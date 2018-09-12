September memories | Turning back the pages

Fifty-five years ago — Sept. 15, 1963

September memories

“It’s a long, long time from May to December, but the days grow short when you reach September...” (or something like that!)

Sept. 6, 1923 — Dr. Cyrus Strong Merrill announced the engagement of his daughter, Miss Grace Coman Merrill, to Mr. James Monroe Lown of Penn Yan and New York.

(Update — It was many years later that Miss Grace, a widow, married Mr. Edward M.P. Magee and their home became known as the 1833 Merrill-Magee house. Edward was well known for his beautiful organ playing at the Episcopal Church. Grace died in 1979 at the age of 94 years.)

Sept. 14, 1901 — Theodore Roosevelt stopped at Aiden Lair to change horses from Mount Marcy to North Creek. At the train station there, he learned that over night he had become president of the United States. He took the oath of office at Buffalo, New York.

Sept. 18, 1755 — Sir William Johnson held a gathering at a camp between Lake George and the Lake George Battlefield Park to make plans to build Fort William Henry.

Violence and merrymaking

Overindulgent fun and games at Lake George Village over the Labor Day weekend cropped up only in isolated instances and was swiftly quelled by the combined forces made of state and local police.

They made almost 150 arrests from Friday through Monday. “Everything was closely controlled,” said Police Chief Robert Caldwell. Justice of the Peace, Judge John Dyer agreed with the chief and said he processed 111 cases over the weekend.

Tragedy strikes local boy

A 22-year-old stock car driver was killed Sunday afternoon at Fair Haven, Vermont when his racer overturned on the first lap of the featured race. His wife was among the several hundred spectators who witnessed the tragedy.

James Van Guilder, who lives on the Lake George-Warrensburgh Road (Batesville), was dead on arrival at Rutland Hospital.

(Update — Mrs. Van Guilder is my step-daughter, Mrs. Sue Ann Hadden Corlew, who now resides in Florida.)

Warrensburgh real estate

The Ernest Rist Block, just south below the Floyd Bennett bandstand, has been purchased from Mrs. Ernest C. Rist by Arthur Brown and Delbert Pasco. Mr. Brown says that they, the new owners, expect to improve the property by remodeling and redecorating.

However, it will continue to serve its present purposes with stores, offices and apartments rented to suitable tenants. The block houses Brown Shoe Store, Jim the Florist, Preston G. Evans, optometrist and three residential apartments on the second floor.

(Update — Ernest G. Rist purchased the building in the Pasko block in 1922 from Emerald Pasko, who lived in the now long gone old house and harness shop down the street, just north of the bank located in the present day vacant lot.

Three stores were located in the building Rist acquired in 1919, and he personally sold shoes. This building, just south of the bandstand, today appears to be empty. Rist died in the spring of 1960 at the age of 74 years and his widow, Maude Austin Rist sold the building in 1963.

My good friend, Arthur Brown, bought the shoe repair shop in 1947 and he was there until 2005. Over the years, my friend, the late Millie Fish, worked for him and she loved telling me stories about local people and those bygone days she spent there.

Art was “handy” and could fix just about anything. He was born on Aug. 8, 1917, the same year as my husband and they went to school together. When I went in his shop to have anything done, I knew I was in for at least an hour of good storytelling.

Art also owned Brown’s Tree Farm on the Schroon River Road. He died on May 1, 2012 at the age of 94 years. Art was a fine man and his legend lives on. To my knowledge, Pasco and Pasko listed above, were not related.)

Sweet and sour notes

The apple crop in our area reports near record crops.

At the Charles Reynolds Home Appliance Store, 159 Main St., a black and white 23 inch, all new for 1964, Zenith television set may be purchased on layaway at $1.25 cents a week. A color set will be $3 per week.

“Jimmie” Farrar, son of James Farrar, entered Syracuse University on Sept. 9, 1963 where he will study forestry.

Free — horse manure — come and get it at Jack Murray’s Dude Ranch.

Mr. and Mrs. Royce Ross, of Thurman, are building a new house.

Howard Hitchcock, of Bakers Mills, was the winner of the country singles horseshoe tournament at the recent fair in North Creek. He played off Dick Reed, Warrensburgh.

Warrensburgh Councilman Beecher Baker and his wife, Anna Baker have announced the engagement of their daughter Karen Lee Baker to Paul Frederick Langworthy, son of Lawrence Langworthy, of Warrensburgh.

There is a sale this week at the Warrensburgh Grand Union, beef rib roast, 57 cents a pound. Skippy peanut butter, 37 cents for a 12 ounce jar, a box of Wheaties, breakfast of champions, 26 cents for a large box, Campbell’s pork and beans, 1 pound can for 10 cents, Florida grapefruit, 10 cents each. Come in and get your triple S blue saving stamps.

— Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.