Warrensburgh and returned to that office 11 times, ending in 1921.

Among his many accomplishments, he held the office of president and general manager of the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill Company and was vice president of the Emerson National Bank in Warrensburgh. He also served in the state Assembly.

Milton Avenue was named for him. He was only 45 years old when he died Aug. 1, 1926 of tuberculosis.)

Forty years of shearing sheep

Vilroy Spaulding, of Crown Point, has sheared 996 sheep belonging to 30 different farmers this spring and says that while the fleeces are not heavy, he never saw wool of better quality.

Mr. Spaulding is well-qualified to judge the quality of wool for he has had 40 years experience in shearing.

(Update: I was born in Vermont and although I have been writing this column for many years, I very seldom, if ever, came across information about my own family. Most of them settled long before my time in the Crown Point, Port Henry, Ticonderoga area. I was thrilled to come across this “sheepish” little article.

Vilroy Spaulding was the husband of Zilpha Spaulding, my paternal grandfather’s sister. Although they both bore the name of Spaulding, they were of no relation to one another before they were married. They were, of course, long gone before my time. I would love to hear from any reader who can tell me more of the story.)

Sweet and sour notes

Plant seeds in your war garden. Plant your dollars in liberty bonds. You will have to take care of the garden, but Uncle Sam will take care of the bonds for you.

In Johnsburgh, Burke Flansburg has purchased a Ford automobile. Mrs. Ira Lamb has purchased an organ.

A son was born May 5, 1918 to Mrs. Samuel Bunker of Warrensburgh.

A 10 pound boy was born on June 17, 1918, in the Glens Falls Maternity Hospital to Mrs. Jeptha D. Ross of Warrensburgh. She was the former Miss Geneva A. Palmer.

A large crew of convicts are employed on the road in Bakers Mills between Foxlair and Bakers Mills.

Lafayette Frasier and Miss Phebea A. Loop, both of Bolton, were married by the Rev. Thornton A. Mills, Saturday, June 1, 1918 at the Presbyterian Church, Lake George.

