Upcoming and ongoing | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake opened an exhibit featuring the works of Laurinda Minke and Louisa Wright on July 1. The gallery will host an opening reception and artist presentation on June 30 from 4-6 p.m. Organizers say that Minke’s portion of the exhibit includes more than 20 photographs of some of the Adirondacks’ most iconic images and locations, including loons, whitetail deer, and views of Santanoni, Tahawus and Long Lake. Wright’s portion features mixed media depictions of natural and repurposed elements, words, and quotes. For more information on this unique exhibit, visit adirondackarts.org.

Local author George J. Bryjak will sign copies of his new book “Voices from the Civil War: North and South, Men and Women, Black and White,” at the Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery in Saranac Lake on Friday, June 23, from 5-7:30 p.m.

Two concerts are slated to be held at the Hand House in Elizabethtown on June 17-18. Solo pianist Joel A. Martin will perform his unique mix of jazz and classical works at 7 p.m. on June 17. On June 18, Martin with perform with cellist Eugene Friesen at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per adult, and $5 for children ages 15 and under. For more information visit pianobynature.org or call 962-8899.

The Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake will open its new $8 million interactive exhibit on life in the Adirondacks on July 1 at 10 a.m. The museum has planned a jam-packed day of demonstrations, tours, lawn games and more to coincide with the exhibit’s opening. For more information, visit theadkx.org.

June 17 will mark the 3rd annual Shake on the Lake in Lake George. Six bands will go head to head in an epic battle of the bands — the first place winner will take home $1,000. For more information, contact kingneptunespub@gmail.com.

A car show, craft fair and garage sale is set for June 17 at the Crete Civic Center in Plattsburgh. For more information, visit northcountrychamber.com.

The Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake will perform Adam Guettel’s “The Light in the Piazza” on July 5-8 at the Oscar Seagle Memorial Theater. The musical revolves around the story of Margaret Johnson, a well-off Southern woman who spends a summer in Italy with her developmentally-stalled daughter Clara, who falls in love with a young Italian man and turns Margaret’s world upside down. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, visit seaglecolony.org.

The Hal McIntyre Orchestra will perform a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh on June 18. The Hal McIntyre Orchestra is a 14 piece band under the direction of Don Pentleton featuring vocalists Steve Marvin and Jody Ebling. Hal McIntyre, one of the founding members of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and performed with his ensemble for the first time in New Rochelle in 1941. The group played throughout the states and entertained troops overseas during World War II. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and children. For more information, call the Strand Center Box Office at 563-1604 ext. 105.

On July 6, Buffalo thrash-pop outfit Major Arcana will perform at Plattsburgh’s Monopole Bar. The Paisley Vibe will open. Doors are at 8 p.m. — no cover charge. This show is for ages 21 and up only. For more information, visit facebook.com/majorarcana.

The Glens Falls June Arts Festival will return on June 17-18 will over 200 exhibitors selling a range of goods — from jewelry, fine art, textiles and more. The festival, which organizers say draws crowds in excess of 20,000 people, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. For more information, call the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council at 798-1144.

On June 17, Generation Gap will perform at Madden’s Pub in Ticonderoga. The band is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. No cover charge. For more information, call 585-7575.

The Paul Deslauriers Band will perform alongside Anwar Khurshid on June 17 at Olive Ridley’s Taphouse in Plattsburgh. 8 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit plattsburghbluesandjazz.com.

Blind Crow and the Ol’ Dirty Ditches String Band will perform at Plattsburgh’s Retro Live on June 17 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Ages 21 and up only. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, visit razorgrass.com.

Ongoing

A new exhibit featuring the works of Valerie Patterson, “Closer to the Light,” opened at the Adirondack Artists’ Guild in Saranac Lake on June 2. The exhibit will run through July 2. For more information, visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

A new exhibit, “A Little Light, A Little Color,” debuted at the Strand Center in Plattsburgh on June 2. The new photography exhibit by Penelope Clute will be on display from June 2-30. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.

On June 15, Ticonderoga’s Ti Arts Downtown Gallery opened a new exhibit featuring the works of Schroon Lake resident Edie Ostrowsky. Ostrowsky is known for her landscape paintings and her eye for capturing the nature. For more information on the exhibit, visit ticonderogaarts.org.