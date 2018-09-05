Local man off to war | Turning back the pages

One hundred years ago – September 1918

Calendar tells of near forgotten events

How time does fly! Many good (and bad) things happened here in our area at this time of year in the past.

Aug. 11, 1926 — When workers were preparing the ground for the new school at Lake George, they found a large fragment of an iron cannonball.

Aug. 13, 1917 — Two steeple jacks took down the steeple of the Warrensburgh Baptist Church that had been struck by lightening in June of that year.

Aug. 22, 2011 — “The coal pocket,” a local landmark, burned just off River Street in Warrensburg.

Aug. 25, 2013 —- At 9:33 a.m. there was an earthquake, 2.7 on the Richter scale, five miles south of Warrensburg.

Aug. 29, 2007 — Just before midnight, a 3.2 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Saranac Lake, eight miles northeast of Tupper Lake.

Sept. 8, 1755 — Iroquois Chief King Hendrick was killed at the Battle of Lake George.

Calendar tells a strange story

Much has been written in the newspapers lately about the sad death of Sen. John McCain. Several years ago, another famous man, Sen. Ted Kennedy, also passed away.

Carefully reading the newspapers, I was surprised that one small fact was overlooked. Ted Kennedy, 77, died Aug. 25, 2009, and on the very same day, Aug. 25, 2018, John McCain, 81, died. These two gentlemen were of great fame in American politics.

Warrensburgh school to commence

The faculty of the Warrensburgh High School for the year 1918-19 was completed by the engagement of teachers on Monday, Sept. 2, 1918. Seven members of last year’s faculty resigned. They are Miss Margaret Warner, Miss Dorothy Hodgson, Miss Lila Herrick, Miss Louise Simans, Miss Katherine Reilly, Mrs. Louise Waters and Miss Bertha Pitcher.

Many teachers have left the profession, temporarily at least, to accept government positions in war work, and most schools have experienced considerable difficulty in securing candidates for vacant positions.

The class of 1918

The Warrensburgh High School graduated eight students in the class this year. They are Viola Baker, Myrtle Barber, Charles DeGrush, Carson C. Hamilton, Rita Harrington, Aubrey Rhodes, Lillian Swan and Carson Vernum.

The school opened Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 1918 with an attendance of 268 pupils which is about the same as last year. James O. McBride has been retained as janitor and truant officer.

Trotting horse wins race

Echo Wilkes, L.T. West’s little trotting horse, won a race in Ballston Spa, Friday, Aug. 30, 1918 and also one at the Fonda Fair the following Tuesday, both in three straight heats. George R. Russell, of Lake George, is driving him.

Local man off to war

Charles F. Burhans, who has been accepted for war service under the American Red Cross, has been ordered to report in New York on Sept. 27, 1918. He expects to be sent overseas within a few weeks thereafter and by Nov. 1, 1918, expects to be in active service. Charles is the grandson of industrialist Benjmin Peck Burhans who came to Warrensburgh in 1836 to build an empire.

(Update — Charles Frederick Burhans, one of the five children of Frederick “Fred” O. and Helen Burhans, grew up in the grand 1865 stone mansion which stood on Pine Tree Lane, behind today’s town hall, which was torn down in the early 1960’s. After 1896, when Fred died, Charles inherited the house and he and his wife, Eva, raised their family there.)

Sweet and sour notes

Alfred E. Smith, Democrat, is New York state governor and Charles S. Whitman, Republican, is lieutenant governor. Miss Alice M. Boyd, of Glens Falls, was re-elected president of the Warren County Woman’s Christian Temperance Union. Mrs. Edna Baldwin is vice president.

Saturday night, Aug. 31, 1918, brought us a pouring rain which started with a thunderstorm and did a world of good to this parched area. Farmers and gardeners say that it is too late to save the crops.

The “little red schoolhouse” everywhere has opened its door again. Bertha Brown and Hazel Amour, Athol, are attending school in Warrensburgh.

The school in the Bartman district in Bakers Mills opened Monday, Sept. 9, 1918 with Miss J.W. Armstrong as teacher.

Roy Dingman, of Stony Creek, and Miss Grace Ingraham, of Thurman, were married by the Rev. C.S. Agan on Monday evening, Sept. 2, 1918 at the Methodist Episcopal parsonage in Warrensburgh.

Richard Morehouse, a highly esteemed young man of Bakers Mills, has been called Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1918 for military duty.

John J. Archer and Roscoe Stone have taken the contract of painting Mrs. Phoebe Thomson’s fine mansion on upper Main Street.

(Update: Mrs. Thomson’s mansion is today known as the beautiful 1909 Cornerstone Victorian bed and breakfast owned and operated by Doug and Louise Goettsche, two of my favorite people.)

Anthracite coal has gone up thirty cents a ton as of Sept. 1, 1918, to the dismay of many householders.

— Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.