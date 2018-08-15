Hot weather | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago — August 1918

Hot weather

We have been having, in this area, the hottest weather ever known in our little corner of this great world. For several days, however, we have been revived by a cool spell, but now it is warming up again and the weather sharps tell us the worst is yet to come.

(Update — Who says that history does not repeat itself? Old Mother Nature has been tormenting us with her whims for thousands of years and only during this past hot, humid spell has the credit been taken away from her and given to our planet polluting brethren.)

Schroon River fading away

Water in the river is extremely low and the Warrensburgh Electric Light Company works is obliged to obtain current from the Hudson Valley Railway Company’s wires to help them out in supplying light for the village.

Mad dog at Stony Creek

Marion E. Wood of Stony Creek had a nerve racking experience a few days ago when her handsome and valuable shepherd puppy, Tess, went mad.

She succeeded in getting the poor animal into the house and tried to relieve its suffering but seeing it was useless and dangerous, had the tortured little creature shot.

Tess was unusually intelligent and though only six months old, was a good watch dog and was devoted to his mistress who is sincerely mourning the loss of her faithful little friend.

(Update — Appalled, I can only say that I feel fortunate that Wood was not my mother!)

“Bucket List” adventure

Warrensburgh “boys,” undertaker Berry W. Woodward, 42, and photographer Earl C. Austin, 22, accompanied by Charles O’Callahan of New York, a guest at the Agricultural Hotel (now Ashes), left the morning of Aug. 15, 1918 for an outing in the big Adirondack woods.

They went by auto to Indian Lake where they were joined by O.H. Cross, who will act as their guide. From Cedar River Headquarters above Indian Lake, they will row 11 miles and then hike seven miles into West Canada Lakes where they will put up at George Wilson’s place and hunt and fish for about three weeks.

(Update — What an exciting trip that must have been! This occurred at the time when the mighty Adirondacks existed as photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard, who died in 1917, once photographed them.

The days of wine and roses were but a precious few, never to be lived again. In 1643 Sir Thomas Browne wrote, “All things are artificial, for nature is the work of God.)

Blueberry heaven

Blueberries are very thick on Crane Mountain, Thurman and they are being gathered by industrious pickers who may be seen on the mountain in large numbers every day of the week, especially on Sundays.

Mr. and Mrs. George H. Allen of North Creek motored to north Thurman and Mr. Allen and J. Reynolds went blueberrying on Crane Mountain and picked seven bushels, or 224 quarts, in one day on Huckleberry Mountain. Lots of berries are also reported to be on Long Mountain.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Pasco of east Thurman picked 100 quarts of blueberries all in one day on Crane Mountain. Blackberries, raspberries and blueberries are ‘a plenty to be gathered this summer in Sodom.

His bit to win the war

Ralph Pasco of south Johnsburg was in Wevertown to answer his questionnaire entitling him to exemption from army service on account of agricultural pursuits. As an expert farmer, Pasco is considered one who has “done his bit” to win the war at home.

Coming back home

John F. Ashe died Tuesday, July 29, 1918 in New Haven, Connecticut of acute heart disease. He had been ill for only a few days, and a physician had diagnosed his trouble as laryngitis. He was talking with a friend only a short time before his death and suddenly gasped and expired.

He was a native of Warrensburgh and a son of the late James H. Ashe. He was 43 years old and unmarried. Maurice Ashe, nephew of the deceased, went to New Haven on July 31, 1918 and brought his body to Glens Falls to the home of Ella Ashe, John’s sister.

He will be buried in the Warrensburgh Cemetery after a requiem high mass is sung at St. Cecelia’s Church.

(Update — In 1888, James H. Ashe and his son, Henry S. Ashe, came to Warrensburgh from Thurman and purchased a hotel on Hudson Street next to the fair grounds from horse trainer Walter Baker and named it the Agricultural Hotel. Always known as “Ashes.”

One hundred and thirty years later, the current new owner still calls it “Ashe’s Hotel.”)

Sweet and sour notes

The Richards Library has received a request from the American Library Association headquarters in Washington for more books from this community for our men overseas fighting the war.

For sale – one 1916 Briscoe five passenger touring car in fine condition. Priced right. Just overhauled. Beecher Whipple, Chestertown.

(Update — The Briscoe Motor Car was made in Jackson, Michigan from 1914 to 1921. In 1921, the name was changed from Briscoe to Earl.

