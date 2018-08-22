Calendar madness | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago — August 1918

Calendar madness

As I am writing this, it is Aug. 18, 2018. If I were not so penurious, I think I would go out and buy a raffle ticket!

Many interesting things have happened in history at this time of year, all in August, and a few among them were:

On Aug. 1, 2006, it was 100 degrees in Glens Falls. On that same day Daby’s 1895 General Store in Brant Lake, owned by Valerie and Steve Steinman, was destroyed in an arson fire.

On Aug. 2, 1959, Mervin and Jean Hadden motored to Connecticut and got married and proceeded to live “happily ever after” for the next 35 years.

On Aug. 3, 2006, Robert A. Ferenczi, 61, from Gansevoort, turned his single engine Piper Cub seaplane over in Lake George near Diamond Point,

On Aug. 4, 1961, President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii.

On Aug. 6, 1890, William Kemmler became the first man in the world to die in the electric chair when he was executed at Auburn Prison.

Coming together to celebrate

The towns of Warrensburgh, Lake George, Bolton, Luzerne and Chestertown united in a Forth of July celebration at Lake George on Thursday, July 4, 1918. There was a parade headed by the Citizens Band of Glens Falls. There were patriotic addresses in the Shephard Memorial Park and prominent men made addresses.

Boy feared dead in explosion

Clarence Munday, son of Robert Munday of Chestertown, was employed in the Trinitrotoluene plant of the Semet-Solvay Company at Split Rock near Syracuse which was wrecked by an explosion on July 2, 1918. It is feared that he is one of the 68 victims of the disaster.

He is reported missing and there is every reason to believe that his body is in the ruins. His parents went to Syracuse as soon as they were informed of the accident, afraid that their son was among the victims.

Gala wedding

Thurston Ingraham of Athol and Miss Ida J. Brannon of Glens Falls were married Wednesday evening, July 2, 1918 by the Rev. John Lyon Caughey of the Presbyterian manse of Glens Falls.

The bride is a daughter of Thomas Brannon of Stony Creek.

Local Nuptials

Miss Mildred Clark, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Clark of Schroon Lake, and Daniel Robinson of Thurman were married Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 1918 at the home of the bride.

The attendants were Miss Jessie Robinson and Edmund Robinson, sister and brother of the bridegroom. The new Mrs. Robinson will teach school in the frost district in Bolton the coming year.

Lady passes on

Mrs. Fred Bibby of Pottersville died Thursday, June 17, 1918 after a lingering illness of a complication of diseases.

She is survived by four sons, Fred, Thomas, William and Bert Bibby and also two daughters, Jane and Madeline Bibby.

For sale

Two story house, nine rooms and large hall with village water. Water well at door. Two barns with sheds attached, large corn house, two hen houses with attached yards, three acres of land, property in good condition. Buggy wagon, Portland cutter, heavy harness, fodder cutter also farming utensils.

Inquire of Mrs. Benjamin Cilley, Horicon Avenue, Warrensburgh.

(Update — This property was truly “turnkey.” Can anyone tell me if it still exists? )

Changing times

Robert Cunningham has sold his automobile stage line and mail route between Riverside and Schroon Lake to his competitors, the Waddell and Emerson Stage Line, and has given possession.

Mr. and Mrs. Cunningham are occupying D.L. Loveland’s tenant house in Schroon Lake.

Haying time

In Bakers Mills, Carl Dunkley has been helping his father in haying for this past week.

Douglas Morehouse and a crew of men are cutting the hay on the William Bills’ farm.

William Ross sold his cows and sheep on account of failing health and also his farm. Charles Baker purchased the farm.

Guy Hayes of Warrensburgh, a lad only fifteen years old, has cut and drawn in all of his grandfather’s hay there alone.

Young man scores

Carson Crandall Hamilton, son of attorney and Mrs. F.L. Hamilton of Warrensburgh, has been successful in winning one of the state scholarships allotted to Warren County.

Footnote of history

The late James A. Holden of Glens Falls, former state historian, by his will gave his large collection of books to the Crandall Free Library of Glens Falls and his historical, archaeological and mineralogical collections to the Glens Falls Academy.

Big pay hike

The Hudson Valley Railway has increased the pay of its conductors and motormen to 37 and a half cents an hour for a 10 hour day, price and a half for overtime.

