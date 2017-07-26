Wild mountain thyme, aka purple heather | Mill Creek Musings

“Wild thing, you make my heart sing.” Either you love it or you hate it. Our rainy spring and summer has produced a bumper crop of wild mountain thyme, an invasive species right up there with dandelions and comfrey. It blankets many lawns in our area.

I find the purple heather at the Ski Bowl entrance and the tennis court a beautiful sight.

The transfer station has its share of daisies and black eyed susan. Daylilies and wild carrot (Queen Anne’s lace) line our country roads. I’m allowing the tall milkweed and comfrey to remain in my garden because it attracts Monarch butterflies.

My exciting news is the regular visits to my yard and suet feeder of a pair of cardinals. I love to see the bright red male sitting on the wooden stair rail.

This morning I spied a pair of young deer by the apple tree. When that tree becomes loaded with apples, it will attract a small herd.

And so it goes, here in the Adirondacks. As we slip from one season to the next, we can feast our eyes upon an abundance of nature’s beauty.