June 2017 | Weather Watch

June 2017 will be remembered as a month with a seemingly endless string of rainy days, where measurable precipitation fell on 13 of the last 15 days of the month. This was a good start for gardens and lawns but not for camping or other outdoor activities.

The average high temperature was 75.3 degrees and the average low was 50.9 degrees, giving us an average temperature of 63.1 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature, 90 degrees, was recorded on both the June 11 and the June 13. There were two 90 degree days which is about average for the month.

There were 120.5 degree days bringing our end of the heating season total to 7349, 621.5 degree days below normal. This was the fifth warmest on record. The coldest heating season was in 1994 when we had 8684 heating degree days (HDD) and the warmest was in 2012 when we had only 6984 HHD.

The fewer heating degree days one has, the less fuel is required to heat a home or business. The heating season runs from July 1 to June 30. Of course most of the heating degree days are recorded from October to April.

Precipitation for the month was 4.92 inches, only 0.37 inches above normal. This brings our seasonal total to 26.68 inches, 6.31 inches above normal. Last year at this time we had only 16.09 inches, a very dry start to that year. Precipitation fell on 17 days with the greatest amount, 1.37 inches falling on June 6.

The river reached its highest level, 6.07 feet, on the June 7 and its lowest level, 3.41 feet, on June 23.