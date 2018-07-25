A loving and tender death | Turning back the pages

One Hundred Years Ago – July 1918

A loving and tender death

Miss Cornelia Consolloy, a 50-year-old nurse formerly of Trenton, New Jersey, calmly discussed with an undertaker the details of how she had taken the life of her sister, Miss Mary Estelle Consolloy, 40, formerly a public school teacher back in New Jersey.

“I cut her wrists so she would bleed to death,” said the nurse to the undertaker. “But it didn’t hurt her any, I was careful to give her an opiate first and now I would like to give her a nice funeral.”

The undertaker detained Miss Consolloy while an assistant telephoned the police.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the teacher lying dead in bed. Arteries in both wrists had been opened with a pair of embroidery scissors and conditions in the room indicated there had been no struggle. An autopsy showed that death had been due to a loss of blood.

While Miss Consolloy was being questioned she became irrational and now she is a raving maniac under guard at the state hospital for the insane. She has asked that she be sent to the electric chair.

The Consolloy sisters were inseparable chums throughout their lives and their sisterly devotion had always been so great as to attract attention.

Drowned victim finally located

The body of Ira Hewitt was found Thursday, July 25, 1918 where it had lain since July 20, 1918 when Mr. Hewitt fell from a boat while fishing with his eight year old grandson, Clarence Tripp and sank immediately without any apparent effort to save himself.

Coroner J.E. Goodman suspected that the aged man had some sort of an attack before he fell from the boat which proved to be immediately fatal, and he was dead before he toppled into the water.

After four days of searching, the old man’s son-in-law, Fred Tripp fell asleep exhausted and had a strange dream where he saw Mr. Hewitt’s body at the bottom of Kellum Pond directly at a point where the man had fallen into the water. Mr. Tripp secured a boat and rowed to the point where the man had disappeared and peering through the clear water, he saw the body lying on the bottom. With the assistance of other men in the neighborhood, he was able to secure it and bring it to the surface.

Because of the decomposed condition of the corpse, burial took place the next morning in the Warrensburgh village cemetery. A memorial was held at the Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas J. Hunter presiding. There was a large turnout.

(Update – This unusual story was told in detail in this column in the July 14 issue of The Sun ending with searchers with grappling hooks being frustrated that they were unable to locate the body. In different articles Kellum Pond, at Spruce Mountain, was also referred to as Tripp Lake.)

First casualty of war

Private Clarence J. Orr, of Company K, 105th Infantry, was killed in action in France on Aug. 1, 1918. He is the first member of the Glens Falls Company to meet death on a foreign battlefield.

Official announcement of his death was received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George B. Orr of Hudson Falls in a telegram.

In other war news, a letter has been received from one of our Johnsburgh boys, Walter Straight, from somewhere in France. He speaks well of their treatment of soldiers and of their camp life there.

World news

News has been received from Russia that on July 19, 1918, Romanov Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were murdered, shot and executed by the Bolsheviks in Ekaterinburg and hurriedly buried in an unmarked grave in the forest there.

(Update – For many years the rumor circulated that one of the Tsar’s daughters, Grand Duchess Anastasia, had survived the killings and several women claimed to be her but they failed to prove it. In 1984 the leading contender, Anna Anderson, died. These murders were a turning point in world history, seriously shaking the once solid foundations of European houses of royalty.)

Lake claims another victim

Mrs. John Bardybancan of Troy, a guest of Hotel Uncas on Lake George, with her husband and son, was drowned Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, 1918 while bathing.

She could not swim and was wading in a shallow place when she stepped into a hole and sank. She was about thirty-five years old and was born in Armenia.

Sweet and sour notes

Americans are asked to limit sugar due to the war effort. They must use no more than two pounds a month if the present meager allied sugar ration is maintained. This will be especially hard this year when the blueberry crop is the most abundant and best ever seen in many years and blueberry pies seem to be on every cook’s to do list.

Reader’s impute

In this column, in the July 21 issue, I wrote about the sad and heroic death of Mrs. Sanford Young, 51, after her long period of intense suffering and pain. She hopefully journeyed to heaven to join her young soldier son who died around the same time in the ongoing war.

I mentioned that I thought it was odd that a married lady’s obituary, in those days, hardly ever mentioned her first name. I was surprised at the interest and nice responses I received from readers on the subject.

Just by chance, I came across a small, dusty notice concerning the dispensation of her estate. I learned that her maiden name was Hattie Fuller. Mystery solved! May she rest in peace.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.