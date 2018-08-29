Schoolgirl killed by auto | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago – September 1918

Schoolgirl killed by auto

Verna Smith, of Riverbank, the thirteen year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Smith and the grandchild of Sylvenue Smith, while walking by the roadside on the Lake George–Warrensburgh state highway about 7:30 o’clock Thursday evening, Sept. 5, 1918, a short distance north of the High Point Tavern, was struck by an automobile and injured so seriously that she died within two hours.

The car was owned by J. Charles Grant, of Montreal, and was driven by Henry A. Poulin who was accompanied by Joseph A. Grant and Max Sourkes, also of Montreal.

The little girl was staying with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Baker, at their home about half a mile south of Warrensburgh in North Caldwell, having come here to attend the Warrensburgh High School. She went out after supper to call on a friend down the road and was returning home when the accident occurred.

When leaving the house, she was cautioned by Mr. Baker to be very careful about keeping out of the way of automobiles and she answered that she would surely give them plenty of room. She was walking north on the right side of the road when the Grant automobile came up behind her and another vehicle was approaching from the north. Both were traveling at a rapid pace and met directly opposite the girl.

The man going south, Poulin claimed, “hogged the road” and forced him so far to the right that his front mudguard struck Miss Smith on the hip and she was thrown violently forward and struck on her face with great force on the ground.

Close behind the Grant car was Dr. Neumann, of Albany, on his way to his summer place at Brant Lake. He arrived just as the unconscious girl was being carried to the home of Chauncey Stafford nearby and after a hasty examination, stated that no bones were broken but feared there was serious injury to the head.

The physicians were unable to revive the girl and she died without regaining consciousness. The parents of the young victim were sent for immediately after the accident and were brought as quickly as possible in an automobile. Their grief was heart rendering to witness, as was that of the automobile driver, Mr. Poulin, who stayed in the area for two days after the accident.

Burial was in the Middleton Cemetery at Riverbank with the Rev. C.B. Alford officiating at the service.

Ends her life with revolver

Mrs. Minnie Wallace, widow of Henry Wallace, for many years stage manager of the Empire Theatre, committed suicide Saturday, Sept. 14, 1918 at her home on Notre Dame Street, Glens Falls, by shooting herself in the head with a revolver.

The body was found at noon by Miss Louise M. Cote, sister of Mrs. Ben C. Gurney, of Warrensburgh, who had a suite of rooms in the Wallace home.

Mrs. Wallace stood before a mirror and directed the bullet into her right temple. She had been in a depression state since the death of her husband about two years ago, and her condition had become worse since her only son, Arthur Wallace, entered the navy a few weeks ago. She was about forty-seven years old. Besides her son, she leaves a step-sister, Mrs. Blanche Dunn and a cousin, Mrs. Helen Barnes, of Schroon Lake.

Quiet around town

There has been a general departure of city guests for their homes during the past weeks in Warrensburgh and most of the local hotels and boarding houses, which have been entertaining them, have a rather deserted appearance. The season here has been the best we have had in several years.

Gala party, good music

Milton Magee entertained a merry party of young people at a dancing party Friday night, Aug. 30, 1918 at his home in Lewisville (lower River Street). Mr. Frank Scribner entertained the party with some wonderful selections on the harmonica, astonishing them with the volume and sound and exquisite harmony he produced from the simple little instrument.

Doom and gloom

Jabez Waddell, of Johnsburg, is suffering from an attack of lumbago.

Andrew Collard, of Newcomb, is laid up with blood poison in his knee.

William Hart, of Graphite, who recently cut off two fingers while chopping wood, is getting along nicely.

The quarantine for whooping cough is still on.

Sweet and sour notes

More of our boys here have joined the army and have gone to help drive the Kaiser back to Berlin. Fourteen states have barred the teaching of the German language in their schools.

Albert Louis Emerson, 16, son of Senator and Mrs. James Alfred Emerson, of Warrensburgh, left Monday, Sept. 9, 1918 for Andover, Massachusetts where he will attend Philips Academy.



Van S. Jones is selling his residence property here in Warrensburgh on Burdick Avenue with barn, henhouse and half an acre of land.

In Athol, Truman H. Smith lost one of his Jersey cows. Allie Pasco has traded farms with Fred Moses, of Johnsburgh. The Shnnahan brothers have purchased a silo from the Griffin Lumber Company of Hudson Falls.

Burger’s store, 26 Warren St., Glens Falls, has a sale on cast iron parlor stoves for $25 which may be paid off at $1.50 a week.

